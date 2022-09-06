The Best Travel Toothbrushes of 2022

“Travel toothbrushes are smaller and easier to pack in small spaces,” says dentist Dr. Leslie Joseph-Messner, who traveled extensively through Alaska when she worked for the Indian Health Service. “A regular toothbrush can work fine, but size does matter when traveling. I carry a travel toothbrush regularly with me because you never know when your flight could be canceled, or if you need to brush after a meal.”

She recommends looking for the American Dental Association seal of approval when shopping for your travel toothbrush. Then consider size, foldability, voltage, antimicrobial properties, and manual versus electric models. No matter which one you choose, it's imperative that you avoid mildew by drying out your travel toothbrush before you return it to its case.

Our favorite travel toothbrush is the Oral-B Genius X, which has high-tech features at an affordable price. We also have recommendations for the best disposable, kid-friendly, and sustainable options that may also be perfect for your travel style.

These are the best travel toothbrushes to keep your teeth healthy on the go: