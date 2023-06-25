Amazon's 12 Top-rated Matching Sets Are Versatile, Breezy, and Perfect for Summer Travel — and All Under $50

We love dresses and jumpsuits because they are effortless, one-and-done outfit solutions. They eliminate the need to overthink matching your top to your bottoms, reducing your getting ready time and making packing for vacation more manageable. For anyone hoping to expand their wardrobe of easy outfit solutions, there's a new trend that needs to be on your radar: two-piece sets. They're just as effortless as throwing on a dress, jumpsuit, or romper and even offer varying outfit looks. Plus, Amazon is overflowing with matching set options, so it will be easy to find the perfect one to fit your style and travel needs.

Even better news? The best Amazon women's two-piece outfits are all under $50 ahead of Prime Day, which takes place on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 this year. There are sporty sets, elegant trouser-tank top combos, and cozy loungewear duos suitable enough to wear out in public — but most importantly, are extremely travel-friendly; from elastic-waist relaxed styles to streamlined, knee-length bike shorts, there's a variety you can dress up or down that will seamlessly fit in at any tropical or foreign locale.

But, perhaps the greatest part about two-piece sets is that they can be appropriate for various occasions. Wear a tube top and midi skirt to take in the city sights, a polished top and flowy pants to dinner, or a bright-colored sports bra and shorts on a hike. Even if it's just a sweatsuit, a matching set will keep you looking cute and put-together — whether you're catching a long-haul flight or simply headed to the hotel lobby for your morning coffee.

Trust us, any of Amazon's two-piece sets will be perfect for your summer travel wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop the trend and explore the 12 best matching sets to add to your cart.

Glamaker T-Shirt Biker Shorts Set

Fitted bike shorts reemerged a few years back as a trend and have proven their staying power. To channel the stylish and retro look, opt for this two-piece T-shirt and bike shorts duo from Glamaker. Choose from one of the 16 neutral or bold color options — any shade will invoke a sporty, casual vibe. Take this look with you on your summer vacation since it will keep you comfortable and looking fashionable in sightseeing photos.

"This was and still is the perfect travel set," according to a shopper. "After wearing this on numerous occasions (10-plus hour car rides to Houston, through the airport of Atlanta, a road-trip to Chicago, and through the streets of Jamaica), this set has held up. I’ve come to appreciate its breathable fabric and stretch."

To buy: amazon.com, from $29

Merokeety Short-Sleeve Waffle Loungewear Set

Versatility is a main draw of all these two-piece outfits, and this one is no exception. This shorts duo will be uber comfy for lounging around your hotel, but can also be worn off the couch to the supermarket or brunch with the right accessories. Setting this set apart from the rest is the waffle knit material, which gives the T-shirt and shorts texture and dimension. The fabric also has a bit of stretch and is breathable to keep you cool and comfortable in the summertime.

"I wore this to the airport because I had a long day of travel and I wanted to be comfy but also look cute," a reviewer explained. "This did just that! It's a nice material and super comfy."

To buy: amazon.com, $37 with on-site coupon (originally $49)

Automet Linen Tank Top Shorts Set

Linen and summer go hand-in-hand, and it doesn't get any better than this best-selling tank top-shorts set from Automet. Complete with a square neck tank and high-waisted shorts, the set is the perfect combination of flattering and versatile. Not only can you sport it on multiple occasions, but you can also mix and match the pieces with your favorite travel tops and bottoms to maximize your vacation wardrobe.

"It looks like something I could have gotten at a department store and it’s perfect for summer — or a vacation, or the beach," an Amazon customer raved. "It's super cute with some wedges and a braided straw summer bag or clutch."

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Ugerlov Two-Piece Sweater Set

This elegant set not only masters the two-piece outfit trend, but it also embodies the viral "quiet luxury" trend, which is characterized by timeless clothing items that look expensive without any logos or branding. The knit sweater top combined with the tailored flowy trousers elevate any travel look, and will match whatever activity is on your summer itinerary. And, they're available in 14 dreamy monochromatic and neutral-hued colorways.

"I was looking for a similar sold-out product from Free People and came across this," a shopper began their review. "The quality is great! I was really surprised — it might be better than the original I was shopping for… The pants were not see-through. I have styled the sweater with jeans, too; great capsule/travel set."

To buy: amazon.com, $50

Sousuoty Two-Piece Shorts Set With Pockets

Effortless style is the beauty of matching sets since it takes the thought of combining a top and bottom for an outfit. Whether you go with black or one of the heathered colors like coral or blue, this T-shirt and shorts set will have you looking polished and getting dressed in a flash. Doubling down on the beauty of this set is the buttery soft fabric, a feeling that will be nice with every wear. This twosome is a great way to look cute on summer days at the beach or pool or while sharing a house with friends and family.

"I Ioved this so much that I bought in a another color," a shopper was happy to report. "It's a great fit and very soft. I took it on a beach trip and the set was great for lounging and pajamas. I felt comfortable walking around in this."



