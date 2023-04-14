If you're looking for a reliable and convenient travel pill case, the compact Sukuos Weekly Pill Organizer is our top pick. It has compartments for every day of the week, each large enough to hold multiple pills and snapping shut to store medication securely. But if you're looking for something set up a bit differently, we've assembled a whole list of favorites worth checking out.

Traveling can be stressful enough on its own, let alone while worrying about your medication. Pill cases come in handy as they help keep things organized and on schedule, and make an excellent option for anyone tight on space. Whether on a long flight, road trip, or all-day walk exploring a new city, having pills in a portable case is much easier than rummaging through clunky bottles.

Best Overall Sukuos Weekly Pill Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Each compartment can hold a variety of pill sizes, making it easy to pack medications, vitamins, and supplements. What to Consider If you take medication more than four times daily, you may need a case with more compartments. If you're someone who takes medication, vitamins, or supplements on a regular basis, the Sukuos Weekly Pill Organizer is our top pick. Not only is it compact and lightweight, but it has plenty of space for storing pills, small and large. The box has seven removable containers, each labeled with the specific day of the week and split up by time of day (morning and night). This way, you can easily keep track of which medication you need to take at which time, and each slot is big enough to hold multiple pills. One of the best things about the Sukuos Weekly Pill Organizer is its easy use. The snap-shut lids ensure your capsules stay securely in place, and the transparent plastic material lets you see exactly what's inside each section. The size also makes it easy to pack in your carry-on bag or luggage without taking up too much space, and the smaller daily containers can slip into a pocket, too. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 5.94 x 2.83 x 2.52 inches | Plastic | 14 compartments

Best Set for Families M MUchengbao 4 Pack Pill Case Portable Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Each case comes in a distinct color to reduce confusion between people traveling together. What to Consider The interior compartments have different sizes so all are not suitable for larger pills. With four cases included and ten compartments per case, the M MUchengbao pill organizer has plenty of space to keep a family's worth of capsules in order while traveling (and even comes with labels to help). These cases' handheld size and lightweight design make them easy to pack in luggage without taking up too much space. Each of the four cases is made of durable plastic and snaps shut to ensure pills stay protected and sorted while on the go but, note that the compartments are differently sized so it’s not possible to fit the same amount of larger capsules in each section (and may be easier to separate by pill type instead). Price at time of publish: $10 for 4 The Details: 3.8 x 2.5 x 1.2 inches | Polypropylene | 10 compartments

Best Daily HRX Package Little Daily Pill Box Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The display case holds seven days of pill boxes without added bulkiness. What to Consider The small compartments might not fit all pill sizes. Don't let the Little Daily Pill Box's small container sizes fool you; while they're great for slipping into your pocket or purse, they also offer ample space for storing medication. Each of the removable seven containers offers two compartments and slips into a compact case that locks them in but lets you quickly grab your desired day. The transparent lids make it easy to see what medication you have stored inside, and the snap-shut covers keep pills safe and secure. Whether you're going on a day trip or a weekend getaway, one — or a few — of these tiny pill boxes are a great choice to take with you as you can bring all seven, or just take the one you need in a purse. Price at time of publish: $7 The Details: 4.1 x 2.4 x 1.8 inches | Plastic | 14 compartments

Best Weekly Port and Polish Pill Box Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie View On Francescas.com Why We Love It It looks more like an eyeshadow palette than a pill case, making it an excellent choice for those who want to be more discreet. What to Consider It doesn’t have separate day and night compartments, which might be confusing. Made from durable plastic in colors like mint, charcoal, or pink, this pill box is built to last and look good at the same time. Its simple design features labeled compartments for each day of the week, making it easy to stay on track with your medication schedule. With its small size, mirror, and stylish look, the Port and Polish pill box is perfect for travel as the seven compartments are all held securely in one container (versus separate, removable daily ones that could become lost while in transit). Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 5.5 x 2.5 x 3.4 inches | Plastic with glass mirror | 7 compartments

