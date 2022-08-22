If you’re motivated enough to maintain a fitness routine while traveling, having a good yoga mat is key. Consider it your foundation for taking on any type of workout, no matter what kind of environment you are in. Thanks to the rise of virtual classes, you could be on a beach in Turks & Caicos or a hotel room in Tokyo and have access to the best studios in New York City. With decent Wifi and a good yoga mat, anything is possible.

But much like the athleisure category overall, yoga mats have undergone major technical and aesthetic advances over the past decade; you can find something that aligns with the chakras, mats with built-in infrared technologies, and fashionable mats designed for coordinating outfit moments. Our favorite is the Adidas by Stella McCartney Yoga Mat, which gets top marks on multiple metrics and is a favorite of many stylish yogis on the move. However, we talked to industry A-listers, and they gave us plenty more options to love.

Ahead are our top picks, tested and recommended by experts within the fitness community.