Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in the U.K. and Ireland of 2023

Palatial estates reigned supreme in the U.K. and Ireland in our annual "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023.

By
Peter Terzian
Peter Terzian headshot
Peter Terzian
Peter Terzian is the features editor of Travel + Leisure, where he has been on staff since 2017. He has been an editor at Elle Decor, Culture and Travel, and Out magazines, as well as Newsday, the Long Island newspaper.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023
In This Article
View All
In This Article

Some things never change: Castles captured our imaginations when we were children listening to fairy tales, and they capture our imagination now that we’re adults. Maybe it’s their sheer scale, the way room follows room, hallway meets passage meets gallery (what’s around the next corner?), the sense of bounty and surprise. Or maybe we’re seduced by the aura of mystery, of hidden history, the ghosts of lives obscured by time. Whatever the reason, Travel + Leisure readers have long been beguiled by the castle resorts of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

How Voting Works

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Nearly 165,000 T+L readers completed the 2023 survey, an increase of nearly 25 percent over pre-pandemic voting levels. A total of more than 685,000 votes were cast across over 8,500 unique properties (hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc.).

Hotels were classified as either resort hotel, city hotel, or safari lodge based on their location and amenities, and they were specifically rated on the criteria below:

  • Rooms/facilities
  • Location
  • Service
  • Food
  • Value

For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

Dining area at Gleneagles

Courtesy of Gleneagles

What Readers Loved

Of course, castle accommodations are known for superlative service. “From the moment we arrived,” writes one reader of Adare Manor (No. 3) in Ireland’s County Limerick, “nothing was too much for the staff to organize or provide for us.” Another contributor praised the team at another Irish favorite, Ashford Castle (No. 4) in County Mayo, “The service is impeccable. You are made to feel very welcome every moment of your stay.”

But the No. 1 resort this year is located amid the rolling Ochil Hills of Scotland, about an hour outside Glasgow. Here’s what entranced readers most.

The Winner

Gleneagles: Auchterarder, Scotland

Guest room at Gleneagles

Courtesy of Gleneagles

Falconry and fishing. Golf and gundogs. Fields and woodlands. Afternoon tea and malt whiskey. Everything you could possibly want from a Scottish castle hotel can be found at Gleneagles, a grand country estate an hour north of Edinburgh. Gleneagles has been climbing our list of the best resort hotels in the UK and Scotland for the past few years, and this year it reaches the top — just in time for its centennial in 2024. 

The Full List

1. Gleneagles: Auchterarder, Scotland

Reader Score: 96.13

2. Ballyfin: County Laois, Ireland

Reader Score: 96.00

3. Adare Manor: County Limerick, Ireland

Reader Score: 95.73

4. Ashford Castle: County Galway, Ireland

Reader Score: 95.26

5. Dromoland Castle: County Clare, Ireland

Reader Score: 94.26

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Roof Garden Suite Terrace at St. Regis Venice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 100 Favorite Hotels in the World for 2023
A guest room with a canopy bed at Ashford Castle
The 5 Best Resorts in the U.K. and Ireland
View from a porch at Brush Creek Ranch, in Wyoming
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in Wyoming of 2023
Exterior of the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel in London
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in London of 2023
Pool at the Silica Hotel in Iceland
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Resorts in Iceland of 2023
Exterior view of the Four Seasons Hotel building towering over New Orleans
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in New Orleans of 2023
Terrace view at the HÃ´tel Crillon le Brave resort in France
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Resorts in France of 2023
Exterior view of pool and living room in suite at Capella Bangkok
Travel + Leisure Readers' 25 Favorite Hotel Brands of 2023
Exterior patio and pool area at Asbury Ocean Club Hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Mid-Atlantic Resorts of 2023
Rooftop lounge at the San Francisco Proper Hotel
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in San Francisco of 2023
Exterior of Lotte Hotel Seattle in the Seattle skyline
Travel + Leisure Readers' 5 Favorite Hotels in Seattle of 2023
Lounge chairs at rooftop pool at the Pendry San Diego
Travel + Leisure Readers' 3 Favorite Hotels in San Diego of 2023
Terrace with views of Paris from Le Meurice
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Paris of 2023
The living room of the Riggs Suite at Riggs Washington D.C.
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Hotels in Washington, D.C. of 2023
Rooftop pool at Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection
Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023
Lobby area of The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa with an ornate chandellier and a larger than life painting
Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite Resorts in South Carolina of 2023