But not all watch cases are created equal; it can be tricky to find one that balances form with function, and meets your specific needs. For example, not every traveler needs to worry about water exposure, and not everyone wants to bring along multiple timepieces. That’s why we’ve combed the market for the best of the best in a range of sizes and styles with options to suit every traveler’s needs.

When traveling, an important function of luggage isn’t just getting your stuff from Point A to Point B, but it’s keeping it safe along the journey, too. And if you’re someone who has invested in your timepieces, you’ll probably want to make sure that these costly accessories are secure, scratch-free, and protected from the elements along the way. There are so many different types of watch travel cases out there — from roll style cases, to flat folding cases, to large-and-in-charge chunky plastic ones that are impervious to the damaging effects of water along the way.

There is so much to love about this sleek Mark & Graham travel watch case. It rolls into a tidy cylinder that fits easily into your luggage yet preserves the shape of your watches’ wristbands yet, pull out the interior removable cushion and — voilà! — it opens up to reveal a hidden compartment, just large enough to store some cufflinks, collar stays, or small watch tools. The case comfortably holds three watches, making it great for traveling with multiple timepieces without necessarily being overly large or bulky.

Don’t overthink it — sometimes all you need is a single, small, secure case to prevent a timepiece from getting lost or damaged in your luggage. This one is made with a woven nylon exterior that sufficiently keeps minor bumps and shakes at bay, and is lined with a soft velvet interior to prevent scratching. And, at just under fifteen bucks a pop, it’s one of the best value travel watch cases you’ll find anywhere.

It isn’t completely impact-resistant like some of the sturdier cases on this list.

Does anyone do leather goods better than Italy? This luxe Lorenzi Milano leather watch case is about as sumptuous as it gets as it’s handcrafted in Italy from the finest quality nappa leather, and stitched by hand. This case features an integrated foam roll to keep your timepieces secure and scratch-free, and a magnetic closure so it’s easy to open and close. It also comes with a few small tools so you can make minor watch adjustments during your trip, too.

Sleek, simple, rugged — that’s how we would describe this travel watch case. It unfolds to reveal two neoprene pockets, which expand to adjust to the shape and size of your watches, so you can easily slide them in and out and know that they will be protected. We love how portable, lightweight, and effortless this watch case feels, and how durable its materials are. The soft neoprene also makes this one a great case for sunglasses, or other small items you don’t want to get lost in your luggage. Simply fold it up, zip the paracord closure, and head out for your next adventure since, when you’re traveling with this case, you can rest assured that your valuables are safe.

Some collectors prefer the protection offered by a roll case; these store your watches in the same round shape as if they were on your wrist, which protects the integrity of the watch’s construction and prevents slipping and sliding like some flat cases. We loved this one for its clear top panel so you can easily see inside, and the sturdy zipper which opens and closes easily, but still keeps the case securely closed while in transit.

We love the translucent cover so you can see inside without necessarily opening the case.

For trips where you need to keep your timepieces extra secure, consider this heavy-duty travel watch case from Invicta. The exterior shell is made from very durable plastic which is pretty much impervious to impacts, scratching, and the elements. It features a sturdy rubber grid handle and a double-latch closure so the case doesn’t open accidentally in transit. Inside, the case is filled with egg-crate-style memory padding that keeps your watches secure and scratch-free. The case holds three watches.

It’s on the bulkier side, which could be an issue if you’re trying to pack light.

People often think about impact resistance and dust accumulation when it comes to watch storage, but what about the elements, and, specifically, water? This small-yet-mighty travel watch case provides a watertight environment for your timepieces. We love the rugged look and feel, and the sturdy outer shell, which is not only waterproof but also shockproof and crushproof. And with a soft foam interior, this case is sure to keep your watches safe and sound no matter what environment you put it in.

It will take up a little more space in your luggage than softer cases.

Count on Shinola for beautiful products, especially leather goods, that are made in the U.S. and built to last. This leather watch case has the broken-in patina of a piece that you’ve had forever and taken on many adventures, even when it’s brand new! A matte black zip-around zipper keeps your watches secure inside the case, and opens to reveal a smart technical-suede-lined interior with two pockets to hold your watches, as well as a partition to prevent your watch faces from scratching each other. We also love this folding case for its low profile, which slips easily into your checked luggage or carry-on bag.

Tips for Buying Watch Travel Cases

Pick the best size for your needs

Not all luggage is created equally — and buying even smaller accessories such as watch travel cases should be relevant to your particular needs. You’ll want to consider how many watches a case can carry and how much room it will take up in your luggage (which might relate to how protective it is). Don’t go larger than you need to, but be careful not to get something too small to fit your timepieces.

Consider adding security and other special features

Depending on your specific needs, the value of the watches you’re trying to protect, and the budget you’re set aside for a case, there are a range of added features available. You may want to look for a travel case that is lockable, so you can leave your watches with confidence if they’re beyond your reach while you’re in transit. Other features to consider are how discreet the watch case looks; if the worst happens and someone breaks into your luggage, you may not want a case that overtly screams, “Expensive watches in here!” Going for something a little more understated could therefore be its own form of security.



Frequently Asked Questions How do travel cases protect watches? This is probably a bigger answer than you’d expect. Yes, cases keep the elements away from your watch and, in many instances, offer waterproof protection, impact protection, or, at a minimum, scratch resistance from other items in your luggage. But watch cases also offer a degree of security. Some can be locked, or easily tucked away in your luggage, so you can travel with confidence knowing that your watch is staying put as you reach your final destination.

What is the difference between a watch travel case and a watch roll? The difference between a watch travel case and a watch roll is exactly what it sounds like — watch rolls store your watch in a rolled-up shape that mimics the shape of a human wrist. For more complicated and expensive watches, it can be better to store your watches in a rolled-up shape, which protects the structural integrity of the wrist band, and prevents the sliding and bunching which can sometimes happen in flat travel cases.

How do you care for a watch travel case? Care depends on the material of the watch travel case itself. Most cases are made from durable materials which can be cleaned with a soft cloth, or in some instances, a barely damp soft cloth. If your watch travel case is made from leather, you’ll also want to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for leather care (such as conditioning periodically) so that it lasts for many adventures to come.

What makes a watch travel case more expensive? It’s all in the details. Some basic travel cases are little more than a nylon envelope with a zipper whereas others have design details such as magnetic flap closures, hand stitching, Italian leather, or hidden compartments to carry small accessories or watch repair tools. But just because a travel case is more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean it will protect your timepieces any better than a less expensive model; read the product descriptions closely to see what kind of features your watch case includes.

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

For this story, writer Todd Plummer drew upon extensive market research, and years of writing about menswear and travel to create this roundup of the best travel cases for watches.

