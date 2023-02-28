The 11 Best Travel-size Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Almost every popular sunscreen or skin care brand carries a mini version of their full-size products, so we researched the best on the market and tested 20 different TSA-friendly options for your next tropical vacation . Earning rave reviews for being lightweight and water-resistant, the Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is our overall pick for the best travel-size sunscreen. Stick, spray, reef-safe, and splurge-worthy sunblocks are included in our list, too.

No matter the destination, traveling with sunscreen is one of the best (and usually most cost-effective) ways to protect your skin from harmful rays. If checking in a suitcase isn’t a part of your flying routine, it’s important to bring a travel-size sunscreen that falls under the general 3.4-ounce size limit.

Best Overall Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Amazon View On Amazon View On Babobotanicals.com View On Beautifiedyou.com Why We Love It: The consistency feels like lotion so a little goes a long way. What to Consider: There is a very slight white cast that disappears after you rub in the sunscreen. From texture to water-resistance, the Babo Botanicals Sheer Mineral Sunscreen won us over when we used it on a four-day trip to Hawaii. While we were expecting the formula to feel thick like typical mineral sunscreens, we were big fans of the liquid-type texture that applies like a nourishing lotion. After putting sunscreen all over the body and face at the beach, our tester loves that the formula absorbs quickly, only has a faint mineral smell, and doesn’t feel greasy. Best of all, we discovered that a little goes a long way, with our tester sharing that “sometimes with mineral sunscreen, it feels like there are patches that don't get covered because of the thicker consistency. With this one, it felt like I didn't have to use as much to feel safely covered.” And when we went into the ocean, the sunscreen remained on the skin and didn’t come off or transfer onto any clothes or towels. We used the sunscreen several times per day for four days, and there was still about one-third of the product left over, so we think the value is exceptional for a hydrating and protective 3-ounce bottle. Price at time of publish: $17 SPF: 50 | Size: 3 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes

Best Budget Banana Boat Sport Performance Sunscreen Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why We Love It: The sunscreen is ideal for being active, and it comes with two travel-size tubes. What to Consider: The formula is not reef-safe. Banana Boat is one of the best and most affordable brands on the market, so we recommend their travel-size Sport Performance Sunscreen. For a competitive price, you get two 3-ounce bottles that can easily fit in your carry-on. T+L’s digital editorial director used the sunblock on a trip to Mexico and raved about the no-frills formula that is hydrating, protective from the sun, and doesn’t transfer onto clothes or swimsuits. The texture is fairly thick, so it takes a bit of rubbing in to get a sheer finish, but it doesn’t take too long to absorb. “It protected my skin on a long day out on a boat in the sun, and I got a nice glow but did not burn at all,” they shared. “I would recommend it for those looking for a basic sunscreen to pack for a vacation that will include lots of time outdoors swimming or sweating.” The only downside is that the sunblock isn’t safe for reefs, which is something to consider for snorkeling or swimming in tropical waters. Price at time of publish: $7 SPF: 30 | Size: 3 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes

Best for Hydration Coola Organic Classic Body Sunscreen in Guava Mango Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Beautifiedyou.com Why We Love It: The texture feels exactly like lotion, and it doesn’t have an overpowering tropical scent. What to Consider: It’s not designed to be worn on the face. “I love how it left my skin feeling moisturized and not goopy,” one T+L writer shared after wearing Coola’s Organic Classic Body Sunscreen every day for two weeks. “It didn't feel like I was wearing sunscreen, but rather a high-quality body lotion.” We love that the formula is made with plant-based ingredients and is safe under the Hawaii Reef Compliant Act, meaning it doesn’t have harmful chemicals that can damage coral reefs. Every time we applied the sunblock, it went on the skin evenly and smoothly without leaving a white cast or greasy residue. It didn’t transfer onto clothing or a towel, and the sunscreen didn’t run off after coming into contact with water. With prolonged use, we still had nearly half of the 3.4-ounce bottle left over, so we think the sunscreen could easily last for a one-to-two-week-long trip depending on how many times you use it throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $20 SPF: 50 | Size: 3.4 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes

Best Sheer Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen with SPF 55 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Neutrogena.com Why We Love It: It completely absorbs into the skin in under a minute. What to Consider: There is a slight floral scent. The best part of Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry-touch Sunscreen is that you’ll barely feel it on your skin after applying the smooth and lightweight formula. Within one minute of applying the sunscreen, it absorbs seamlessly without leaving a greasy trace. The subtle floral scent that masks any hints of typical sunscreen odors, so we didn’t mind the smell. We think the sunscreen consistency is thick enough that it feels hydrating without leaving a pesky white cast. According to our tester, “the design of the bottle makes it so the dispenser is at the bottom, so gravity really does the work and makes it super easy [to dispense].” When we wore the sunscreen under running water, it did run off the skin a little bit, but it didn’t cause stinging in the eyes that can often happen with sunscreen. If you’re looking for sunblock that feels barely there, this one should be on your packing list. Price at time of publish: $10 SPF: 55 | Size: 3 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes

Best Reef-safe MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme Amazon View On Amazon View On Mdsolarsciences.com Why We Love It: The mineral formula is free of ingredients that can cause damage to reefs, and it absorbs much better than similar eco-friendly products. What to Consider: There is a slight white cast if you don’t rub it in thoroughly. The MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen is free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, which are two ingredients that can cause coral reef bleaching. As expected with a mineral sunscreen, it was a bit thick, but once we rubbed it into the face and body thoroughly, the slight white cast went away. However, the best aspect of this silky sunblock is that it can be used all over the body and face. “When I go on vacation, I normally bring sunscreen for the face and another tube for the rest of my body, but this product does it all so I can easily bring less with me,” our tester gushed. Besides the eco-conscious formula, we love that the brand also uses ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc that are designed for sensitivities like acne- or rosacea-prone skin. If you’re curious about the formula, the brand lists every ingredient with the option to click on the name for an explainer of the purpose of the component for transparency. Price at time of publish: $32 SPF: 50 | Size: 1.7 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes The 12 Best Reef-friendly Sunscreens of 2023