Best With Cup Zannaki Metal Moisture Proof Weekly Pill Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It This case is incredibly durable and can handle bumps in transit. What To Consider Because it’s made of metal, this pill case is heavier than a standard plastic case. Made of high-quality metal that’s both durable and moisture-proof, the Zannaki pill case is a great case to take on the go. The organizer has seven separate compartments labeled with the days of the week, making it easy to track which pills to take each day. We especially love that the top compartment is shaped like a cup so you can fill it with water to wash down your medication. This sleek and stylish design can be broken apart depending on how many capsules you want to bring along, allowing it to fit just about anywhere. However, the bottom container is marked Saturday so you’ll have to put one day’s worth of pills in that labeled section if only carrying one compartment. Price at time of publish: $30 The Details: 1.7 x 1.7 x 6.2 inches | Aluminum | 7 compartments

Best for Longer Trips AUVON Canvas Bag Weekly Pill Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It Its fully enclosed design even has a pocket for prescription information. What to Consider The canvas material may not be as easy to clean as a plastic or metal pill case. The Auvon organizer might have "weekly" in its product name, but it's also a fantastic choice for anyone needing a pill case for a longer trip. Why? It's compact enough to fit in your preferred travel bag, but it has 7 larger individual compartments (1.13 x 1.6 x 0.49 inches) that allow you to fit enough pills for multiple Mondays, Tuesdays, etc., split up into morning and evening sections. Clear pockets let you quickly see which medications, vitamins, or supplements are inside in case, and the durable canvas construction keeps everything hidden from sight otherwise. We especially love the interior pocket where you can place a prescription document or other small items. Price at time of publish: $8 The Details: 6.14 x 3.35 x 2.01 inches | Polypropylene and Canvas | 14 compartments

Best Style Urban Outfitters Daily Pill Case Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Why We Love It Its compact and portable design can easily fit inside a purse, backpack, or carry-on. What to Consider This organizer has limited pill capacity due to its compact size. With its unique yin-yang design, this case is more than just a pill organizer — it's a stylish accessory that adds a touch of personality to your everyday routine. While its design might make you feel more balanced, the actual value of this case lies in the plastic pill organizer inside, labeled with the days of the week. This feature makes it easy to keep track of your medication and supplement schedule, ensuring you never miss a dose. Plus, if the black-and-white pattern isn't for you, there's also a mushroom printed and lime checkered smiley option, too. Price at time of publish: $10 The Details: 3.5 x 1 x 3.5 inches | Polyurethane | 7 compartments

Best Splurge Todd Snyder Ettinger Spectrum Pill Case Todd Snyder View On Toddsnyder.com Why We Love It Each plastic box comes with a removable divider so that you can store larger pills or supplements. What to Consider While black leather is sleek, some may prefer more color and pattern options. Made with high-quality Capra leather, this pill case oozes luxury and sophistication. Inside, you'll find seven individual pill boxes labeled for each day of the week. Not only that, but each box comes with removable dividers, allowing you to organize your pills by mealtime if needed. Thanks to their sliding tops, the pillboxes are easy to access, so you can quickly grab what you need on the go. There's even a removable pouch for storing smaller quantities of pills. The press stud fastener strap secures everything in place so that pills don't accidentally spill out either. Price at time of publish: $215 The Details: 5.91 inches x 4.33 inches x 1.18 inches | Capra leather | 7 compartments with dividers

Best Pouch Lewis N. Clark Travel Pill Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It comes with a medical reference card for emergencies. What to Consider The clear pill pockets may become discolored over time and require cleaning or replacement. Unlike bulky boxes or cases, this slimline pill organizer is designed to slip easily into any bag, purse, or suitcase, so you can take it anywhere. Plus, with both red and blue color-coded slots, you can easily keep track of which pills you need to take morning and evening, or use different colors for different family members instead. This pill organizer is perfect for prescription medications, vitamins, supplements, allergy medicine, pain relievers, and more. And, in an emergency, the medical reference card in the pouch allows you to list your most important information. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: 8 x 4.5 x 1.25 inches | Polyester | 16 compartments