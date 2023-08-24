Like any great perfume, a scented candle can evoke feelings of happiness, nostalgia, calmness, and, well, everything in between — and that’s where the best travel-themed candles come into play. Inspired by some of the world’s most iconic destinations and landscapes, they offer the opportunity to explore the globe from the comfort of your couch. You may be unable to pack up and go whenever you get the urge, but you can take a few seconds to light one of these when wanderlust persists. From the streets of Kyoto to the citrus groves that dot the Amalfi Coast, here are 16 voyage-inspiring candles to add to your cart, stat.

Homesick Ski Trip Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Homesick.com Why We Love It This cozy scented candle offers up to 80 hours of burn time. What to Consider The sweet, wintertime aroma may not appeal to everyone. Transport yourself to a rustic ski lodge any time of year by lighting Homesick’s Ski Trip Candle. With notes of amber, cinnamon, cocoa, and vanilla, plus wood and patchouli to balance out all that sweetness, this candle evokes feelings of coziness. All you need is a crackling fireplace — and a steaming cup of hot chocolate — to really set the scene. Alternatively, if skiing (or winter in general!) isn’t your thing, consider snagging up one of Homesick’s other travel-themed candles, which include city-specific scents, along with options for all 50 states and several countries. (We especially love Mexico, which smells like fresh-made tortillas, jalapenos, and spices.) It’s also worth noting that each candle is free of parabens, phthalates, and synthetic dyes thanks to a natural soy wax blend, and premium cotton wicks offer a clean burn (up to 80 hours per 13.75-ounce candle). Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 13.75 ounces | Soy | 60-80 hours



Hotel Lobby Candle Miami Candle Hotel Lobby Candle View On Hotellobbycandle.com Why We Love It It’s a sultry scent inspired by Miami’s swankiest hotels.

What to Consider The fragrance can linger even after the flame isn’t lit, which may be a turn-off for some. Hotel Lobby Candle is the brainchild of editor-turned-influencer Lindsay Silberman and her husband, Matt Stevens; the couple decided to turn their love of travel (and luxury hotels) into a full-fledged business creating sophisticated scents you’d find in — you guessed it — a splurge-worthy property. We especially love the company’s Miami Candle, a sultry scent that combines white florals with fresh citrus and cashmere. The 9.75-ounce candle comes in a white box with matching ribbon for an extra-luxe touch and has a 65-hour burn time. It also has a braided cotton wick (said to provide a consistent burn), and a handsome, hand-painted glass vessel designed to be upcycled once your wax is depleted. Price at time of publish: $56 The Details: 9.75 ounces | Soy | 65 hours

Terminal B HNL Candle Terminal B View On Terminalbstore.com Why We Love It Inspired by Honolulu, this pineapple and sugar cane candle will sweeten up any space — and its sleek black packaging is a bonus. What to Consider Some may find the aroma to be too sweet for their liking. Named after the Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, Terminal B is a husband-and-wife-founded candle brand inspired by their personal travel stories. Chris and Fay Breedlove’s experiences and memories serve as the vision for the fragrance-slash-candles, each known by a destination’s airport code from their hometown LAX to Santiago's SCL. Our favorite is the HNL candle which we think of as a love letter to Hawaii’s capital, embodying everything from its white-sand beaches and cerulean waters to the jaw-dropping peaks and volcanic soil that grows sweet pineapple and sugar cane — which is exactly what this scent smells like. It’s (almost) like a Mai Tai minus the alcohol. Price at time of publish: $44 The Details: 10.5 ounces | Soy and vegetable wax | 60+ hours



Arquiste St. Regis Signature Candle Arquiste View On Arquiste.com Why We Love It It’s a fantastic floral scent designed to add a touch of luxury to any space.

What to Consider You may want to ensure you like the scent before buying this pricey candle.

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts boasts an impressive collection of luxury properties around the world and, while you may not actually be able to transform your space into an opulent hotel room, you can buy their trademark scent in candle form. The Arquiste St. Regis Signature Candle was inspired by the lavish Gilded Age balls hosted by Caroline Astor, the mother of St. Regis founder John Jacob Astor IV. In fact, the scent has been specially formulated to capture the flowers she used (including notes of American Beauty roses, white lilies, and cherry blossoms), as well as the potted palms in the hallways. Price at time of publish: $85 The Details: 9 ounces | Soy | 55-60 hours

Poured Candle Bar Kamp Kaaterskill Poured Candle Bar View On Pouredcandlebar.com Why We Love It This forest-inspired candle has a wooden wick, allowing for a slower burn time.

What to Consider Those who prefer a sweeter, less-earthy aroma may prefer one of the company’s other scents.

