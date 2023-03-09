The 14 Best Vegan Bags, Totes, and Backpacks of 2023

If you’re in the market for a new bag and would like to try out a faux fur or leather option, there are many sustainable accessories available for a variety of occasions. Our favorite is the Melie Bianco Lana Bucket Crossbody for its style and all around eco-consciousness, but there are backpacks, totes, duffels, and other pieces to suit your needs. Here are our favorite fashionable travel bags made of natural, vegan, and even biodegradable materials to store all your on-the-go essentials.

Spring is traditionally a season for acquiring new clothing and accessories and, fortunately for those with a preference for eco-conscious pieces, vegan options are becoming easier to find. Many companies now strive for ethical, sustainable production practices, incorporating plant-based leathers like cactus, recycled materials from rubber and plastic bottles, and upcycled fibers from sails and fishing nets in their products. In fact, according to the eco-conscious and socially responsible brand ranking company Good On You , vegan fashion is rapidly evolving and may surpass $1,095 billion by 2027 . Not only are there a variety of new labels and popular designer brands that include fully vegan bags in their lines these days, that will only increase.

Best Overall Melie Bianco Lana Bucket Crossbody Macy's View On Macy's View On Meliebianco.com View On QVC Why We Love It: From its focus on small-batch products to its commitment to reduced textile waste, Melie Bianco promotes affordable luxury, fair trade principles, and cruelty-free craftsmanship. What to Consider: If purchased online, the Lana bag may only be returned to the vendor via mail and not a physical Macy’s store. Touting an environmentally sound, conscious consumer ethos, Melie Bianco is proud to partake in an ethical shopping experience, offering a wide range of sleek, vegan-friendly designs. Crafted from luxuriously soft vegan leather — in this case, polyurethane (PU) instead of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the Lana bucket crossbody is our best overall pick. While four colorways are available at Macy’s, the Melie Bianco site offers six total hues, including neutrals like saddle and black, plus pops like mango and lilac. The bag’s chunky, acrylic chain adds a funky accent to the inherent functionality of a classic bucket style. In addition to that detachable chain, the purse has a magnetic snap closure and one interior phone-sized zip pocket. Price at time of publish: $94 Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 6.25 inches | Material: Faux leather polyurethane, cotton | Weight: 1.1 pounds

Best Crossbody Akira City of Love Moto Crossbody Akira View On Shopakira.com Why We Love It: Simultaneously edgy and sweet, this heart-shaped crossbody promotes a love of animals by utilizing synthetic leather. What to Consider: The zipper sticks a bit due to the bag’s shape, and it may not be the most practical everyday purse. Whether you’re a fan of pink or lean toward an all-black wardrobe, either way, you’ll be cruising while carrying a City of Love Moto bag. This unique and sassy crossbody features a synthetic vegan leather base, heart-shaped silhouette, and moto jacket-inspired details, such as gold zippers, studs, faux pockets, and folded lapels. The gold-plated silver chain is removable if you prefer to use the handbag as a clutch. We also appreciate how the top has a zipper closure to keep a lipstick, wallet, and phone securely stowed while roaming the city or on the dancefloor. Plus, the classic chevron inner lining fashionably contrasts with the exterior of this edgy bag. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 3.5 inches | Material: PU leather | Weight: 1.3 pounds

Best Belt Bag Topo Designs Mini Quick Water Repellent Belt Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Topodesigns.com Why We Love It: Ethically manufactured and crafted with 1000-denier Cordura (a kind of durable and versatile nylon), this colorful belt bag is bold and versatile. What to Consider: With those bright color combinations and a thick strap that doesn’t easily stow away, this maximalist fanny pack is certainly not a low-key choice. The Topo Designs belt bag is streamlined and adjustable, easily converting to a sling for over-the-shoulder wear. Maybe you’ll sport it while running errands, at the gym, or on a visit to the local dog park, but the colorful pick stays in the spotlight. The compact, 1.7-liter Mini Quick Pack (a smaller version of its 7-liter Quick Pack cousin) features a padded main compartment to hold key essentials like your phone, sunglasses, and a credit card. It’s assembled with 100 percent recycled nylon, fully lined, and water-repellent, making it a great all-weather option. There’s also a 1.5-inch-wide waist strap with squeeze buckle, double direction zip closure, top handles, an internal key clip, a bike clip, and interior and exterior pockets. And, not only does this bag come in seven unique colorways, it’s also Fair Wear-certified, meaning it meets safety, health, and employee wellness labor standards. Price at time of publish: $49 Dimensions: 9.5 x 5.5 x 2 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight: Not listed

