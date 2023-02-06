These 21 Genius Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Travel Lovers Are All Under $50 at Amazon

The holiday of love is fast approaching. While we fully believe you don’t need a holiday to shower the ones you love (and yourself!) with thoughtful tokens of appreciation, February 14 just has a way of making the fun surprises even sweeter.

If the person you love also happens to be your favorite vacation partner, why not gift items based on their love of travel? A new neck pillow for the plane, a pair of comfy Ugg slippers for the hotel, a light backpack, or chocolates to help recreate a memory from your favorite European trip are just a few Valentine's gift ideas you can get right now at Amazon.

And bonus: We found lots of great options that also come without a large price tag, especially ideal if you’re saving up for that next sunny beach vacation. From Adidas running shoes for just $34 to Apple AirPod dupes that are only $27, these deals are so good, you may just want to pick up a few for yourself too.

Read on for Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, friend, long-distance partner, yourself — whoever you choose to love — all for under $50 at Amazon.

Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Cali Collage Slipper

Who wouldn’t love sliding their feet into these ultra-plush Ugg sheepskin slippers? With a super luxe and comfortable feel, these are cozy, relaxed, and secure in any location. The rubber sole bottom means you can wear them outdoors, whether running to get the mail, shuffling around the hotel, or even walking through airports. Plus, certain color and size combinations are on sale for up to 59 percent off, including samba red with the biggest discount (and a festive color to boot). Classic black is also a steal at 50 percent off, bringing the price tag to $50.

“She’ll never take them off,” said one happy customer who bought these as a gift. “The comfort of being able to wear this slipper outside because of the hard bottom is a plus.” They continued to say they were an “excellent purchase, and [I] will soon be buying a pair for myself.”





To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $100)

Gihuo Women's Fleece-lined Jogger Pants

Amazon

Nothing says “I love you" quite like a pair of cozy sweatpants. And these pants are extra comfy since they're fleece lined. For anyone who runs cold, especially while traveling, these will keep you cozy and warm, while the refined outside will ensure your look is neat and put together. Better yet, there’s something for everyone, since they’re available in 15 colors and sizes XS to XXL, and also a men’s version.



One enamored reviewer raved, “You'll simply forget that you've ever been cold,” and that even if you’re going out to walk the dog in winter, “You just may not require that jacket that you have hanging next to your front door.”



To buy: amazon.com, $38





Ziuty Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Upgrade their flying experience with a pair of wireless earbuds that are so good, they’re winning over even AirPods devotees. Once charged, these half-in-ear headphones will allow for 50 hours of endless play time — perfect for everything from long flights to long runs to long meetings. Oh, and right now they’re almost 80 percent (yes, 80 percent) off.

With 6,900 perfect five-star ratings, it’s clear these Amazon Choice earbuds are a winner. One reviewer shared, “For the price and features, these can’t be beat,” and continued to say that the sound is “about the same as the $200 ones I had.”

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $130)

Adidas Men’s Lite Racer Running Shoes

Amazon

If your partner’s love language is sneakers, you’re in luck. These Adidas slip-on running shoes are perfect for sliding on and off at the airport — and select colors like all black and carbon and chalk white are on sale for up to 50 percent off right now.



As evidenced by more than 10,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, the name brand shoes have an ultra-comfy cushioned sole and easy-to-wear design that makes them a crowd pleaser. One shopper who loved the fit said, “These gym shoes are now my only airport shoes.”



To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $65)

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

Know a traveler who’s in need of a new carry-on? Gift them an upgrade with this lightweight and comfy backpack that’s almost 30 percent off at Amazon. With tons of storage and pockets, they will be amazed at how much of their necessities and gear they can fit. Not only are there separate compartments for laptop, pens, etc., but the bag is also made from a durable, water-resistant material that will hold up trip after trip. It also contains a luggage strap to slide over your luggage's upright handle, a hidden theft pocket, and a built-in USB port with a charging cord. It’s no wonder this backpack has more than 66,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

“I use it for traveling, [and] I put a lot in it,” one complimentary review stated. They continued explaining they often fit two laptops, an iPad, a Kindle, and charging cords inside. “Three separate primary compartments keeps it all neatly organized. It isn’t yet showing any wear and tear.” They also noted the “color and fabric keep it looking clean.”