Poured Candle Bar in artsy Hudson, N.Y. (about 120 miles from New York City) creates one-of-a-kind, hand-blended, and hand-poured candles in a variety of scents. One whiff of the company’s woodsy Kamp Kaatserskill candle will transport you to the serene and scenic Catskill Mountains, where the cool air, tree-covered peaks, and cascading waterfalls offer the perfect respite. The candle — with notes of Fraser fir, balsam, juniper, and hemp — is ideal for bringing the outdoors into any space, large or small. Unlike other picks with cotton wicks, this one has a wood wick which crackles as it burns to enhance the relaxing atmosphere and provide a slower burn time for a longer-lasting aroma. Price at time of publish: $40 The Details: 10 ounces | Soy

Assouline Travel from Home Candle Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It It’s just as chic as it is great-smelling. What to Consider The lid is sold separately. Assouline is famous for its wanderlust-inducing coffee table books — so it comes as no surprise that the brand’s collection of Travel From Home Candles is equally stylish and sophisticated. You can’t go wrong with the Marrakech Flair variety. Inspired by the clear desert air and eclectic city, the scent offers hints of cypress, cedarwood, juniper, tobacco, bergamot neroli, and citrus. If that’s not your thing, fear not: Choose from a handful of other travel-centric candles, including Gstaad Glam, Ibiza Bohemia, Moon Paradise, Mykonos Muse, and Tulum Gypset. Price at time of publish: $80 The Details: 11.25 ounces | Soy and paraffin | 50 hours The 14 Best Coffee Table Books to Inspire Your Next Trip

Brooklyn Candle Studio Kyoto Escapist Candle Courtesy of Brooklyn Candle Studio View On Amazon View On Brooklyncandlestudio.com Why We Love It At under $40, this 13-ounce candle offers excellent value with a burn time of 70 hours. What to Consider The scent is faint. With its sacred shrines, vibrant cherry blossoms, and charming tree-lined streets, it’s no wonder why Kyoto was named one of T+L’s best places to travel in 2023. But, even if you can’t get there by year’s end, the Brooklyn Candle Studio Kyoto Escapist Candle will do just fine. The woodsy fragrance (featuring Hinoki cypress, cedar, sandalwood, vetiver, and pine notes) is crafted with premium essential oils in — you guessed it — Brooklyn. The minimalist-chic packaging is the icing on the proverbial cake. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 13 ounces | Soy | 70 hours

Rifle Paper Co. Champs de France Candle Rifle Paper Co. View On Riflepaperco.com Why We Love It It’s a lovely lavender-and-herb-scented candle packaged in a beautiful blue-painted glass vessel that’s chic enough to double as decor. What to Consider Those who don’t love the smell of herbs may be turned off by this one. While a summer trip to the South of France is always a good idea, it’s not always possible to hop on a plane halfway across the world to visit. In any case, this Rifle Paper Co. Champs de France Candle is nearly as great as the real deal: With notes of calming lavender, sage, rosemary, and bergamot, the candle is inspired by the idyllic destination’s rolling lavender fields and herb-filled markets. The soothing scent will transform your space into a serene sanctuary, and it comes in especially handy before bedtime as you unwind from the busy day ahead. The candle’s pretty packaging — with painted glass and a gold-foil-accented gift box — is an incredible added bonus. Price at time of publish: $36



The Details: 9.5 ounces | Soy | 40+ hours

Parks Project Yosemite Pine Candle Tin Parks Project View On Parksproject.us Why We Love It The fresh-scented candle features a combination of non-toxic soy and coconut wax to ensure a clean, consistent burn. What to Consider This candle comes in a tin rather than a glass. Parks Project’s Yosemite Pine Candle Tin is especially unique in that it offers a blend of soy and coconut waxes, the latter of which has a clean, slow burn. With pine, granite, meadow dew, and fresh-chopped wood notes, the scent is best described as fresh yet subtle. And, if you needed another reason to snag this Yosemite National Park-inspired candle (which is hand-poured in California), consider the fact that Parks Project has given millions of dollars to parks to help with conservation efforts. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: 6 ounces | Soy and coconut | 25 hours



Glasshouse Fragrances Passion In Positano Verbena & Basil Candle Neiman Marcus View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus Why We Love It It’s a sparkling citrus-scented candle that’s hand-wicked and hand-poured. What to Consider The aroma is quite citrus-heavy, which not everyone will appreciate. If you close your eyes and take a whiff of Glasshouse Fragrance’s Passion In Positano Verbena and Basil Candle, you’ll practically feel as if you’ve been whisked away to Italy’s iconic Amalfi Coast. Paying homage to Positano, the fresh, citrusy scent features mandarin, lime, and basil as the top notes. Verbena, bergamot, and oak moss come together to make up the middle notes, while the base is the sweet-smelling lily of the valley. The candle’s clear glass jar also pairs perfectly with any home aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: 13.4 ounces | Soy | 80 hours

