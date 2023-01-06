The 17 Best Travel Toiletries of 2023

The one toiletry we never travel without is Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap , as it’s super concentrated and can be used for an array of things like shampoo, shaving, and cleansing. But if you’re looking for something more along the lines of sunscreen, hairspray, or deodorant, keep reading — our list of the best travel toiletries has it all and more.

No matter where you’re traveling or what type of adventure you’re taking , a bag full of small, useful toiletry items is essential. Obviously, you need things like face wash and shampoo, but other products like face masks and insect repellent also come in handy.

Best Overall Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Why We Love It: You can use this soap for practically anything. What to Consider: There isn’t a lot of lather created with it. D. Bronner’s soap earned the top spot for its vast range of uses, like cleansing your face, hair, and body, along with shaving, doing dishes, all-purpose cleaning, and even washing your dog. We love it for travel because of this versatility, meaning you can pack less and save suitcase space. Dr. Bronner’s is made with 90 percent organic ingredients, and there are no synthetic preservatives, detergents, or foaming agents in the soap. Even the palm kernel oil used for the soap is certified fair trade, coming from small farms. Dr. Bronner’s is three times more concentrated than most liquid soaps, so make sure you dilute it before using. Price at time of publish: $4 Size: 2 ounces

Best Sunscreen Raw Elements Face + Body Sunscreen Tin SPF 30 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI Why We Love It: The tin is easy to slip into a dopp kit, carry-on, or handbag. What to Consider: The formula goes on thick, so you’ll need to really rub it into your skin. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a tropical destination or not, sunscreen should be a must when traveling. And, if you are going to a beach, reef-safe sunscreen is the best choice for marine environments. This sunscreen tin from Raw Elements is easy to toss in your toiletry bag, and you don’t have to worry about a bottle busting open in flight. The company uses all-natural ingredients in its sunscreen, and it’s water-resistant beyond 80 minutes. It also includes antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins, and provides UVA-UVB broad-spectrum protection. They also have a tinted version to give you a bit of sun-kissed color if you’d prefer. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 3 ounces

Best Insect Repellent Sawyer Picaridin Insect Repellent Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It’s quite compact and packs a powerful punch. What to Consider: The product can be oily. Another must-have item in your toiletries is insect repellent, especially if you’re venturing into the woods or other wilderness. We like this small bottle from Sawyer’s because it’s easy to travel with and comes with an easy-to-use pump sprayer. Picaridin is a great alternative to DEET bug spray, as it doesn’t have the harsh smell that DEET has and is safe for all ages. Sawyer’s insect repellent protects up to 12 hours against mosquitoes and ticks, and up to 8 hours against gnats, chiggers, and flies. It’s also safe to use on clothing, gear, backpacks, and more. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 3 ounces

Best Face Wash CeraVe Travel Size Foaming Facial Cleanser Ulta View On Ulta Why We Love It: The formula works well on multiple skin types. What to Consider: Skip it if you’re prone to acne and blackheads. Face wash is very subjective based on what type of skin you have, how sensitive your skin is, and how much money you’re willing to spend on skincare products. A solid choice though that’s typically a thumbs up across the board is the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, as it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin but made with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, too. The gel-based formula also contains ceramides that help restore your skin’s protective barrier, and easily washes away makeup, oil, and dirt. The 3-ounce size handily fits in a toiletry bag making it an excellent choice for travelers. Price at time of publish: $6 Size: 3 ounces

Best Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer With SPF Walgreens View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Why We Love It: The formula is very lightweight. What to Consider: Do not get this product near your eyes as it may sting. It’s always a good idea to keep your skin hydrated while on the go, especially if you’re spending time outdoors or on dry, long-haul flights. This La Roche-Posay cream helps protect your skin’s natural barrier and is a great choice for those looking for quality skincare without breaking the bank. Along with a moisturizing effect, the formula comes with SPF 30 sun protection and is unscented if you’re fragrance-sensitive. Price at time of publish: $21 Size: 2.5 ounces The Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested by T+L

Best Face Mask Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Why We Love It: It’s the perfect boost of hydration your skin needs while traveling. What to Consider: It’s more expensive than other similar options. Why pack a bunch of disposable sheet masks when you can get a great face mask in a tube that’ll take up less suitcase space? Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask is loved by many for its hydrating benefits provided by hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Use it on a long flight to keep your skin dewy, or after a long day on the trail or out on safari. The formula works for normal, dry, combination, and oily skin types, and also contains antioxidants for added benefits. It also includes niacinamide which helps brighten, promotes even-looking texture, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and pores. This product also gets bonus points for being vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and for its recyclable packaging. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 2.25 ounces

Best Hairspray Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Spray Target View On Target Why We Love It: It offers movement and a soft texture while keeping hair in place. What to Consider: It’s on the pricier side for its size. Looking for a hairspray that gives volume while also providing a stronghold? Big Sexy Hair offers just that in a small, 1.5-ounce can. Its long-lasting formula leaves hair moveable, soft, and shiny, while also protecting against humidity, heat styling, and UV rays. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: 1.5 ounces