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $42)

Apple AirTag

Amazon

Saving their luggage from getting lost on an international trip? So romantic. It may be small, but this gift packs its weight in usefulness for travelers. With one simple tap, the 1.6-inch by 1.6-inch device is activated, and you’re able to track your belongings through Apple’s “Find My” app — the assurance you need during this day and age of canceled flights and lost luggage.



With more than 87,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s a no-brainer. One customer said it was a great gift for their niece, who is traveling abroad this semester. Another customer who bought this for their mom for a bicycling trip along the Rhône River said it gives them “peace of mind” to know where she is. One final five-star reviewer who gifted an AirTag to a frequent traveler said they were able to track their lost luggage when it went missing in Thailand: “She could see [where] it was and, as such, when it would catch up to her…It is unlikely I have ever given a more useful gift before.”



To buy: amazon.com, $29



Rifle Paper Co. AirPods Pro Case Cover

Amazon

To go along with that shiny new pair of wireless earbuds or their Apple AirPods, gift them a pretty case to store their favorite accessory. A unique floral print will make them smile every time they reach for them to select their favorite podcast or playlist. As one shopper said, “To look at it just makes me happy.” Another review stated, “This case is so cute and well made. It was so easy to put on, and I love the gold accents it has.” Plus, the vibrant print will make the ear pods easy to find in the bottom of their bag.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $30)

Amazon Essentials Men's V-neck Sweater

Amazon

This time of year, we can all use a travel wardrobe refresh. Treat your partner to a new v-neck sweater they can wear on any trip, to work, or even to your Valentine’s date night. Comfortable and made from 100 percent cotton, it’s also machine washable, so it will always look neat and fresh with every wear. With 25 color and pattern choices, it might be hard to stop at just one.

“The sweater is very warm and comfortable to wear, especially during the winter days,” stated one reviewer. “Its fabric is so smooth, so the touch is also really good.”

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $26)

Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

One of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this super functional velvet jewelry organizer will quickly become a regular travel companion. It’s small and portable with three necklace hooks, elastic pockets, and seven slot rolls for rings and earrings, and it’s adaptable as well, with removable dividers that allow for flexible storage space. A built-in mirror will make it easy to take pieces on and off and will certainly come in handy on the go. The organizer comes in eight colors, including dusty pink and red velvet that fit the season, but customers can’t stop raving about the beautiful emerald green, either.

With more than 6,500 perfect five-star ratings, it’s one Amazon shoppers absolutely love. One shopper said, “It holds more than enough jewelry for a lengthy vacation. Very plush inside… Better than my expectations.” And, another five-star reviewer even shared, “Bought as a gift for my cousin, but ended up keeping it for myself. Love it!”

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $22)

Swomog Couples Matching Pajama Set

Amazon

Picture this: you’re waking up in a resort next to your favorite person, and you’ve never been comfier thanks to these silky matching pajamas. Their lightweight satin-like material means you can easily pack these PJs in a suitcase without taking up space, but they’re also perfect around the house, too. The washable pajama set is offered in six colors and sizes XS to XXL, and you can buy just the men’s or the women’s version, or both. One happy customer who bought the set for their boyfriend said, “he loves them [and] love might even be an understatement. They are silky-smooth yet warm and comforting.”

To buy: amazon.com, $30

BJLFS Women’s Weekender Carry-on Bag

Amazon

A duffel bag is the travel gift that keeps on giving, and this highly-rated best-seller from Amazon is a great choice. Carry-on compliant at 27cm by 55cm by 18cm, this weekender bag is made from water-resistant nylon, so it’s great for toting just about anywhere. It has plenty of space in the roomy interior pocket, and the shoulder strap can makes for easy carrying, or it can even be slung over your luggage.



