The 10 Best Travel Shoe Bags of 2022

For travelers, a water-resistant, washable shoe bag is an essential packing tool , as it ensures that worn or wet shoes stay separate from your clothing and accessories. The bags protect your shoes as well, creating a barrier between any belongings that could potentially scuff your favorite sneakers. Plus, while they’re great for staying organized on the move, shoe bags are also handy when you’re staying put at home, as they help keep shoes dust-free inside your closet or protected during seasonal storage. Our favorite is the Mossio Shoe Bag , which stands out for its chic and water-resistant design, its ability to hold three pairs of shoes, and its handy carrying strap. But anyone looking to get a little more organized for their next getaway is sure to find a bag on this list that’s best suited to their personal needs.

Carrie Bradshaw famously stored her shoes in the oven, which was a whimsical character detail but frankly, a terrible idea. A far more practical space-saving hack would’ve been shoe bags, which protect your favorite footwear whether you’re at home or on the go (and are far less of a fire hazard).

Best Overall: Mossio Shoe Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This durable bag features a top handle and a second one that slides onto a rolling suitcase. What to Consider: It is more compact (which is great for smaller shoes or a snug fit) but you may want a roomier bag for large, bulkier pairs. Mossio’s durable and spacious organizer checks all the boxes of a top-of-the-line shoe bag, from water resistance to a breathable mesh paneling, which allows air flow and combats lingering odors. The bag has three separate compartments (one large and two small) to fit sneakers, sandals, and flip flops — but note that, at just under 12 inches long and 9 inches wide, it’s not ideal for high-top sneakers, stilettos, or shoes above size 13. Another major draw is the versatile carrying functions: If you don’t feel like sacrificing room in your suitcase, use the sturdy handle to tote it around independently or simply slide it onto your luggage using the sleek back strap. It’s also available in 9 colorways, including an adorable cactus print. Price at time of publish: $23 Dimensions: 11.81 x 8.66 x 5.51 inches | Number of Pairs: 3 | Material: Polyester

Best Transparent: BeeGreen Shoe Bags with Double Zippers Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The majority of transparent totes on the market are barely a step above your average gallon-size plastic bag, but this pick is sturdy and comes in an extra-large size. What to Consider: While these are sturdier than most options with a clear window, keep in mind that the quality still reflects the bargain price on this set of four bags. Transparent bags mean no more opening every packing cube in your suitcase in an attempt to track down the one item you’ve misplaced. This set of four is a huge packing hack, as they make it easy to spot your shoes at a glance. While plastic bags do the same thing in theory, they tear easily and are only good for a handful of uses; BeeGreen’s bags come with their own carrying loop and are far sturdier (although if durability is your primary concern, you’re best off without any plastic paneling). The brand also offers extra-large sizing, which fits up to a size 14 shoe. Price at time of publish: $14 Dimensions: 14.2 x 9.6 x 5.1 inches| Number of Pairs: 4 | Material: Polyester, vinyl

Best Washable: Kimmama Shoes Wash Bags Sneaker Mesh Washing Cleaning Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Each bag pulls double duty as a portable shoe bag and as a container to protect your sneakers when you toss them in the washing machine. What to Consider: These are primarily designed to hold and wash sneakers — skip them if you need to store heels or shoes with anything that could catch on the mesh. Muck up your sneakers on a rainy hike? Don’t sweat it as this set of two mesh shoe bags makes it a breeze to clean them up without doing damage to your washing machine. Just pack a pair in each bag, zip shut, and toss it in the wash. The thick honeycomb mesh fabric allows soap and water to flow in and out to clean your shoes while trapping any dirt and grass in the bag’s netting, preventing it from seeping out into your laundry. Don’t forget to remove laces and insoles (and to check that your shoes are machine washable) first. Price at time of publish: $13 Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 15 inches | Number of Pairs: 2 | Material: Polypropylene

Best Style: Calpak Compakt Shoe Bag Set of 2 Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Why We Love It: Hands down, this set of two bags has the cutest patterns on the market! Plus you can match them to your carry-on. What to Consider: They're based on a standard men's shoe sizing which may leave them too roomy for smaller pairs. If someone had convinced Carrie to invest in shoe bags, it would've been with these lightweight, stylish storage containers. While most options on the market only offer straightforward, single-tone colors, Calpak's water-resistant nylon comes in playful patterns that are youthful and sophisticated at the same time: Retro Sunset is a '70s swirl of sunset colors, while Daisy is darling against a sage green background. Classics like Cheetah Print and Polka Dot are also on offer, in addition to neutrals (Mauve and Black). Plus there's a coordinating tote bag and packing cubes, in case you're so smitten that you want a streamlined set. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions: 14 x 8 x 5 inches | Number of Pairs: 2 | Material: Nylon, polyester