To buy: amazon.com, $29

Roylamp Tank Top Wide-Leg Pants Set

A slightly cropped top and high-waisted wide-leg pants pair together to create a streamlined look that feels fresh and is easy to wear. Crafted with a soft, lightweight fabric, don’t just save this two-piece outfit for vacation. It can be worn to parties, the office, brunch with friends — anywhere, really. Another effortless bonus: any shoe completes the look from pumps to sneakers, depending on where you are heading.

"I traveled for six weeks in Mexico [with this set]," a reviewer explained. "It packs light with no wrinkles, it's an easy outfit, and it's easy to pair with other tops or pants. The pants are especially flattering and comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Anrabess One-Shoulder Crop Top High-Waist Skirt Set

Amazon-favorite brand Anrabess put their spin on the matching set trend with this romantic and flowy crop top midi skirt combination, which is available in 21 summer-friendly colors and patterns. The cropped asymmetrical blouse adds an element of edge while the high-waisted long skirt provides coverage while still looking and feeling sexy. This is perfect for the fancier items on your vacation itinerary, and you can even wear it to a summer wedding with dressy heels and accessories. Oh, and did we mention that the skirt has an elastic waistband and two side pockets?



"I bought this to wear on a trip to Costa Rica," according to a shopper. "The material is lightweight and flowy, making it perfect for hot weather. The colors were vibrant. It was my first time wearing a crop top and I loved it! I will be taking this outfit on an upcoming cruise and plan on buying it in other colors, too."

To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $59)

Floerns Cropped Tube Top Split Long Skirt Set

For a cute and sexy two-piece set, consider this tube top and skirt outfit from Floerns. The fashionable pair will take you from beach to bar or pool to dinner, especially if you opt for one of the floral, tropical, and polka dot prints it comes in. The light and flowy material will drape nicely on your body and has a romantic vibe, making it a must-pack for vacations or a honeymoon. Make the look work harder when traveling by separating the two and wearing the tube top with denim shorts and the skirt with a fitted white tank.

"I couldn’t be happier with this two-piece set," a traveler exclaimed. "The amount of compliments I received was awesome. I sent the link to this outfit to so many people, so many times during my vacation. It fit perfectly. It was light, airy, and so, so cute."

To buy: amazon.com, $41

Lyaner Tie-Knot Crop Top Midi Skirt Set

Every vacation wardrobe needs a showstopper outfit, and this two-piece set from Lyaner is it. Complete with a ruffled cropped top that's ruched in all of the right places and a curve-accentuating midi skirt, the matching set instantly brings the beachy summer vibes and will be your go-to outfit pick for nice dinners, shows, fancy events, and more. Choose between 18 stunning colors and prints.

"I bought this on a whim a few days before heading out on a vacation – partially because it seemed lightweight and packable," a shopper began their review. "Most importantly, it's so cute; I got a ton of compliments from strangers while wearing this, and I feel like the skirt can also be a standalone piece, cute with a sweater in the fall."

To buy: amazon.com, $40

PrettyGarden Short-Sleeve Loungewear Set

For the look of a jumpsuit, minus the awkward bathroom trips, check out this two-piece set from PrettyGarden. Both the quarter-sleeve top and drawstring jogger-style pants have that relaxed look that feels very jet-set trendy and comfy. Ideal for long travel days, it will keep you looking stylish, confident, and polished even during a tight connection or flight delay. You’ll get a lot of wear from this set separately too, which is another reason this is great for travel. Try one of the bold color choices to add a pop to your wardrobe.

"I loved this outfit," a reviewer commented. "It fit perfectly and was super comfortable to travel in. I wore it on a four-hour direct flight, and it almost felt like I was wearing pajamas."

To buy: amazon.com, $39

FancyInn Crop Top Side-Slit Wide-Leg Pants Set

Are you currently shopping for a vacation look? Well, this flowy two-piece outfit is giving us instant resort beach vibes. Both pieces have a bit of flair, with the crop top featuring ruffles at the hem and sleeves and the pants with edgy side slits. A plunging neckline adds some appeal, while the drawstring waist keeps the look comfortable and secure on your body. Pick from 28 colors, such as trendy Barbiecore pink, classic black, summer white, or a festive floral print.

"I bought this for a trip to Vegas and was complimented so much," a traveler was happy to report. "It fit great, was super comfortable, and was the right combination of sexy and tasteful."

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $40)

Merokeety Puff Sleeve Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set

If you wished that last look came with a skirt instead of pants, then this Merokeety set is for you. Similar to the FancyInn two-piece outfit featured above, this one features a stylish cropped V-neck top that's perfect for any vacation (especially with its flattering wrap silhouette and puff sleeves. But here, it's paired with a billowing maxi skirt to complete the look. It's made with a breathable and lightweight rayon fabric and comes in 15 gorgeous colors.

"Let me start by saying the picture does not do this outfit justice; it looks better in person," a shopper declared. "This would be a great beach, brunch, or travel outfit. I’m in love and so happy with this one."

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $46)