Best Backpack Gunas New York Livia Red Vegan Leather Backpack Gunas New York View On Gunasthebrand.com View On Shoppremiumoutlets.com Why We Love It: This red statement bag can be worn over the shoulder or in backpack mode, making it a multifaceted addition to any day-to-night wardrobe. What to Consider: Though Gunas claims the bag can carry a 13-inch laptop, the magnetic top closure may not work well if the bag is stuffed with an extra heavy load. Polished and professional, the dual-functional Gunas Livia Backpack + Shoulder bag is a dynamic choice for both work and play. Named for eco-fashion and philanthropic icon Livia Firth, this bag promotes a spirit of women’s empowerment, vegan values, and green consumer advocacy. The all-purpose backpack is crafted from 100 percent vegan eco-pelle, which may be synthesized from a combination of PU, PVC, and other synthetic or natural fibers, such as cork and pineapple leaves. Featuring an internal zipped pocket, detachable shoulder straps, and a lining-free interior that’s easy to clean, this bright red bag is soft to the touch, practical, and just plain pretty. Handmade in South Korea, Gunas is a luxury brand that’s highly touted for its ethical and sustainable practices as well. Price at time of publish: $245 Dimensions: 14 x 10 x 6 inches | Material: Eco-pelle | Weight: Not listed The 12 Best Sustainable Activewear Brands of 2023

Best Mini Backpack Matt and Nat Fabi Mini Vintage Vegan Backpack Matt and Nat View On Mattandnat.com Why We Love It: Whether you’re running weekend errands, on a casual stroll, or meeting a friend for coffee, this ultra-soft PVC mini bag is conveniently petite but roomy enough to carry your essentials. What to Consider: Matt and Nat call this backpack a “mini,” but it is comparatively much larger than many other small backpacks on the market so do carefully consider its dimensions. Matt and Nat is a fully vegan, cruelty-free brand that uses 100 percent recycled water bottles to line the interiors of all its bags. This sleek, vintage-inspired mini backpack is spacious enough to fit a wallet, phone, water bottle, small cosmetics bag, snacks, and other daily must-haves. It also includes a separate pocket to store a small laptop or tablet, making it a versatile option for professional purposes or social outings. Streamlined, multifunctional design, along with ethical production, sustainable materials, and responsible values make Matt and Nat a long-lasting investment and dependable choice for vegan shoppers and those who want to reduce their environmental footprint. Plus, the backpack comes with adjustable straps, expandable opening gussets, magnetic closure, zippered and smartphone pockets, and is available in seven colorways — including customer-favorite “oasis.” Price at time of publish: $165 Dimensions: 8.5 x 12.5 x 5 inches | Material: PVC, recycled plastic bottles | Weight: Not listed

Best Mini Bag Fossil Women's Harwell Eco-Leather Micro Flap Crossbody Purse Handbag Amazon View On Amazon View On Fossil.com Why We Love It: The eco-leather body and 100 percent Repreve recycled polyester interior make this equestrian-style bag a stylish, consciously created statement piece. What to Consider: Pay close attention to the dimensions, because this mini may only fit a small phone, credit card, small keychain, lip gloss, and a stick of gum, maximum. Not only will this stylish crossbody carry your on-the-go basics, but it also showcases a sophisticated, classic look in vegan leather. Since 1984, Fossil has been making affordable, yet high-quality American Western-inspired products for both men and women, and the brand is committed to crafting fashionable and environmentally responsible accessories, too. We appreciate the Harwell Micro Crossbody’s contrast stitching and other riding-influenced elements, as well as its practical inner pocket and adjustable strap. If you’re a fan of the micro-bag trend and seeking a variety of color options, the Harwell comes in five hues, including a green embossed eco-python leather design. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 4.25 x 1.34 x 2.75 inches | Material: Repreve recycled polyester | Weight: 1 pound

