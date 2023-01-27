The 6 Best Travel-sized Carbon Monoxide Detectors of 2023

You've got your suitcase packed with clothes, shoes, and toiletries, and your carry-on has your passport, phone, and laptop. But one thing you are likely missing is a portable carbon monoxide detector. While you may already have one in your home, have you ever thought about bringing a carbon monoxide detector on the road? There have been a number of instances when hotel or vacation-home rental guests have been killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas is odorless and tasteless, which is why it's crucial to have a detector on hand.

"When renting a home or staying at a new place, travelers should ensure that there are working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms to ensure their safety," says John D'Alessandro, association secretary at The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY). "Oftentimes, vacation home rental sites will list safety amenities — if this information is not provided, make sure to double check with your host so you can be prepared with your own portable carbon monoxide detector."

Most carbon monoxide leaks come from fuel-burning sources like furnaces or gas stoves. And, while you might not find those in many hotel rooms, D'Alessandro notes that improperly vented pool or spa heaters in hotels can also be sources of carbon monoxide leaks. "Carbon monoxide can spread quickly so rooms near these amenities can be affected," he says. Our favorite one to pack when we travel is the portable and easy-to-read First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector, but we’ve listed multiple options that fit different needs.