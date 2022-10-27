This is the best underwear for 2022:

We researched the best travel underwear for women and men to make packing less stressful and your travel experience easy and breezy. The Culprit Underwear LadyBoxers and Saxx Underwear Co. Boxer Briefs rank as our overall favorites for women and men, respectively, and they'll keep you comfortable and ventilated no matter how long you get stuck on the tarmac . If boxers aren’t your style or you’re in search of something specific like thermal or period underwear, we have plenty more guidance for you.

When it comes to packing priorities, making sure you’re bringing enough underwear almost always tops the list. The vital question remains, however: What type of underwear should you pack? Many of us blindly reach into our underwear drawers and throw everyday favorites or old faithfuls into our luggage. And while there’s absolutely no shame in doing that, we’re here to make it a more mindful, streamlined experience by taking your travel itinerary into consideration.

Best Overall: Culprit Underwear LadyBoxers Culprit Underwear View On Culpritunderwear.com Why We Love It: It’s breathable and virtually invisible under your most form-fitting dress or pants. What to Consider: They loosen over time if you don’t follow the instructions to wash in cold water and air-dry, and the 5-inch inseam may be too long for some. Whether you’re looking for a solid print or a more vibrant design, Southern California-based Culprit is here to make all your (underwear) dreams come true. This size-inclusive, high-waisted pair is more than its body-contouring, super-soft surface. Each LadyBoxer prioritizes comfort and breathability thanks to its tagless construction, natural fibers—which are sustainably sourced from Beech trees—and its cooling mesh gusset that keeps you fresh no matter your chosen adventure. Panty lines aren’t an issue thanks to careful stitching and a 5-inch inseam. There are basic (and not-so-basic) colors to choose from, but irreverent prints like “don’t care bears” and “comfort food" are great for gifting or just adding some fun to your day. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Micromodal, lycra | Sizes available: XS-4XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold and dry

Best Overall, Men’s: Saxx Underwear Co. Boxer Briefs With Fly Amazon View On Amazon View On Saxxunderwear.com Why We Love It: It features a patented “BallPark pouch” for maximum comfort. What to Consider: Its price is on the higher end for men’s underwear. This breathable boxer brief from Saxx consists of high-quality, supportive features such as a patented “BallPark pouch” that works to reduce chafing and friction. Additionally, this brief boasts “three-D fit,” built-in tech that Saxx says equips users with “complete ergonomic comfort.” They’re comfortable for walking in for hours on end, which makes sightseeing marathons more pleasant than ever. Color options range from basic solids to prints, including plaid, palm leafs, and sports-inspired options. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: 95 percent viscose, 5 percent elastane | Sizes available: XS-2XL | Care instructions: Machine wash and tumble dry

Best Thermal: Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Thermal Shorts Icebreaker View On Nordstrom View On Icebreaker.com View On Moosejaw.com Why We Love It: It’s perfect for layering and wearing for cold-weather hikes, skiing, or camping. What to Consider: It’s not meant to be worn as biker shorts due to its thin, light fabric. Marketed as the ultimate base layer, these thermal shorts from New Zealand-based Icebreaker promote movement in a more relaxed fit—an upgrade from many stiffer, less flexible options on the market. Perfect for winter sports, this pair is made from breathable, warm Merino wool, which boasts a natural crimp in its superfine fiber to trap body heat. When worn on warm days, this fabric keeps the body cool and sweat-free. It also pairs well under skirts and dresses if extra coverage is what you’re after. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: 100 percent Merino wool | Sizes available: XS-XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold on delicate cycle

Best Thermal, Men’s: Ridge Merino Wool Boxer Brief Ridge Merino View On Ridgemerino.com Why We Love It: It combats odor due to its antimicrobial qualities. What to Consider: Users may experience some slippage. The key benefit of this boxer brief is the inclusion of core-spun Merino wool, the brand’s eponymous go-to material, which is said to regulate temperature by providing insulation when it’s cold out (hello, late-fall camping) and releasing heat when temps begin to rise. Moisture management is also a standout feature in this soft boxer brief; Merino’s quick-drying, natural fibers help to wick away any moisture that may contribute to less-than-ideal clamminess. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: 83 percent Merino wool, 12 percent nylon, 5 percent spandex | Sizes available: XS-2XL | Care instructions: Machine wash warm or cold and hang dry

Best for Working Out: Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture-wicking Panties Amazon View On Amazon View On Fruit.com View On Target Why We Love It: It’s true to size and stays put. What to Consider: Some customers have called it see-through. Designed for workouts and humid weather, this best-selling bikini underwear features a 100 percent cotton liner, moderate seat coverage, and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool with every movement. There’s no slippage or rolling, which makes this pair a must-pack for your next active outing. When you’re working up a sweat, you’ll be glad to have these keeping things fresh. Price at time of publish: $10-$12 Material: 54 percent cotton, 40 percent polyester, 6 percent spandex | Sizes available: 5-9 | Care instructions: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low The 14 Best Thermal Underwear for Men and Women

