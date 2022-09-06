Best Products The Best Travel Toothbrushes of 2022 With advanced A.I. features at an affordable price, Oral-B's Genius X is the best toiletry bag staple. By Leslie Hsu Oh Leslie Hsu Oh Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Leslie Hsu Oh, a veteran gear tester for Backpacker Magazine, Outside Magazine, Popular Mechanics, REI, Runner's World, Sierra Magazine, and Travel+Leisure, believes that having a great experience outdoors depends on the quality of your gear. She's tested fly fishing gear beneath a waterfall in Iceland, canyoneering kits in Jordan's Wadi Mujib and Old Town, and Ocean Kayak pedal kayaks in Puerto Rico's bioluminescent waters. Leslie has a degrees in biology, ethnobotany, and an MFA in creative nonfiction, as well as a public health degree from Harvard. She is a 7-time gold medalist and 5-time silver medalist in four consecutive NATJA awards. Amazon "Travel toothbrushes are smaller and easier to pack in small spaces," says dentist Dr. Leslie Joseph-Messner, who traveled extensively through Alaska when she worked for the Indian Health Service. "A regular toothbrush can work fine, but size does matter when traveling. I carry a travel toothbrush regularly with me because you never know when your flight could be canceled, or if you need to brush after a meal." She recommends looking for the American Dental Association seal of approval when shopping for your travel toothbrush. Then consider size, foldability, voltage, antimicrobial properties, and manual versus electric models. No matter which one you choose, it's imperative that you avoid mildew by drying out your travel toothbrush before you return it to its case. Our favorite travel toothbrush is the Oral-B Genius X, which has high-tech features at an affordable price. We also have recommendations for the best disposable, kid-friendly, and sustainable options that may also be perfect for your travel style. These are the best travel toothbrushes to keep your teeth healthy on the go: Our Top Picks Best Overall: Oral-B Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at Target Jump to Review Best Budget: Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush at Amazon Jump to Review Best Innovation: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige at Amazon Jump to Review Best Disposable: Colgate Disposable Mini Toothbrushes at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Kids: Philips Sonicare Kids Rechargeable Toothbrush at Amazon Jump to Review Most Sustainable: Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush at Trysuri.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Oral-B Genius X Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Target View On Target Why We Love It: It’s reasonably priced for an artificially intelligent toothbrush, and its tracking methodology is better than that of its main competitor (the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige, see below) when used in real-time.What to Consider: It's expensive. This electric model includes a traveling case that can charge both your toothbrush and your phone, and it's loaded with tech features that ensure you get the best brush possible every day. Oral-B claims that the Genius X has learned how thousands of people brush their teeth and will use artificial intelligence to coach you on technique, including what areas you might have missed and the right pressure to use on your teeth. Keep in mind that the pacer and timer do not work if the app is not being used in real-time. It comes with six different brush modes and three different brush heads: cross-action (good overall clean), 3D white (whitens the teeth), and floss-action (deeper clean). Bristle type: Cross-action, 3D white, and floss-action | Electric: Yes | ADA Seal: Yes Best Budget: Colgate Hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why We Love It: It pairs with a smartphone app that gives you points for brushing technique and consistency and rewards you with discounts on future purchases.What to Consider: It has a poor battery life, its real-time brushing feedback isn’t consistent, and there is no pressure sensor. For many users, this toothbrush is a “game-changer” due to the interactive app that coaches you on how to brush based upon a timer and pacer and then rewards you with discounts on future purchases. This toothbrush is battery-powered, meaning you don’t need to save suitcase space for any cords or adapters. (The downside is you will have to replace the batteries and make sure they're prepared for the length of your trip.) Amazon Alexa can integrate with this product and notify you when it’s time for a new brush head. Bristle type: Soft | Electric: Yes | ADA Seal: No Best Innovation: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Philips.com Why We Love It: This is the best smart toothbrush on the market — it learns and adapts in real-time to your brushing style and reminds you when it’s time to replace your brush head.What to Consider: It’s expensive and doesn’t have a built-in charging cable. The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses bluetooth and artificial intelligence to provide real-time guidance on how much pressure you apply, your motion, how long and how often you brush, and even areas you missed brushing. A lot of the special features are automated, meaning that you may not even know that the toothbrush is adjusting the intensity with which you are brushing (something the Oral-B’s Genius X can’t do). Another favorite is a feature that reminds you when to replace the brush head. While the Genius X cleans with oscillating-rotation and pulsation, the Sonicare 9900 Prestige cleans with a side-to-side sweeping motion and a sonic technology to disrupt plaque. The Genius X takes up to 12 hours to charge versus the Prestige’s 16 hours; however, the Genius X only lasts 16 days on a single charge while the Prestige lasts 32 days. Bristle type: All-in-one | Electric: Yes | ADA Seal: No The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Our