Best Hand Sanitizer Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: There’s no typical alcohol smell found in most hand sanitizers. What to Consider: You need more than the suggested 2-3 sprays to fully clean your hands. Hand sanitizer is a must while traveling, especially if you’re on a plane or taking public transportation. Protect yourself from germs with Touchland’s mist hand sanitizer, which comes in a 3-pack with mood-boosting scents such as lemon-lime spritz, frosted mint, and citrus grove. Each sanitizer has 500 sprays per bottle, and the formula contains moisturizing aloe vera and lemon essential oil. Simply spray over the palm of your hands and rub your hands together until dry. Price at time of publish: $26 for 3-pack Size: 1 ounce each

Best Budget Set Convenience Kits International Store Women’s Premium 21-Piece Kit with Travel Size TSA Compliant Essentials Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: An entire toiletry bag full of products is included in this one kit. What to Consider: You cannot customize the set. This complete kit takes care of everything for you and has 21 different pieces including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, cotton balls, razor, comb, and more. Products here come from name brands like John Frieda, Dove, L’Oreal, Axe, Suave, and Nivea. A sleek travel bag is also included so, you can just pack and go. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 21 pieces

Best Splurge Set W Hotels Travel Set W Hotels View On Whotelsthestore.com Why We Love It: Yellow melon extract gives an extra boost of vitamins. What to Consider: The set doesn’t come with a bag. It’s always nice to take a piece of a great hotel home with you, and with this luxury set from W Hotels, you can do just that. Your favorite W amenities are all there, including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, face cleanser, body lotion, and bar soap. The Davines shower products are packed with yellow melon extract, while the Skin Regimen face wash and bar soap gently cleanse before the cream adds rich moisture thanks to shea butter and olive oil inside. Price at time of publish: $93 Size: 6 pieces The Best Passport Covers for All Types of Trips

Best Lotion Eucerin Intensive Repair Body Lotion 3.0 fl oz Walgreens View On Walgreens Why We Love It: It’s an excellent price point for the quality. What to Consider: The formula may feel slightly greasy on already oily skin. A tried-and-true classic, Eucerin’s Intensive Care Repair lotion works well for those with extremely dry skin and for those trying to avoid dry skin. Eucerin comes at a great price point and also delivers hydration when you need it. It’s paraben-, fragrance-, and dye-free, plus safe for sensitive skin. Throw it in your toiletry bag for hydration in your hotel room, tent, or next adventure as it lasts for up to 24 hours. Price at time of publish: $6 Size: 3 ounces

Best Travel Razor Gillette Venus Mini With Travel Case Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gopuff.com Why We Love It: The small size is functional and saves space. What to Consider: Clicking the blade into the handle is a bit difficult. Save space in your bag with this mini razor from Venus. It comes with a travel case to protect you from cuts, and the handle will fit most Venus blades. The razor itself has five blades for a smoother shave, plus has a pivoting head that adjusts to your body and moves smoothly around ankles and knees. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 1 count

Best Deodorant Arm and Hammer Ultra Max Deodorant Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The formula isn’t cakey. What to Consider: It doesn’t smell as good as other deodorants. We like Arm and Hammer Ultra Max deodorant because it’s long-lasting and wicks away perspiration. It’s tough against odors and leaves your skin feeling fresh and dry. Easily stash it in a toiletry bag (or purse) for a clean, refreshing feeling anytime. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 2 ounces

Best Mini First Aid Kit Protect Life 100 Piece Small First Aid Kit 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It makes mini emergencies on the road much more manageable. What to Consider: It’s missing a few essential items, like pain medication and a salve for cuts. You never know when you might need a bandage or some gauze pads while traveling, so this first aid kit is great to keep on hand. It includes 100 pieces, including numerous bandages, gauze pads, an emergency blanket, a CPR mask, tweezers, a tape roll, and more. Store it in your suitcase, or in a boat or backpack for quick access to emergency supplies when needed. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 7.2 ounces

Best Travel Toiletry Containers Cadence Capsules Cadence View On Keepyourcadence.com Why We Love It: The magnetic capsules make for easy packing. What to Consider: The capsules aren’t very large. These Cadence capsules are great for creams, lotions, pills, powders, and even the environment, as they’re reusable. The capsules are magnetic, so they stick together in your bag like a honeycomb, making organization a breeze. They’re made to be leakproof, watertight, airtight, and TSA-compliant, too. Not only are they free of BPAs, but they’re also made from 20 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic and 30 percent excess manufacturing material. You can even choose custom labels for the tops of each capsule, if you wish, or choose from popular product names and icons. Price at time of publish: $14 per capsule Size: 0.56 ounces per capsule The Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel

Best Toothbrush Greenzla Bamboo Toothbrush with Case and Floss Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This toothbrush is an eco-friendly choice. What to Consider: The bristles may become loose if you brush too hard. There are fancier toothbrushes on the market, but we like this one for a toiletry bag because it comes in a 4-pack with dental floss and a bamboo toothbrush case. The bamboo toothbrushes are made from sustainably sourced materials and are BPA-, additive-, and coloring-free, and a money-back guarantee is included. Price at time of publish: $10 per pack Size: 4 count brush, 1 count floss