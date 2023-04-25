Travel Products The 11 Best Waterproof Makeup Products of 2023 Plus, get application tips from a professional makeup artist. By Talia Ergas Talia Ergas Instagram Website Talia Ergas is a writer and editor covering style, beauty, home, food and drinks, wellness, entertainment, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Tips for Buying FAQ Why Trust T+L We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Travel + Leisure / Alli Waataja Waterproof makeup may not be part of your everyday beauty routine, but certain occasions call for the added staying power. “I strongly recommend using waterproof formulas for weddings, red carpets, or any event that requires you to wear makeup for a long period of time,” says Eddie Duyos, Make Up For Ever Global Makeup Artist and Brand Educator. Travel presents another great opportunity for waterproof cosmetics. “Waterproof makeup is especially handy for traveling in warm climates where high humidity levels can also cause your makeup to break down,” adds Duyos. And, of course, if you’re wearing makeup to a beach, a pool, or anywhere you may sweat, a good level of water resistance is key. We’ve sorted through the multitude of long-wear cosmetics products on the market to bring you a comprehensive list of the best waterproof makeup in every category, from concealer to mascara and everything in between. Our Top Picks Best Face Sunscreen: Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 at Kohls.com Jump to Review Best Mascara: Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara at Amazon Jump to Review Best Foundation: Make Up Forever HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation at Kohls.com Jump to Review Best Eyeliner: Meloway 2-in-1 Liquid Eyeliner + Makeup Remover Pen at Ecosmetics.com Jump to Review Best Lipstick: Stila Matte Lip Color at Bloomingdales Jump to Review Best Primer: Tarte Cosmetics Poreless Mattifying Primer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Setting Spray: Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eyeshadow: Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyeshadow Stick at Victoriabeckhambeauty.com Jump to Review Best Concealer: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eyebrow Gel: Benefit Goof Proof Brow Powder at Benefitcosmetics.com Jump to Review Best Face Sunscreen Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen 4.9 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora View On Summerfridays.com Why We Love It The non-sticky formula is the perfect base for your makeup. What to Consider You may also want to carry a powder or spray SPF for reapplication. If you’re going to spend any time outdoors, make sure SPF is part of your beauty routine. Summer Fridays’ lightweight mineral sunscreen is a great product to prep your face for makeup while shielding your skin from UVA/UVB rays. This reef-friendly formula doesn’t have any of the goopy, sticky texture that’s normally associated with sunscreen. It glides over the skin like a serum and doesn’t leave any white cast or pilling. Plus, it has other skincare benefits as well: it’s enriched with vitamins, antioxidants, and chamomile. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 1 shade | 1.7 ounces Best Mascara Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Love It The curled brush is designed to fully coat every lash. What to Consider It contains a few chemicals that might not be as appealing to the eco-conscious shopper. Perhaps the most commonly used waterproof makeup product is mascara. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming. Our pick for the best of the best is the Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara. Its curled brush is inspired by hairstyling tools, so it’s designed to get every lash from top to bottom. It’s also formulated with castor oil to keep your lashes moisturized and give a fuller appearance. The resulting look is dramatic and voluminous, and it won’t smear in the presence of liquid. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: 1 shade | 0.33 ounces Best Foundation Make Up Forever HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation Make Up For Ever View On Kohls.com View On Makeupforever.com View On Sephora Why We Love It The lightweight foundation won’t budge when you sweat. What to Consider Not all shades are available in mini sizes. This lightweight, medium-coverage formula is our absolute favorite waterproof foundation. It blends seamlessly into the skin for a natural look and silky texture. The vegan product, which is housed in recyclable packaging, is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores. It’s created with vegetable-based glycerin for moisture preservation and exopolysaccharide to give off a glow. Best of all, it’s waterproof and sweat-proof, so it won’t melt off no matter your activity. With no need for reapplication, you get more time to enjoy your travels. On that note, certain shades are also available in a miniature travel-friendly size, so you can toss it in your carry-on. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: 40 shades | 1.01 ounces, 0.04 ounces The 13 Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel of 2023 Best Eyeliner Meloway 2-in-1 Liquid Eyeliner + Makeup Remover Pen Meloway View On Ecosmetics.com View On Macy's View On Melowaymakeup.com Why We Love It The dual-sided product also has a makeup remover pen to wipe away errors. What to Consider It’s only available in black. If you’ve ever tried to apply the perfect cat eye, you know it can be an arduous process. That’s why Meloway’s two-in-one liquid eyeliner product is so genius. It’s equipped with a non-irritating makeup cleansing formula with a chiseled tip, so if your first swipe isn’t perfect, it can erase even the tiniest mistake with ease. On the other side, a super pigmented black eyeliner glides smoothly to create sharp lines. The vegan and cruelty-free product won’t smudge when you sweat or accidentally rub your eye. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 1 shade | 0.013 ounces Best Lipstick Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color Ulta View On Bloomingdales View On Cloud10beauty.com View On Harveynichols.com Why We Love It The matte formula delivers rich color that won’t fade. What to Consider You may want to moisturize first, as it can be a bit drying. Lipstick is notorious for being the first product in your beauty look to start fading. Eating and drinking (which is bound to be on the agenda at some point!) can exacerbate the process. Investing in a long-wearing, waterproof lipstick is your best bet for keeping your color vibrant for as long as possible, because no one wants to be reapplying their lip product every hour. Stila’s matte formula is made with Trimethylsiloxysilicate, which is a Duyos-recommended ingredient for added staying power (more on that below). The lipstick, which comes in 12 hues, provides high-color release from the very first application and has a velvety finish. It’s also transfer proof, so don’t worry about leaving an icky lip mark on the rim of your glass. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: 12 shades | 0.07 ounces Best Primer Tarte Cosmetics Poreless Mattifying Primer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Jcpenney.com Why We Love It The silky formula stays put up to 12 hours. What to Consider Some ingredients are not biodegradable. If you want your makeup to last as long as possible, we recommend applying primer after your skincare routine and before applying your makeup. This waterproof gel formula by Tarte leaves a shine-free matte canvas for your foundation to last 12 hours. The invisible product has a silky texture that feels luxurious as it glides onto your skin. It’s mattifying, making it ideal for anyone with oily or combination skin as it helps minimize the appearance of pores and uneven skin texture. Plus, it won’t dry out your skin thanks to soothing avocado and hydrating safflower seed. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: 1 shade | 1 ounce Best Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Why We Love It The waterproof spray keeps your makeup in place for up to 16 hours. What to Consider You’ll need to hold the bottle at least 8 inches from the face when spraying to avoid dotting your makeup. When it comes to setting spray, Urban Decay’s version is a cult favorite for good reason. Spritz this lightweight finishing spray over your completed makeup look to keep it fresh, smudge-proof, and transfer resistant for up to 16 hours. With this product, a little goes a long way. While one container of the 4-ounce standard size will last a long time, it’s not the most travel-friendly. Luckily, the brand also makes a 1-ounce mini version, which you can toss in your carry-on or purse to reapply when needed. Even if your makeup is holding firm, an occasional spritz can be very refreshing in warm weather. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 1 shade | 4 ounces, 1 ounce Best Eyeshadow Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Longwear Crease-proof Eyeshadow Stick Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com Why We Love It The neutral tones are super versatile, so you can pack fewer products. What to Consider It’s a bit pricey for eyeshadow. When traveling, the easiest way to achieve a flawless eyeshadow look is by using an eyeshadow stick, as it eliminates the need for brushes and powders which can be messy and easily damaged in transit. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s waterproof version delivers richly pigmented color that’s fade-proof for up to 8 hours. The creamy formula, available in 7 shades in either matte or shimmer finishes, is buildable and blends seamlessly, so you can customize the look. While eyeshadow sticks are notorious for building up in the creases of eyelids, this particular item is crease-proof. Price at time of publish: $34 The Details: 7 shades Best Concealer It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Itcosmetics.com Why We Love It A little goes a long way with this budge-proof undereye concealer. What to Consider It’s best applied with your fingers, which may not be the most practical for on-the-go use. If dark under-eye circles are an area of concern, It Cosmetics’ waterproof under-eye concealer is second to none. The full coverage product conceals and color corrects for up to 24 hours of continuous wear. It goes on thick and stays put, even as you sweat or swim, and it won’t crease or crack. Furthermore, it’s infused with peptides, antioxidants, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, so it won’t leave your delicate eye skin dry. To apply, warm a tiny amount (really, a little goes a long way here) with your fingers and tap it onto your undereyes. Blend with your fingers or a small brush for the perfect finish. Price at time of publish: $29 The Details: 25 shades | 0.4 ounces, 0.11 ounces Best Eyebrow Gel Benefit Goof Proof Brow Powder Benefit View On Benefitcosmetics.com View On Revolve View On Ulta Why We Love It Even beginners will find this product easy to use. What to Consider You’ll need an eyebrow brush to apply it. Fill in your brows with this waterproof powder that’s super simple to use, even for eyebrow makeup newbies. The silky product adheres to the skin and hair for a natural, blended look that gives your brows texture and dimension. All 10 shades are waterproof, humidity-proof, and smudgeproof, giving you up to 12 hours of wear. It’s also packed with castor seed oil, which keeps your eyebrows feeling conditioned, nourished, and soft. To apply, use light strokes to fill in sparse brow areas, (you can also outline your brows to shape and define). Layer to build color and blend with a spoolie. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 10 shades | 0.06 ounces Best Blush Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50 4.7 Colorscience View On Colorescience.com View On Dermstore View On Skinstore.com Why We Love It It has SPF 50. What to Consider The color may start to fade after 2 hours. This nifty stick adds a flush of color to your cheeks, eyelids, and lips. It’s available in three shades — blush (a true nude with pink undertones), berry (a vibrant deep raspberry) and bronze (a shimmery gold) — has SPF 50 and is water resistant for up to 40 minutes. The product is non-comedogenic as well as free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oil, gluten, dyes and fragrance. For sheer color, use your fingertips to lightly dab the color onto your skin — or, for fuller color, apply it directly onto the skin and layer as needed. Price at time of publish: $34 The Details: 3 shades Tips for Buying Waterproof Makeup Look for nourishing ingredients If your waterproof makeup isn’t behaving how you want it to, it may be due to the ingredients. “VP/VA Polymers are an important ingredient to look out for when considering waterproof makeup. This ingredient helps to create a film that inhibits the skin from absorbing external moisture and bounces it off the skin. It also helps to hold ingredients together in a slightly harsher environment, so makeup does not cake, crack or separate,” explains Duyos. “Another great one to keep an eye out for in color products is Trimethylsiloxysilicate. This ingredient is solid, not soluble in water which [means it] retains its form and does not dissolve in the presence of water.” Consider your intended activity Not every scenario requires the use of waterproof makeup. The added staying power is most useful in situations where you’ll want your makeup to look good for extended periods of time, (weddings or formal events, for example). Another prime situation, of course, is where water is involved, but that’s not limited to bodies of water such as pools or the ocean. If you’re doing any physical activity where you may sweat — or just spend time in the heat — and you need a makeup look to go along with the activity, waterproof cosmetics are your best bet. Mix waterproof products with regular cosmetics products “It’s not always necessary to wear a full face of strictly waterproof makeup, so feel free to mix it up,” says Duyos. “My advice is to use waterproof products where you struggle the most with longevity. For example, if you love a bold lip, but it doesn’t seem to stay put due to talking, eating, etc., choose a waterproof lip product. I think everyone has a different [makeup feature] that they love or are known for, so choose a waterproof product for the focus area that is most challenged in wearability.” Frequently Asked Questions How do I remove waterproof makeup? All that extra staying power leads to a product that may not budge when you actually want it to be removed. “I always recommend a good oil or cream cleanser to break down waterproof ingredients,” advises Duyos. “If it’s only the eye and/or lip area, choose a gentle eye/lip makeup remover that will break down waterproof makeup.” Duyos specifically recommends Make Up For Ever’s Gentle Eye Gel Waterproof Eye & Lip Makeup Remover. Follow makeup removal with cleansing and your regular skincare routine for best results. How do I get waterproof makeup stains out of clothes? If you happen to get waterproof makeup on your clothing, don’t try to rub it off. “Rubbing the stain can push it deeper into the fibers which can make matters worse for removal,” says Duyos. Instead, there are a number of household products that can help the situation. Try gently blotting the stain with a makeup remover wipe or rubbing alcohol. Shaving cream has been said to help lift foundation from white clothing. Or, you can dab the spot with a wet paper towel until it lessens, then apply a tiny amount of soap and rub. Get the soiled item into the laundry as soon as possible and you may want to spray the spot with a stain-lifting solution before putting it in the washer. Will waterproof makeup stay on in the pool? “Waterproof makeup has a better survival rate with ocean water because like our sweat, it’s mainly salt water,” notes Duyos. “Water in a swimming pool usually contains chlorine which is harsher than salt. The great news is that the technology in waterproof makeup has come a long way so it can survive a good amount of time in chlorinated water.” Why Trust Travel + Leisure For this story, T+L contributor Talia Ergas consulted Eddie Duyos, makeup artist and brand educator at Make Up For Ever Global for his expert insights. She also used her experience as a beauty editor to find the best selections in every category. The 16 Best Lip Balms of 2023 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit