We’ve sorted through the multitude of long-wear cosmetics products on the market to bring you a comprehensive list of the best waterproof makeup in every category, from concealer to mascara and everything in between.

Travel presents another great opportunity for waterproof cosmetics. “Waterproof makeup is especially handy for traveling in warm climates where high humidity levels can also cause your makeup to break down,” adds Duyos. And, of course, if you’re wearing makeup to a beach, a pool, or anywhere you may sweat, a good level of water resistance is key.

Waterproof makeup may not be part of your everyday beauty routine, but certain occasions call for the added staying power. “I strongly recommend using waterproof formulas for weddings, red carpets, or any event that requires you to wear makeup for a long period of time,” says Eddie Duyos, Make Up For Ever Global Makeup Artist and Brand Educator.

Best Face Sunscreen Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen 4.9 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora View On Summerfridays.com Why We Love It The non-sticky formula is the perfect base for your makeup. What to Consider You may also want to carry a powder or spray SPF for reapplication. If you’re going to spend any time outdoors, make sure SPF is part of your beauty routine. Summer Fridays’ lightweight mineral sunscreen is a great product to prep your face for makeup while shielding your skin from UVA/UVB rays. This reef-friendly formula doesn’t have any of the goopy, sticky texture that’s normally associated with sunscreen. It glides over the skin like a serum and doesn’t leave any white cast or pilling. Plus, it has other skincare benefits as well: it’s enriched with vitamins, antioxidants, and chamomile. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 1 shade | 1.7 ounces

Best Mascara Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Why We Love It The curled brush is designed to fully coat every lash. What to Consider It contains a few chemicals that might not be as appealing to the eco-conscious shopper. Perhaps the most commonly used waterproof makeup product is mascara. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming. Our pick for the best of the best is the Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara. Its curled brush is inspired by hairstyling tools, so it’s designed to get every lash from top to bottom. It’s also formulated with castor oil to keep your lashes moisturized and give a fuller appearance. The resulting look is dramatic and voluminous, and it won’t smear in the presence of liquid. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: 1 shade | 0.33 ounces

Best Foundation Make Up Forever HD Skin Undetectable Longwear Foundation Make Up For Ever View On Kohls.com View On Makeupforever.com View On Sephora Why We Love It The lightweight foundation won’t budge when you sweat. What to Consider Not all shades are available in mini sizes. This lightweight, medium-coverage formula is our absolute favorite waterproof foundation. It blends seamlessly into the skin for a natural look and silky texture. The vegan product, which is housed in recyclable packaging, is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores. It’s created with vegetable-based glycerin for moisture preservation and exopolysaccharide to give off a glow. Best of all, it’s waterproof and sweat-proof, so it won’t melt off no matter your activity. With no need for reapplication, you get more time to enjoy your travels. On that note, certain shades are also available in a miniature travel-friendly size, so you can toss it in your carry-on. Price at time of publish: $45 The Details: 40 shades | 1.01 ounces, 0.04 ounces The 13 Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel of 2023

Best Eyeliner Meloway 2-in-1 Liquid Eyeliner + Makeup Remover Pen Meloway View On Ecosmetics.com View On Macy's View On Melowaymakeup.com Why We Love It The dual-sided product also has a makeup remover pen to wipe away errors. What to Consider It’s only available in black. If you’ve ever tried to apply the perfect cat eye, you know it can be an arduous process. That’s why Meloway’s two-in-one liquid eyeliner product is so genius. It’s equipped with a non-irritating makeup cleansing formula with a chiseled tip, so if your first swipe isn’t perfect, it can erase even the tiniest mistake with ease. On the other side, a super pigmented black eyeliner glides smoothly to create sharp lines. The vegan and cruelty-free product won’t smudge when you sweat or accidentally rub your eye. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 1 shade | 0.013 ounces

Best Lipstick Stila Stay All Day Matte Lip Color Ulta View On Bloomingdales View On Cloud10beauty.com View On Harveynichols.com Why We Love It The matte formula delivers rich color that won’t fade. What to Consider You may want to moisturize first, as it can be a bit drying. Lipstick is notorious for being the first product in your beauty look to start fading. Eating and drinking (which is bound to be on the agenda at some point!) can exacerbate the process. Investing in a long-wearing, waterproof lipstick is your best bet for keeping your color vibrant for as long as possible, because no one wants to be reapplying their lip product every hour. Stila’s matte formula is made with Trimethylsiloxysilicate, which is a Duyos-recommended ingredient for added staying power (more on that below). The lipstick, which comes in 12 hues, provides high-color release from the very first application and has a velvety finish. It’s also transfer proof, so don’t worry about leaving an icky lip mark on the rim of your glass. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: 12 shades | 0.07 ounces

Best Primer Tarte Cosmetics Poreless Mattifying Primer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Jcpenney.com Why We Love It The silky formula stays put up to 12 hours. What to Consider Some ingredients are not biodegradable. If you want your makeup to last as long as possible, we recommend applying primer after your skincare routine and before applying your makeup. This waterproof gel formula by Tarte leaves a shine-free matte canvas for your foundation to last 12 hours. The invisible product has a silky texture that feels luxurious as it glides onto your skin. It’s mattifying, making it ideal for anyone with oily or combination skin as it helps minimize the appearance of pores and uneven skin texture. Plus, it won’t dry out your skin thanks to soothing avocado and hydrating safflower seed. Price at time of publish: $32 The Details: 1 shade | 1 ounce

Best Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's Why We Love It The waterproof spray keeps your makeup in place for up to 16 hours. What to Consider You’ll need to hold the bottle at least 8 inches from the face when spraying to avoid dotting your makeup. When it comes to setting spray, Urban Decay’s version is a cult favorite for good reason. Spritz this lightweight finishing spray over your completed makeup look to keep it fresh, smudge-proof, and transfer resistant for up to 16 hours. With this product, a little goes a long way. While one container of the 4-ounce standard size will last a long time, it’s not the most travel-friendly. Luckily, the brand also makes a 1-ounce mini version, which you can toss in your carry-on or purse to reapply when needed. Even if your makeup is holding firm, an occasional spritz can be very refreshing in warm weather. Price at time of publish: $36 The Details: 1 shade | 4 ounces, 1 ounce

Best Eyeshadow Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear Longwear Crease-proof Eyeshadow Stick Victoria Beckham Beauty View On Victoriabeckhambeauty.com Why We Love It The neutral tones are super versatile, so you can pack fewer products. What to Consider It’s a bit pricey for eyeshadow. When traveling, the easiest way to achieve a flawless eyeshadow look is by using an eyeshadow stick, as it eliminates the need for brushes and powders which can be messy and easily damaged in transit. Victoria Beckham Beauty’s waterproof version delivers richly pigmented color that’s fade-proof for up to 8 hours. The creamy formula, available in 7 shades in either matte or shimmer finishes, is buildable and blends seamlessly, so you can customize the look. While eyeshadow sticks are notorious for building up in the creases of eyelids, this particular item is crease-proof. Price at time of publish: $34 The Details: 7 shades

Best Concealer It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Itcosmetics.com Why We Love It A little goes a long way with this budge-proof undereye concealer. What to Consider It’s best applied with your fingers, which may not be the most practical for on-the-go use. If dark under-eye circles are an area of concern, It Cosmetics’ waterproof under-eye concealer is second to none. The full coverage product conceals and color corrects for up to 24 hours of continuous wear. It goes on thick and stays put, even as you sweat or swim, and it won’t crease or crack. Furthermore, it’s infused with peptides, antioxidants, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, so it won’t leave your delicate eye skin dry. To apply, warm a tiny amount (really, a little goes a long way here) with your fingers and tap it onto your undereyes. Blend with your fingers or a small brush for the perfect finish. Price at time of publish: $29 The Details: 25 shades | 0.4 ounces, 0.11 ounces

Best Eyebrow Gel Benefit Goof Proof Brow Powder Benefit View On Benefitcosmetics.com View On Revolve View On Ulta Why We Love It Even beginners will find this product easy to use. What to Consider You’ll need an eyebrow brush to apply it. Fill in your brows with this waterproof powder that’s super simple to use, even for eyebrow makeup newbies. The silky product adheres to the skin and hair for a natural, blended look that gives your brows texture and dimension. All 10 shades are waterproof, humidity-proof, and smudgeproof, giving you up to 12 hours of wear. It’s also packed with castor seed oil, which keeps your eyebrows feeling conditioned, nourished, and soft. To apply, use light strokes to fill in sparse brow areas, (you can also outline your brows to shape and define). Layer to build color and blend with a spoolie. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 10 shades | 0.06 ounces