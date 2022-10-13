The 5 Best Trunk Organizers of 2022

We especially love the Drive Auto Trunk Organizer because it comes with a waterproof lining, tie-down straps, and extra mesh pockets on the side to keep everything within reach. But if this one doesn’t quite work for your space or needs, we’ve selected plenty of useful trunk organizers sure to impress any driver.

Trunk organizers: genius inventions made to keep the contents of your car, well, organized. They keep items from rolling around while you’re driving , plus leave everything easily accessible once you stop. And, while they’re great for everyday commutes and errands, they’re also perfect for traveling so your road trip accessories and other gear stay sorted, too.

Best Overall: Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: It’s sturdy, versatile, and packed with pockets. What to Consider: It has a bit of a chemical smell. Easily store all of your gear, snacks, and other travel items with a Drive organizer that collapses and folds down when you’re not using it. The organizer has a tie-down strap system with steel-tipped latches to help you keep it in place while on the road. Just strap it to the backseat or anchor points in a trunk. We love that this organizer also has a waterproof lining and stiff plates in each panel, so your things stay dry and properly separated. Four mesh pockets on the side hold smaller items, and anchors on the sides allow you to connect this organizer to a second one for even more space. Price at time of publish: $29 Dimensions: 17 x 23 x 11 inches | Material: Not listed | Number of Compartments: 3 | Adjustable: Yes

Best Budget: Honey-can-do Folding Car Trunk Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com Why We Love It: The velcro strips on the bottom are an easy way to keep the organizer in place. What to Consider: There is no sturdy bottom piece, which makes carrying heavy items troublesome. Two compartments and three mesh side pockets make keeping everything organized a breeze. Velcro strips on the bottom grip your car's carpeted interior to keep this product from tumbling over while in transit and, when you aren’t using it, it easily folds up to be tucked away. Of course, looped side handles make the organizer easy to grab and take with you if needed, too. Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 25 x 13 x 13 inches | Material: Polyester | Number of Compartments: 2 | Adjustable: No

Best Hanging: Snuopfy Backseat Hanging Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Eight compartments give you enough space for all of your belongings. What to Consider: The headrest straps are flimsy. Eight large storage compartments give you enough space for groceries, sports equipment, hiking gear, tools, car accessories, and more with this Snuopfy organizer (also available in other sizes with 6-9 total compartments). Sturdy side walls keep things from getting smashed, and non-slip strips on the bottom help prevent sliding as you drive. To use this organizer, simply hang it from the headrest and use the three adjustable buckle straps to your liking. When not in use, the organizer folds up so you can store it. There are also storage pockets on the side so you can easily access important items. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 35.04 x 17.72 x 0.39 inches | Material: Oxford cloth | Number of Compartments: 8 | Adjustable: Yes The Best Toiletry Bags of 2022, Tested by T+L

Best Cooler: K Knodel Sturdy Car Trunk Organizer with Premium Insulation Cooler Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It: A waterproof cooler section makes it easy to keep your groceries cold while on the road. What to Consider: The only compartment with a lid is the cooler. If you’re looking for an organizer that will keep groceries cold while you’re road tripping, this one from K Knodel is a winner. It has a foldable cooler section that not only keeps things cold, but can keep things warm as well. The cooler portion is made of waterproof material, so you can put ice inside it if needed. The organizer features three base plates, one removable divider, and three divided sections. Place the removable divider where you’d like for optimal organization, and take advantage of the six mesh pockets and a side pocket for extra space. When you’re not using the organizer, collapse it for easy storage. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions: 13 x 11 x 36.2 inches | Material: Polyester | Number of Compartments: 3 | Adjustable: No