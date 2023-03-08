These 12 Travel Products Have Already Gone Viral at Amazon This Year — and They Start at $10

Traveling is entirely doable with just the basics of a good suitcase and a minimalist wardrobe. However, what fun is “doable” when you could go the extra mile to pick up trending, must-have items that elevate your experience from the airport to your destination?

Below, we rounded up the 12 best Amazon products that are so popular with shoppers they went viral last month according to the site, securing their spots as travel essentials. From cozy winter boots to hand sanitizer to keep you healthy no matter where you are (or how dirty the airport may be), these shopper-loved favorites are all conveniently on sale. Trade in your old corded headphones for a wireless model from Beats, or even snag a comfy sweatshirt from Hanes to keep you warm during your travels for just $11. Either way, you won’t want to miss out on these unbelievable deals while they’re still in stock.

Globalwin Women’s Waterproof Winter Boots

Amazon

The winter season isn’t over yet, and if you have a ski trip or outdoor adventure planned in the coming weeks (or you’re just stocking up for next season) then a pair of sturdy, waterproof snow boots is an essential end-of-season sale purchase. Right now, this durable and cozy pair from Globalwin is an impressive 62 percent off, and with more than 4,200 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say you’ll be prepared for whatever the weather may throw your way.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $71)

Beats Studio Buds

Amazon

High-quality earbuds can transform your travel experience, effectively drowning out noise and allowing you to catch some shut-eye during your flight. These Beats Studio Buds are loved by nearly 42,000 shoppers, securing their viral status — and for good reason. Noise canceling, wireless, and ultra-comfortable for long hours of listening (eight hours of battery life to be exact), these headphones have officially earned their spot in your carry-on.

To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $150)

Linsery Knit Sweatsuit

Amazon

A comfortable airport outfit dictates so much of your travel experience, and this two-piece set from Linsery that comes in 26 stunning colors is sure to earn you plenty of compliments throughout your trip. Cozy wide leg pants with an elastic waistband paired with a loose-fitting turtleneck sweater are basically the equivalent of wearing your pajamas to the airport — only so much more stylish.

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $47)

Zitahli Wallet

Amazon

It’s important to keep your personal information safe and secure while you’re on the go, and this RFID-blocking wallet from Zitahli will do just that with its sleek and streamlined design. This slim wallet is spacious enough to hold up to 13 cards with ease, blocking your information from being stolen, all while taking up minimal space in your carry-on. Coming in 21 different color combinations, this lightweight wallet is a traveler must-have.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $35)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

Amazon

Whether you’re aiming to get work done during your travels or are simply hoping to watch videos on something larger than your phone throughout a lengthy flight, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is loaded with everything you need and more. An impressive 13-hour battery life ensures your movie or book won’t be interrupted by having to search for a charging port, and this version even offers a 30 percent faster processor for a smoother user experience. Did we mention it’s 40 percent off right now?

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon

Airplanes are known for their inconsistent temperatures, and this cozy Hanes sweatshirt is the perfect piece to throw into your carry-on to ensure you’re comfortable throughout your flight and beyond. Earning more than 117,600 perfect ratings at Amazon for its ultra-soft cotton/polyester blend material and low-pill fabric, this sweatshirt comes in 18 bright and neutral colors to match any travel outfit you have picked out for as little as $11.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $18)

Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box

Amazon

If you’re constantly worried about your necklaces getting tangled while you travel or struggle with losing earrings in your bag on every vacation, a travel jewelry box is the best hack for keeping your valuables secure, so you can ensure you arrive home with all the pieces you brought. This dainty travel box, which made Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022, is made of a luxe velvet material and contains enough space to stow your rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets so nothing tangles or breaks in transit. With a mirror on the inside and a secret compartment to hang out necklaces, this $14 jewelry box will bring peace of mind to your travels.

To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $22)

Syrinx High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

There’s no question that traveling in jeans is incredibly uncomfortable, so a stretchy, high-quality pair of leggings is the better route to take. Right now, these number one best-selling high-waisted leggings from Syrinx are an impressive 41 percent off, so for just $10 you can get situated in a pair of super soft, breathable leggings that are adored by more than 30,000 Amazon shoppers. Sizes range from small to XXL in black, and there are three-packs available in versatile color combos too — trust us, you won’t regret grabbing a few pairs before your next long flight.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $17)

Wopet Automatic Pet Feeder

Amazon

Even if you’ve hired a pet sitter, you may still want to give your fur babies some snacks throughout the day while you’re out of the house. That’s why this automatic pet feeder is the best fit for the job. This highly rated feeder allows you to schedule four automated feedings throughout the day, keeping food fresh and contained until it’s time to eat. It’s perfect for day trips and shorter vacations, giving your pets well-timed snacks while they wait for their sitter to come. Now, you never have to worry that your animals aren’t getting the care they need while you’re gone.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

ForHelp Professional Portable Monitor

Amazon

If you typically work on both a laptop and a monitor screen, the bulky setup can make traveling for business slightly more difficult. However, the portable monitor from ForHelp is the perfect solution. The lightweight, slim design easily fits into your carry-on while taking up minimal space alongside your laptop, and with two Type-C ports and one HDMI port, this monitor is compatible with a range of devices to make traveling for work that much easier. Plus, it comes with a durable smart cover so you don’t have to worry about scratches and bumps along the way. No wonder it’s a number one new release at Amazon right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $130)

The Drop Women’s Sparta Chunky Sole Combat Boot

Amazon

It’s not easy to find shoes that are both comfortable and stylish, but these combat boots from The Drop are the perfect versatile footwear option for your travels. Their classic design makes these shoes compatible with a variety of outfits, and a padded footbed and rubber sole ensures they’re made to last through whatever outing you have planned during your vacation. The boots come in black, chocolate, and cream, with sizes ranging from 5 to13 to fit a wide selection of shoppers.

To buy: amazon.com, from $54 (originally $80)

Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizing 3-pack

Amazon

We’re still in the midst of cold and flu season, and traveling can run down your immune system, which naturally makes you more susceptible to illness. This hydrating three-pack of hand sanitizers from Touchland comes in the delicous scents of mint, citrus grove, and lemon lime, boasting 500 sprays per 1-ounce bottle, so you can rid your hands of germs before dinners out on the town, and after touching a particularly sticky airplane tray. Trust us — for just $27 a pack, it’s worth it.

To buy: amazon.com, $27