Best Splurge Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sephora View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Kohls.com Why We Love It: A little bit of this lightweight formula goes a long way. What to Consider: The consistency is a slightly watery and oily. We love that even a small dollop of the Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion blends effortlessly into the skin for a smooth and moisturizing finish. Although the bottle is only 1.6 ounces, the watery consistency makes it easy to spread the sun lotion, as just a little will get you plenty of coverage. The formula feels a bit oily, but after about five to 10 minutes, the sunscreen absorbs with a completely sheer set. “It feels so lightweight that it's almost undetectable on the skin but leaves an initially dewy glow that looks gorgeous in the sunlight,” our tester raved. For travelers looking for a fragrance-free sunscreen, we didn’t detect any scent, including that typical sunscreen smell. When we ran a sunscreen-soaked arm under the faucet, the formula remained perfectly absorbed without running off, so we feel confident in the brand’s promise of up to 80 minutes of water resistance before you’ll want to reapply. Price at time of publish: $50 SPF: 50+ | Size: 1.6 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes

Best for Face Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 Target View on Ulta View On Walmart View On Fsastore.com Why We Love It: The sheer formula is designed to be used as a lotion and sunscreen that won’t leave behind a white cast. What to Consider: It has a glowy finish. The Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion is made with a variety of ingredients like jojoba and avocado, which protect and moisturize the skin without leaving a white cast finish. While the brand’s sunscreen is intended for darker skin tones, we think it’s a great option for all travelers looking for a hydrating sunblock. “I think it applies and complements all skin types well. It does not leave that pasty, ghost-like look after application,” our tester shared. Our tester wore the sunscreen over medicated acne creams and loved that it layers smoothly over the other skin care products without transferring or rubbing off when it comes into contact with water. Plus, the formula is fragrance-free, which is better for sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a facial sunscreen with a glowy (not greasy) finish, this sunscreen is a great option. “It blends seamlessly with my skin tone and actually adds a beautiful shimmer,” our tester concluded. Price at time of publish: $16 SPF: 30 | Size: 3 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes

Best Spray Coola Organic Classic Sunscreen & Sunblock Spray Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The can makes it incredibly easy to apply the sunscreen and it rubs in without leaving a greasy residue. What to Consider: It has a fairly strong tropical scent. Using a spray sunscreen like this option from Coola makes it easier to reach more difficult parts of the body like the back. We’re big fans of the lightweight and transparent formula of this SPF 30 spray that didn’t leave any type of pasty color or greasy finish behind. And best of all, we couldn’t get enough of the coconut scent that wasn’t too overpowering and transported us to a sunny tropical island. The spray sunscreen dries quickly after being lightly rubbed into the skin, and our tester appreciated the gentle and nourishing feel of the vegan and paraben-free formula. After using sunscreen on the face every day for two weeks, there was about half left, so we think the 2-ounce bottle would only last for a weekend trip if you’re using it for all-over coverage. However, for quicker trips, this lightweight spray is a great option. Price at time of publish: $10 SPF: 30 | Size: 2 ounces | Water resistance: 80 minutes The Best Sunscreens of 2023

Best Stick Shiseido UV Clear Stick Protector SPF 50 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Kohls.com Why We Love It: The stick applicator makes it super easy to apply without getting sunscreen all over your hands. What to Consider: It might be time-consuming to apply the sunscreen stick all over the body. Shiseido’s Clear Sunscreen Stick is ideal for storing in your everyday bag for sun protection on the go. The stick is very small, but it packs a punch with a thick SPF 50+ formula that can easily be applied without having to get sunscreen all over your hands. It feels a bit greasy at first, but once we rubbed in the sunblock, the slight sheen went away quickly. “The stick of this sunscreen is clear, so I was delighted that there's no white overdue cast on my brown skin,” our tester raved. “After I applied it and rubbed it in, there was no way to tell where it had been applied as it fully absorbed into my skin leaving no residue.” We used the sunscreen during a sweaty 45-minute workout and we were pleased to see that it didn’t run or rub off, so this is a great face sunscreen option for outdoor activities like hiking and biking. Price at time of publish: $30 SPF: 50+ | Size: 0.7 ounces | Water resistance: Up to 80 minutes

Best Lightweight Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 36 Amazon View On Amazon View On Innisfree.com View On Kohls.com Why We Love It: It has the same consistency as sheer lotion. What to Consider: There is a slightly shimmery finish. Out of all of the travel-size sunscreens we tested, the Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen resembles the consistency and feel of a sheer face moisturizer the most. The lightweight formula is infused with natural ingredients like green tea, cica, and sunflower seed oil, and it has more of a watery texture than other sunscreens we tried. We think it’s ideal for working out or outdoor activities where you may get sweaty because the sunscreen didn’t run when it came in contact with water, and it absorbs quickly without leaving any clumpy or greasy residue. Instead, it gives a “dewy shimmer” finish that our tester shared would be “ideal for summer.” It has a very subtle fragrance that wasn’t overpowering, and it doesn’t leave any type of white cast left over after application. Price at time of publish: $16 SPF: 36 | Size: 1.69 ounces | Water resistance: Not listed