One of more than 8,000 five-star ratings described this as the “perfect bag” and says it fit a “weeks’ worth of clothes” for a trip to Orlando. We say you can’t beat that for the price.



To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $30)

Moerdeng Men’s Waterproof Ski Jacket

Amazon

If your loved one is hitting the slopes this year (or if they just need a quality waterproof winter jacket), this Amazon Choice ski jacket will see them through the cold temperatures. With a fleece lining, a detachable hood, and a handy waterproof zipper pocket, it ticks all the boxes for ski season. Better yet, it’s marked down 56 percent, so you can snag one for just $40. The men’s style comes in nine colors from S to XXL, and the women’s version is also on sale for $40.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $90)

Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Amazon

Bring the citrusy scents of Capri right into your home (or even your next hotel room) with this uber-popular candle. Crafted with a high-quality wax blend, it will burn for up to 85 hours. It’s great for brightening up any room, but there’s also a travel size, which means it can fit perfectly fit in your bag.

“This is an amazing scent,” one review exclaimed. “Fills the room nicely, not overpowering. We also purchase this scent as a travel candle. Great for freshening up a condo or hotel room.” They continued to say it’s “hands down one of the best candles we've purchased. Well worth the cost… Amazon, keep stocking this one please.”



To buy: amazon.com, $34

MLVOC Travel Pillow

Amazon

Have a big trip coming up? Make sure your loved one is ultra-comfortable on a long flight with this highly-rated travel pillow. Composed of memory foam with a perfectly curved shape design, this will keep their head from falling forward and relieve pain. There is also an adjustable rope lock so you can change the angle to one that’s most comfortable for your head size. A breathable and washable cover that is sweat-resistant will keep it fresh for all your journeys.

One buyer wrote, “I absolutely love this neck pillow. It cradles your head so gently that you're barely leaning your neck over, so it saved my neck on my train trip." They added, "I also love that it has nearly infinite positions since one side is higher up than the other, so you can choose which side you'd like more support on, or you can scoot the larger side further up or down around your neck to find the perfect spot that is comfy for you."



To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $30)

Primula Stovetop Espresso and Coffee Maker

Amazon

Make them feel like they’re sipping espresso in a serene Italian city right in their own kitchen with this best-selling stovetop espresso and coffee maker. Its innovative design made with durable aluminum will evenly distribute heat for superior flavor and aroma. It’s easy to use, with a flip-top lid and a temperature-resistant knob for you to pour without spillage. Offered in a shiny red color, it’s just perfect for the holiday. Pick up some delicious pastries or bread to complete the scene.

One of more than 19,000 five-star ratings came from an ex-barista, who left a glowing review that said, “I am a coffee snob. This pot is simple to use and makes amazing at-home espresso.” They continued, “I use it every day before work, and it can be used on a fire stove, electric stove, or even (a) camping fire. It is one of the best purchases I have made.”



To buy: amazon.com, $20

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Amazon

A pillowcase is practical, but when it's silky, it is also super luxurious, bringing a little bit of that five-star hotel magic into your own home (or any hotel you travel to). Constructed of 100 percent organic silk, this pillowcase feels gentle against the skin and even helps prevent wrinkles. The smooth feel and natural materials are also friendly on the hair, helping to prevent breakage, knots, and tangles. A wide range of shades and sizes will help ensure it will match the rest of your bedroom.

This makes a great travel companion, and shoppers agree. A repeat customer shared that they just ordered their fourth pillowcase, saying, “I ordered one pillowcase for me since silk is supposed to help reduce frizz. Soon, my husband also wanted one. The pillowcase is great for my hair, but I believe my skin is softer and looking better (younger?) as well.” They continued, “I now pack one with me when I travel; it is the best. I especially love that no matter how hot it is, my face is always cool on the pillow. Love it!"

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

LAPCOS Revitalizing Variety Pack Sheet Masks

Amazon

Make some tea, put on some relaxing tunes, and create their favorite travel spa experience at home with these revitalizing sheet masks. The brand uses high-quality ingredients like charcoal and milk and honey to leave your skin healthy, moisturized, and glowing. Choose the variety pack so they can try different types like “collagen firming,” “moisturizing,” and “nourishing.” It’s all the rage in K-beauty.