Best for Working Out, Men’s: Bombas Active Boxer Brief Bombas View On Bombas.com Why We Love It: Its micro-mesh material keeps you cool and dry. What to Consider: It doesn’t contain a fly, which may be a dealbreaker for some. Feel confident when you’re doing medium-impact activities with this offering from Bombas, a brand known for its premium basics. Made up of lightweight fabric, this Active Boxer Brief features a zero-fly, patented Active Support Pouch, which “creates added separation and hold for extra comfort.” Plus, because this underwear is made with 86 percent recycled polyester, its carbon footprint is on the lower end when compared to other offerings. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: 86 percent recycled polyester, 14 percent elastane | Sizes available: S-3XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low

Best Seamless: Parade Invisible High-rise Thong Parade View On Urban Outfitters View On Yourparade.com Why We Love It: It provides enough crotch coverage—an overlooked feature for many thongs. What to Consider: Other thong options are better for low-rise pants. For a barely-there look and feel, reach for Parade’s “invisible” thong, which complements high-rise leggings or jeans. It adapts to every body shape thanks to its stretchy material, which is also deemed “the world’s first seamless carbon-neutral fabric” by the brand. It’s incredibly comfortable, and Parade’s commitment to sustainability is admirable. Each pair of their underwear is made from recycled fabric and is placed in eco-friendly packaging before making its way to your doorstep. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Universal fabric | Sizes available: XS-3XL | Care instructions: Wash on gentle and lay flat to dry

Best Seamless, Men’s: Uniqlo AIRism Ultra Seamless Boxer Brief Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: It feels like a second skin. What to Consider: Uniqlo keeps it basic with a limited variety of gray and black color options. Sleek and soft, this seamless brief says no to chafing and yes to all-day comfort. The true-to-size briefs featuring excellent grip even come at an affordable price. Made of 71 percent nylon and 29 percent spandex, this moisture-wicking underwear just may be the stretchiest you’ve ever put on. It’s a wise choice for active travel and everyday wear in warm climates. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: 71 percent nylon, 29 percent spandex | Sizes available: S-3XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle The Best Pajamas of 2022 for Men and Women

Best Period: Knix Super Leakproof Dream Short Knix View On Knix Why We Love It: It claims to absorb 12 teaspoons of liquid. What to Consider: They may have a tendency to bunch up. Although sold as a super-absorbent overnight option, Knix’s Dream Short is as versatile as they come—and great for wearing during the day as well. Thanks to its 4-way stretch material that allows the shorts to seamlessly adapt to the body, this pair features a built-in pad that absorbs up to 12 tampons worth of blood, pee, or sweat. Customers rave about it being perfect for long workouts, and it’s a popular choice for those dealing with incontinence. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: 70 percent nylon, 30 percent spandex | Sizes available: XS-3XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold; tumble dry on low

Best Size Options: Savage X Fenty Microfiber Hipster Savage x Fenty View On Amazon View On Savagex.com Why We Love It: It’s an everyday essential for every body type. What to Consider: Its high-shine fabric may be a turn-off for those who prefer a matte finish. Savage x Fenty by Rihanna has long been known to be size-inclusive, with this underwear, in particular, starting at an XS and running through 4XL. It hugs the hips for a style that can only be described as equal parts flirty and supportive, courtesy of its mid-rise cut, soft-to-the-touch, microfiber body, and 100 percent cotton gusset. It's a must-have for running everyday errands and hours-long sightseeing on foot. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: 75 percent nylon, 25 percent elastane | Sizes available: XS-4XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold

Best Size Options, Men's: MeUndies Breathe Boxer Brief MeUndies View On Meundies.com Why We Love It: It has a hidden pocket for your keys or credit card. What to Consider: Breathe underwear starts out snug. Crafted with a wide range of body types and design tastes in mind, this boxer brief from podcast-famous MeUndies is the epitome of breathability. Here’s how the brand describes its moisture-wicking, anti-odor underwear: “Breathable Boxers meets keeps-you-cool-perforated-soft-as-heck-comfy.” An everyday must-have, slip them on at the start of an ordinary day or bring them with you on your next action-packed excursion. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: 69 percent textured nylon, 9 percent recycled nylon, 22 percent spandex | Sizes available: S-4XL | Care instructions: Hand-wash cold; air dry The 11 Best Men's Travel Pants

Best Cotton: Thirdlove Organic Cotton Mid-rise Bikini Thirdlove View On Thirdlove.com Why We Love It: It provides a full-coverage fit. What to Consider: Outlines may show since it’s not seamless. Crafted for everyday use, this pair from body-positive brand Thirdlove is made from thick, sturdy fabric to ensure its shape is long-lasting and supportive for every kind of adventure on your itinerary. Plus, the elastic band and cotton-elastane construction make for a wedgie-free experience. And isn’t that what we’re all after at the end of the day? Price at time of publish: $25 Material: 93 percent organic cotton, 7 percent elastane jersey | Sizes available: XS-XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold on delicate cycle; hang dry

Best Cotton, Men's: Pact Boxer Brief Pact View On Amazon View On Wearpact.com Why We Love It: It’s made with organic cotton in a fair trade factory. What to Consider: The fit is on the smaller size. This boxer brief is not only certified organic but is also carbon offset for climate. Cotton is gentle on the skin, which makes for comfortable wear whether you’re on your feet all day or sitting in coach for a long-haul. This pair is also tagless, so you don’t have to worry about any irritation on your lower back. They come in packs of four in both solids and a variety of fun prints. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: 95 percent organic cotton, 5 percent elastane | Sizes available: S-2XL | Care instructions: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low