Best Budget: Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4 Waterproof Nylon Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: This shockingly durable set of four is an excellent value for the low price point and collapses flat for easy storage when not in use. What to Consider: There’s no mesh paneling on the bag, so you can’t see what’s inside once it’s zipped up. It’s easy to see why the Yamiu Set of Four Travel Shoe Bags is an Amazon best-seller and editor favorite. The incredibly affordable set is surprisingly good quality for the price point, made from a durable nylon fabric that is waterproof and lightweight. A highlight is the custom zipper that runs right through the middle (which means less wrist work than with zippers that trace along the width). Another key aspect that sets these bargain bags apart is that they come in two different sizes, with two bags able to fit up to size 10 shoes and two able to accommodate size 14. While it’s unlikely you’ll need it, the brand also offers an unconditional lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $21 Dimensions: 9 x 4.7 x 9.8 inches and 9 x 4.7 x 12.2 inches| Number of Pairs: 4 | Material: Nylon

Best Water-resistant: Pack All Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bags Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: The super smooth zipper provides peace of mind that damp shoes won’t come tumbling out onto your belongings, even if the bag gets tossed around a bit. What to Consider: While the bag stands up to a good splash, it isn’t fully waterproof — don’t attempt to submerge it. Whether you’re working in dewy fields or wading in water shoes, you want to make sure you have a barrier between damp kicks and, well, just about anything. Designed by and for travelers, Pack All’s bag features a center zipper that you can rely on to stay shut, and the polyester and composite mesh material easily wicks away water. This spacious shoe bag — which is easy to tote around thanks to its generous top loop — is available in five colorways, including an eye-popping orange as well as neutrals like black and white. While the smaller size fits up to a size 11 shoe, there’s also a large option (or a pack of two!) that fits up to a size 16. Price at time of publish: $14-$16 Dimensions: 15.75 x 8.66 x 3.15 inches | Number of Pairs: 1 | Material: Polyester, composite mesh

Best Luxury: Mark & Graham Leather Travel Shoe Bag Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why We Love It: This luxe leather carrying case is monogrammable and would make a great gift for difficult-to-shop-for dads. What to Consider: It’s a splurge and isn’t washable (but you can use a leather cleaner to keep it in top condition). Think of this Mark & Graham pouch as a fancy purse for your fanciest shoes. Or if you're gifting it to your dad, maybe don’t pitch it that way. Whatever purpose you purchase it for, it comes with a handy carrying strap and is handsome enough to tote around, yet durable enough to be tucked away in a suitcase. Crafted from a buttery, tobacco-colored leather, the faux-fur lining and interior divider wall keeps everything from leather to suede in prime condition. And did we mention it’s monogrammable?! Price at time of publish: $199 Dimensions: 10 x 16 x 5 inches | Number of Pairs: 1 | Material: Leather, nylon, faux fur

Best for Larger Shoes: Rotkfst Shoe Bags for Travel Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: If your shoes are on the larger or wider side, these spacious bags are a perfect fit — plus the translucent design means it's easy to stay organized. What to Consider: The flexible bag may not be ideal for delicate shoes that require a more protective case. One of the most spacious sets on the market, this 3-piece travel accessory is a must-have for anyone with bulkier shoes. Made from high quality polyester and a waterproof composite mesh material, these bags keep dirt, dust, and odors out while safely storing your favorite boots. They also make staying organized a breeze thanks to durable translucent paneling. Price at time of publish: $26 Dimensions: 17.1 x 10.2 x 7 inches | Number of Pairs: 3 | Material: Polyester, composite mesh

Best for Sneakers: KXKS. Kicks Kase Sneaker Travel Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: Extras like air vents and a convenient pocket to store sneaker wipes make this a standout case for your kicks. What to Consider: If your sneakers are on the smaller side, you may want to pad them or nestle in a second pair to keep them from jostling too much. Sneakerheads, rejoice: this stylish carrying case was designed specifically with you in mind. Kicks Kase will protect your most precious duds from dirt and dust thanks to its water-resistant nylon exterior. Inside, you’ll find a non-staining twill polyester material, which keeps sneaks scuff-free. This bag strikes the sweet spot of being sturdy enough to stand up to a heap of clothes without collapsing, but it’s got enough give that it can budge if you need to make some room in your luggage. Other features that we love are the two built-in air vents and the zippered mesh pocket, where you can tuck sneaker wipes, socks or other useful accessories. It fits up to size 13 high tops. Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: 13.5 x 9 x 5 inches | Number of Pairs: 1 | Material: Nylon, twill polyester