Scripted Fragrance New York City Holiday Soy Candle Scripted Fragrance View On Scriptedfragrance.com Why We Love It As an NYC-themed candle inspired by the joyous holiday season, this hand-poured candle is truly one-of-a-kind. What to Consider While warm and cozy, the wintery scent may not be ideal for the warmer months. There’s something special about visiting New York City during the festive season, when holiday cheer is literally in the air. Somehow, Scripted Fragrance has magically managed to capture this feeling in the form of a scent in the form of their New York City Holiday Soy Candle, which contains a blend of pine, cedar, fir, and holly berry. When it comes to the packaging, shoppers can choose from a large gold tin or a reusable rocks glass complete with a silhouette of the skyline. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds go to Feeding America — so you need not feel guilty about adding this one to your already-brimming collection. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 8 ounces (reusable rocks glass), 7 ounces (gold tin) | Soy | 50 hours

The Ultimate New York City Packing List

Nomad Noé Muse Candle in Wyoming Nomad NoÃ© View On Nomadnoe.com Why We Love It This candle is inspired by Wyoming’s lush landscapes and native flora, making it ideal for nature and outdoor enthusiasts.

What to Consider Some may find the rose scent to be too strong.

Vast landscapes from enchanting canyons to the winding rivers served as inspiration for the Nomad Noé Muse Candle in Wyoming. Notes of fragrant rose are balanced out by warm, woody sandalwood to create perfect harmony. If you pay close attention, you’ll also find additional floral notes of peony, lily, magnolia, and iris, along with tangerine, cedarwood, musk, and amber. While the candle is hand-poured in the US, all fragrance oils are crafted in France. Last but not least is the candle’s matte porcelain vessel and blue-hued lid, which add a fun pop of color. Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: 7.8 ounces | Soy | 60 hours

Cali Meets NYC 94952, Lavender + Ylang Coconut Soy Candle Tin Cali Meets NYC View On Calimeetsnyc.co Why We Love It At under $20, this candle is one of the most affordable options on our list. What to Consider It’s only 3.5 ounces. Melissa Jagessar founded Cali Meets NYC in November 2020 after being inspired by her own love life. (As the story goes, she met her partner while she was living in the Bay Area and he was in NYC — which is why each scent has a different zip code as its name.) The best-selling 94952 Lavender + Ylang Coconut Soy Candle Tin is inspired by the small city of Petaluma in Northern California wine country. According to the brand, the combo of soothing lavender, sweet ylang-ylang, creamy vanilla, and rich vetiver notes will make you feel as if you're driving through Sonoma's own lavender fields. Price at time of publish: $16 The Details: 3.5 ounces | Coconut soy | 25 hours

RareLumiere Tahiti Candle RareLumiere View On Rarelumiere.com Why We Love It It’s an island-inspired scent that transports you to a tropical paradise. What to Consider While the candle is over 10 ounces, it only has a 55-hour burn time. Acclaimed for its clear blue waters, abundance of overwater bungalow resorts, and awe-inspiring marine life, Tahiti has attracted — and continues to attract — throngs of travelers. Sure, a trip here is one for the books, but RareLumiere’s Tahiti Candle is the next best thing. In fact, it’s always island time when you light the Polynesian-inspired candle, layered with tantalizing top notes of Tahitian sea salt, blue sage, and island air; middle notes of lemon blossom, lime, neroli, and coconut water; and a base featuring driftwoods, white teak, and dewy greens. Price at time of publish: $39 The Details: 11 ounces | 55 hours

The 54 Best Honeymoon Gifts for the Traveling Couple

Snif x The Standard, High Line Private Houses Candle Snif View On Snif.co Why We Love It Created in partnership with an iconic NYC hotel, it has a distinct sultry scent that’s, in a word, cool. What to Consider The scent is an acquired taste — or, should we say, smell.

Made in collaboration with The Standard, High Line — a hip Manhattan hotel with a stunning view — this Snif candle has a distinct, and, according to some, mysterious, aroma thanks to the infusion of spiced rum, tobacco flower, leather, cannabis, amber, and cashmere woods. The seductive scent, best described as effortlessly cool, is quite versatile, too. Light it to set the scene for a date night, enhance the good vibes as you get ready for a night out with friends, or unwind with a glass of wine. Price at time of publish: $46 The Details: 8.5 ounces | Soy and vegetable wax | 50+ hours