Lab Testers Best Disposable: Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrushes at Amazon Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Why We Love It: They come with gluten-free toothpaste and there’s no rinsing required.What to Consider: Some users may find the bristles to be too rough on gums and teeth. These disposable mini toothbrushes contain a built-in bead of sugar-free peppermint or spearmint toothpaste which dissolves in your mouth and does not require rinsing. Soft bristles remove plaque, but they may be rougher on the gums and teeth than some people prefer. They’re the perfect pocket-size to save space in your luggage or to carry around every day in case you need to freshen up on the go. As a bonus, they also brighten teeth. Bristle type: Soft | Electric: No | ADA seal: Yes Best for Kids: Philips Sonicare Kids Rechargeable Toothbrush View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Why We Love It: The toothbrush works with an ingenious interactive app that rewards kids who brush twice a day for the recommended length of time with the care of a pet named Sparkky.What to Consider: It doesn’t have a travel case, battery-powered option, or kid-sized brush heads. Having tested this toothbrush with four kids over a five-year time period, I couldn’t find a comparable travel-sized version. For me, it’s worth bringing these toothbrushes on travels with my kids because of the interactive app. My kids nearly always tell me they are too tired to brush their teeth until I remind them to take care of their pet, Sparkky. Without fail, my kids will brush their teeth just to make sure their Sparkky is happy. The only way to get food, accessories, and scenes for Sparkky is to consistently brush their teeth twice a day for two minutes. Bristle type: Soft | Electric: Yes | ADA seal: No The Best Travel Strollers of 2022, Tested by Parents and Travel Experts Most Sustainable: Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush Suri View On Trysuri.com Why We Love It: The travel case charges the toothbrush via USB-C and has built-in UV-C sanitizing capability as well as holes for ventilation. What to Consider: There is no pressure sensor. The Suri Sustainable Sonic features a magnetic motor that is one third the size of a standard electric toothbrush’s motor and yet delivers 33,000 vibrations per minute. The recyclable and repairable brush heads are made of corn starch and castor oil. The battery charges in four hours via USB-C and lasts for 30 days. Best of all, it has an IPX7 waterproof rating so you can brush your teeth in the shower. Bristle type: Medium/soft | Electric: Yes | ADA seal: No Tips for Buying a Travel Toothbrush Consider the benefits of manual versus electric Although many manual toothbrushes are more portable than their electric counterparts, they lack advanced features that benefit your oral hygiene. According to an 11-year study of the long-term impact of electric toothbrushes versus manual ones, electric toothbrushes are more effective in preventing periodontitis and gingivitis because they can make thousands of strokes to brush away bacteria and plaque. They can massage your gums as well as clean hard-to-reach areas of your mouth. Dentists advise that an electric toothbrush can limit the amount of pressure you apply on your teeth and gums. Many also come with timers to help you brush the full amount of time recommended by the American Dental Association and provide other feedback like what areas you missed brushing. However, because some require docking stations, cords, chargers, or batteries, many travelers opt for the manual toothbrush while away from home. When space is your main concern, choose something durable, easy-to-pack, foldable, or that comes with its own case. The Best Waterproof Speakers of 2022 Choose the right bristles for you In general, soft bristles are good for sensitive teeth whereas some people feel cleaner after using a hard-bristled toothbrush. Regardless of what types of bristles you prefer, I highly recommend a case because bristles can easily be damaged if you throw your toothbrush into your luggage. Frequently Asked Questions Can I bring an electric toothbrush on a plane? Yes, the TSA allows electric toothbrushes in your checked bags as long as they do not contain lithium-ion batteries. If it does contain a lithium-ion battery or you want to bring a spare lithium-ion battery, pack it in your carry-on baggage. You do not need to take out your electric toothbrush during the airport security check. How should I pack a toothbrush for travel? Always pack your toothbrush inside of a hard case in order to protect the bristles on your brush head. If you are traveling internationally, be sure to double check both voltage (printed on the base of your toothbrush charging stand) and plug type. Countries including the U.S., Barbados, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico use 120-volt outlets with plug type A or B. Europe uses 220-240 volts with a two-pin plug type C and F in countries like France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, while the United Kingdom uses a type G. In general, Oral-B charging stations support 110-130 volts, which means you’ll need a step-down converter and a plug adapter. Sonicare charging stations support 100-240 volts, so you only need to worry about a plug adapter. Why Trust Travel + Leisure Leslie Hsu Oh, a veteran gear tester for Backpacker Magazine, Outside Magazine, Popular Mechanics, REI, Runner’s World, Sierra Magazine, and T+L, believes that having a great experience outdoors depends on the quality and technical innovation of your gear. Known for the extremes with which she tests products in adventures, she’s lost and miraculously recovered an iPhone sealed inside of a Sea-to-Summit waterproof case for more than 36 hours beneath a powerful underground waterfall deep inside the Devil’s Cave in Brazil, canyoneered kits in Jordan’s Wadi Mujib during flash-flood season, and fished in Puerto Rico’s bioluminescent waters while pedaling Old Town and Ocean Kayak kayaks through mangroves. 