This is certainly for men and women, as one review said, “I never really liked sheet masks because I could never find the right ones for my dry skin. My husband used one, too! Highly recommend it, and I will definitely try others soon. Don’t hesitate to buy.” Another reviewer shared, “my skin feels soothed and refreshed after using these masks. Zero irritation to my highly sensitive skin. The moisture seemed to last for 24 hours!”

To buy: amazon.com, $17

Seattle Chocolates Seasons Bar

Amazon

What’s Valentine’s Day without a little chocolate? This trio of chocolate bars weighing 2.5 ounces each is the perfect touch of sweetness — a pick-me-up for long flights, an indulgent dessert, or a sweet reminder of a trip to the Emerald City itself. No matter what kind of chocolate they like, they get a variety in this set. There's Sea Salt for those who love a bit of salt with their sweetness, Rainy Day Espresso for caffeine lovers (an especially good one, since it’s made in the coffee capital of the U.S.), and a Sunny Salted Almond bar for those who go nuts about nuts. They might devour them immediately or save them for a perfect plane or train treat on your next retreat.

One shopper said, “Hands down, this is the best chocolate I’ve ever had, European or American. If I could give it 10 stars I would,” they continued. And it’s so nice to know that a portion of the revenue goes to charitable causes.



To buy: amazon.com, $23

Asutra Dead Sea Bath Salts

Amazon

A relaxing bath could be the perfect gift itself. To make it even more special, give them some rich and soothing bath salts that conjure all the healing power of the Dead Sea. Made with a formula filled with rich minerals and natural oils like cedarwood, chamomile, marjoram, and lavender, these will relax and calm your muscles — almost as if they were swept away to a spa or floating in an ocean.

Men and women both love the highly-rated bath salts, and one Amazon reviewer shared that she and her husband both love the salts to help them destress and soothe pain. Also of note, this is a favorite of Venus Williams, the chief brand officer for the product, who said in a video review, “I love these. I wish you could smell them,” continuing, “A lot of times, I’ll have a nice soak after a match; or to relax and unwind and sometimes watch a movie at the same time.” So it’s a great gift for athletes, or you know, anyone with muscles that need relaxing.



To buy: amazon.com, $22

OXO Steel Cocktail Shaker & Cocktail Strainer

Amazon

Surprise them by whipping up their favorite cocktail in this sleek stainless steel shaker and strainer. Perhaps it's a delicious margarita that reminds them of their favorite Mexican getaway or a classic cocktail from a beloved hotel. Either way, it’s perfect for anyone who wants to bring a little vacation home and test out their bartending skills.

“No leaks,” exclaimed one reviewer, who says they’ve tried various shakers. “This is by far the best one I've ever used,” continuing that it’s “So easy to clean.” Some travelers even report toting this along on their trips.



To buy: amazon.com, $33

Dionis Hand and Body Cream

Amazon

Refresh their travel-size hand cream. This non-greasy and dermatologist-tested formula composed of goat milk, vitamins, and minerals, will help repair dry hands, which is especially helpful this time of year. Plus, it's cruelty-free, paraben-free, and gluten-free; so you can feel good about your purchase. Choose from any of their scents (there’s even one called “love”) or unscented if you have extra sensitive skin — they’re all a convenient 3.3 ounces, which meets TSA requirements for carry-on liquid sizing. Every time they pack this in their toiletry kit or pull this from their bag, they'll think of you.

Amazon shoppers commented that these not only smell great but truly moisturize, especially good for that dry, cracked skin in winter. As one happy customer shared, “The best hand cream for sensitive skin. I love this cream. It’s very soft, absorbs well, and does not burn even when my skin is cut up and super dry.” And one traveler was happy to report that it’s a good size for travel and, “It is now my go-to body lotion.”

To buy: amazon.com, $14

