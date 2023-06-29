Stay Cool and Avoid Sunburn This Summer With 14 Expert-approved, Protective Clothing Picks From Just $17

There are few things I love more than basking in the glow of the sun in the summer. Whether I’m out running, hiking, or hanging by the pool, that hit of Vitamin D is an instant mood booster. But, as a health and fitness editor, I also know that like so many things I love, sun exposure is something best done in moderation.

Sunlight includes rays of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Exposure to those rays can lead to sunburn, premature skin aging, and skin cancer. A not-so ideal trifecta, to say the least. And while sunscreen is thankfully a recognized warm-weather essential, even the best SPF products are limited. Jump in the pool, swim in the ocean, sweat up a storm — and poof, it’s gone. UPF clothing, on the other hand, won’t rub off or wash off.

In fact, a 2022 study found that UPF textiles worked significantly better than sunscreen when it comes to its overall UV-protective capacity. Choosing apparel and accessories that have been designed for sun protection and tested to confirm their ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) will give you control over your total exposure to the sun’s harmful rays. That’s because the rating system for sunscreen products — better known as SPF (sun protection factor) — pertains only to a sunscreen’s effectiveness against UVB rays; UPF, on the other hand, gauges a fabric’s effectiveness at filtering both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB).

If you spend any amount of time outside, it’s a smart idea to rethink your sun protection strategy. Start with UPF-clothing, then fill in the gaps and hard to cover areas with sunscreen. (The higher UPF rating, the better. UPF 50+ is the best — it means that only about 2 percent of ultraviolet radiation from the sun will be able to penetrate your clothing’s fabric to your skin.) From a cooling performance hat with UPF 50 to a handy long-sleeve hoodie with UPF 50+, these 14 Amazon finds all deliver top-notch sun protection and come in under $50. Add them to your shopping cart — trust us, your skin will thank you.

Mission Cooling UPF 50 Performance Hat

Amazon

Whether I’m running, hiking, or hanging at the beach, this adjustable fit hat has become my hot weather go-to. It’s super lightweight and comfortable, plus it delivers UPF 50 sun protection. Bonus: When it’s blazing hot, simply dunk the hat in water and boom — the brand’s performance fabric with cooling technology cools up to 30 degrees below average body temperature in less than a minute. No wonder it’s an Amazon No. 1 best-seller.



Jessie Kidden Women's UPF 50 Long Sleeve Sun Protection Shirt

Amazon

This light, breezy button-down will keep you cool and dry whether you’re hiking, fishing, or simply lounging in the backyard. Its sun-blocking polyester fabric will completely cover you against those UVA and UVB rays, and you can unroll the sleeves for maximum protection. And that flowy fit makes it the ultimate comfortable pick, too. One shopper said this “buttery soft” shirt was “so perfect I ordered a second” and “zero sun” broke through the shirt during an entire day at the amusement park.



Axesea Women’s UPF 50+ One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Prepare for all the compliments. The flattering fit combined with cute colorways makes this surf suit a standout. Thumb holes help keep the sleeves in place during any activity, while the front zipper is easy to open and close, giving you plenty of comfort and flexibility. Oh, and the sun protection? It’s top-notch. One reviewer who gave the swimsuit five-stars raved, “first vacation and no sunburn because I missed a spot (of sunscreen application)!”



Willit Women's UPF 50+ Beach Cover Up Dress

Amazon

Whether you’re hiking, shopping, or taking a siesta on the beach, you can address all your summer sun concerns with a single layer. “This may be my favorite cover up of all time,” says one reviewer. “This is my third one and I haven't gotten burned in three years while wearing them.” Flatlock stitching reduces chafing (especially when you’re wet or sweaty), and the ultra-soft, breathable fabric wicks moisture away from your skin while providing the highest level of sun protection.



Sunday Afternoons UPF 50+ Unisex Ultra-Adventure Hat

Amazon

This sun hat checks all boxes. As far as sun protection goes, this one is top-notch. You’ll get UPF 50+ protection, plus wildly good coverage, keeping the sun out of your eyes, and off your neck, ears, and face. It folds up easily (so you can stuff in your tennis or pickleball bag without worry). A sunglass holder where you can insert your sunglasses on top of your head? Icing on the cake.