Best Clutch Peta + Jain Cobain Clutch Crossbody Peta + Jain View On 27boutique.com View On Petaandjain.com Why We Love It: This handbag’s classic flap-over design coupled with an oversized weave gives it a timeless look that can be dressed up or down. What to Consider: Peta and Jain is an Australian label launched in 2017 that has a big following Down Under and a growing presence among fashion-focused vegans in the U.S. and Canada. Suitable for a range of occasions from the office to a weekend away, and with an option to carry as a crossbody or a clutch, the classic flap-over style Cobain is an incredibly versatile purse. Incorporating certified sustainable materials such as recycled vegan leather and recycled nylon into its Eco Edit handbag line, Peta and Jane seeks to reduce waste and lessen its impact on the environment. The bag features touches of sleek gold hardware and may become a staple of your all-season wardrobe considering it comes in six cool colorways: white, black, cobalt blue, orange, grass, and citrus. Price at time of purchase: $85 Dimensions: 5.91 x 9.06 x 2.36 inches | Material: PU vegan leather | Weight: 1.1 pound

Best Tote Angela Roi Malala Medium Tote Angela Roi View On Angelaroi.com Why We Love It: Angela Roi’s apple leather tote is soft and supple to the touch, making it the vegan leather of choice for those who seek a luxurious plant-based bag. What to Consider: Though one of the more expensive bags on this list, the cost is worth the investment in a durable statement piece with zero carbon footprint. Angela Roi is a leader in plant-based accessories. This stylish, sustainable, and cruelty-free label is already well known for its eco- and cactus-leather bags, and it recently launched a line of apple leather products, too. The Malala Apple Leather Tote is a great choice for those who seek a high-end vegan bag that also helps to reduce environmental waste and carbon emissions. Crafted from apple peels, cores, seeds, and more fruit waste from South Tyrol, Italy (that usually ends up getting thermally destroyed or dumped in landfills), this plant-sourced leather transforms byproduct fibers into new, raw material. The lightweight tote comes in three different matte-finish hues: black, beige, and wine. It also features four inner pockets, two flat handles, a flat shoulder strap, six studded feet, and two snap hooks. The bag’s regular grain is less visible than other EPUL (Exquisite Polyurethane Leather) models, though it may be susceptible to more wear and tear over time. Treat this luxury bag with care! Price at time of publish: $1,050 Dimensions: 8.6 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches | Material: Apple leather | Weight: Not listed I’m a Vegan Traveler, and These 13 Essentials Come With Me on Every Trip

Best Weekender Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart Why We Love It: Produced from 100 percent recycled cotton fibers, this is a sustainable choice for a travel or gym bag. What to Consider: Depending on your travel requirements and packing tendencies, you may find this weekender on the small side. Soft, comfortable to carry, and available in a range of vibrant colors, this Vera Bradley bag gets high marks both for travel and everyday use. The recycled cotton bag is not only vegan, but it’s also sustainable, and its multiple features make it a great choice for travelers. From the sleek exterior to the spacious inner compartment and a slew of pockets, this duffel keeps you organized and able to quickly grab anything you need while on vacation or on duty at work. The trolley sleeve offers convenience when traveling with a suitcase, and its adjustable (and removable) strap allows you to decide the best mode of transport. Additionally, the Vera Bradley Weekender offers slip pockets, two zip pockets, a trolley sleeve, and zip closure, making it a solid, carry-on-compliant choice from a beloved brand. Price at time of publish: $135 Dimensions: 18.5 x 12.5 x 7.5 inches | Material: Recycled cotton | Weight: 1.7 pounds