Libin Women’s UPF 50+ Cargo Joggers

Amazon

When you’re out and about hiking or even just running errands, it can be easy to forget to protect your legs from the sun’s harsh rays. These lightweight, UPF 50+ make it easy; plus, they’re quick-drying so you won’t feel sweaty and hot all day. They’ve racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings from adoring travelers. One said these “amazing pants” are “really comfortable (even in the heat!)” and that “the thin material was perfect for hikes and adventures, [and I was] protected from bugs and sun.”

Coolibar UPF 50+ Women's Everyday Beach Shawl

Amazon

This should be your new summer travel BFF. Use it as a pillow on the plane, a wrap at your alfresco dinner, a blanket in your hotel room, or extra sunblock while you’re laying by the pool. The brand’s ZnO fabric feels light and super soft against the skin, with the highest quality zinc oxide sun protection. Bonus: zinc oxide is also antimicrobial, making it incredibly odor resistant. Again, dream travel companion.

Micosuza Women’s UPF 50+ Skirted Swim Short

Amazon

Play in the waves without worry, and walk the boardwalk with confidence. This knee-length swim skirt with built-in shorts is not only modest but functional, with UPF 50+ sun protection in and out of water. The silky material won’t stick to you while wet, and the slimming-yet-modest cut will flatter your curves when dry.

Roxy Whole Hearted UPF 50 Short Sleeve Rashguard

Amazon

Need a little extra coverage while kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing, or poolside lounging? This lightweight layer with UPF 50 sun protection is exactly what you need. If there’s one thing this trusted surf brand knows how to deliver when it comes to fit, function, and style. And at that price point? Don’t be surprised if you end up ordering multiples.

Furtalk Sun Hats Women’s UPF 50+ Panama Fedora

Amazon

You will love everything about this wide-brim straw sun hat. It’s smart and stylish, offers UPF 50+ sun protection and looks as great poolside as it does with a summer dress. Not to mention, it’s travel-friendly. As one reviewer cited: “I have packed this hat to Hawaii once and Mexico twice. It compacts flat in my carry-on. I can shove it in any pocket without any care and not have to worry about it getting ruined.”

Buff Multifunctional Neckwear CoolNet UPF 50+ Headband

Amazon

If you run, bike, rock climb, or really do any form of physical activity outside in the summer, you’ll want to grab one of these. It’s lightweight, wildly absorbent — and oh, did we mention durable? “These neck gaiters are great for protecting your neck, scalp, or face during hiking, cycling, or fishing trips or even just the casual dog walk when it’s blistering hot out,” says one reviewer. “I have three of these, and they have not stretched out or discolored — and I wear them two to three times a week all summer long.”

Willit Men's UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Hoodie

Amazon

With nearly 13,000 positive reviews, this shirt is a trusted favorite for sun protection. For starters, you can’t beat the price. But it’s also lightweight and stretchy, while still feeling substantial and durable. As one reviewer stated: “Ever since I got this, the sun hoodie has instantly become my go-to for anything in the sun or where I might sweat. I have retired all of my button-up hiking shirts, which are much less comfortable, have less sun coverage. The sun hoodie does everything better.”

Columbia Men's Silver Ridge UPF 50 Cargo Short

Amazon

These cargo shorts deliver the perfect classic fit to keep you cool and comfortable for any summer activity. The brand’s signature Omni-Shade fabric delivers UPF 50 sun protection as well as breathability — pulling moisture away from you to keep you cool and dry even in the hottest temps. “These shorts are perfect for travel, working out, any casual event. My fourth pair so far,” says one reviewer.

Huge Sports Men's UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Rash Guard

Amazon

Whether you’re surfing, snorkelling, fishing, or just driving the boat, this UPF 50+ rated long-sleeve rash guard offers a durable, compression-like fit. (In fact, most reviewers recommend sizing up.) But does it actually protect you from harmful sun rays? Take it from this reviewer: “My husband has sensitive skin and we love staying out in the sun. He wore his while water tubing for 3 hours and did not get any sunburns whereas I wore sunblock and got slightly burned.”