Best Shoulder Bag Stella McCartney Medium Frayme Faux Shearling Shoulder Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Cettire.com Why We Love It: Celebrity designer Stella McCartney is a lifelong vegetarian who solely incorporates cruelty-free materials, such as vegan leather and faux fur, into her entire line of clothing and accessories. What to Consider: This bag’s price tag lands at the higher end of our list. This stellar shoulder bag comes courtesy of ethically minded fashion wunderkind Stella McCartney. Its faux shearling exterior is crafted from a doppelganger synthetic polyester that boasts the texture and mimics the look of real shearling, but without harming any animals. The Fraymes’s faux leather trim is PU, and the interior lining is faux suede. In addition to its 100 percent cruelty-free materials, this bag is also very functional — it’s compact yet offers enough room to stow away all your daily necessities. Plus, it features a magnetic snap closure and inside pocket to keep your belongings secure and organized, as well as an adjustable shoulder strap for comfort. Whipstitching and a signature, chunky diamond-cut chain at the base of the purse add an edgy aesthetic to this classic shape. Price at time of publish: $1,208 Dimensions: 6 x 8 x 3 inches | Material: Polyester, polyurethane | Weight: 1.25 pounds

Best Satchel House of Want Snack Top Handle Vegan Leather Satchel House of Want View On Nordstromrack.com View On Houseofwant.nyc Why We Love It: This vegan leather label is a TikTok favorite that makes luxury-inspired bags for a fraction of designer prices. What to Consider: Subtle shade and texture variations may occur in each product. Want this bag? We don’t blame you. House of Want is a youthful brand with a popular TikTok hashtag and it’s easy to see why. Not only are the bags affordable and made from high-quality vegan leather, but they also possess a luxe design that makes them distinctive from other trendy labels. This House of Want satchel stands out in particular as a statement piece, putting a final elegant exclamation point on any outfit. Available in warm caramel or stone grey, the retro top handle and burnished chain link shoulder strap add an extra chic touch to an already refined shoulder bag. Overall, the vintage-inspired design coupled with eco-conscious faux leather makes this a uniquely modern throwback purse and we’re here for it. Price at time of publish: $138 Dimensions: 9 x 11.5 x 3.5 inches | Material: Vegan leather | Weight: Not listed

Best Bucket Urban Originals The Falcon Bucket Bag Macy's View On Macy's View On Saksoff5th.com Why We Love It: Practical and pretty, this vegan bucket bag has an ‘80s vibe especially in white that’s great for summer. What to Consider: The bag is lined with viscose, a semi-synthetic rayon fabric made from wood pulp that’s often used as a substitute for silk. Urban Originals is yet another Australian handbag and accessories company making products with ethically sourced materials. This 100 percent polyurethane bucket purse is a combination of both textured and soft material, all of which is also Sedex-approved, which means the brand solely does business with department stores that also have ethical sourcing programs. (Even the price tags are made with biodegradable paper sourced from responsibly managed forests and non-toxic ink.) This bag was designed in Sydney and manufactured in a long-standing, ethically operated partner factory in China. It has an adjustable strap, zipper closure, one zip pocket, three slip pockets, three card slots, and brushed brass hardware. The result is a functional and classy purse made chemical-free, cruelty-free, and with reduced waste and a conscience towards workers and the environment. Price at time of publish: $98 Dimensions: 9 x 11 x 6 inches | Material: Polyurethane, viscose | Weight: 2 pounds The 14 Best Sustainable Shoes of 2023

Best Convertible Baggallini Modern Everywhere Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Baggallini.com Why We Love It: The built-in RFID-blocking card slots adds peace of mind to this organizational gem. What to Consider: It does not include backpack straps. This Baggallini Everywhere Bag was actually crafted based on customer feedback. The lightweight, vegan leather convertible hobo features a lockable luggage sleeve, a grab-and-go phone pocket to keep your cell handy, an elastic key leash, a wristlet strap, lipstick and pen loops, plus many more compartments and organization options. It attains the aesthetic appeal of traditional leather and also features recycled zippers and a sustainably sourced PET-lining crafted from recycled plastic bottles. Available in an impressive 33 colorways, this streamlined purse is great for travel and a variety of occasions. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 11 x 9 x 4.5 inches | Material: PVC leather | Weight: 9 ounces