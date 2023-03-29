16 Affordable, Comfy Travel Pants You Can Buy for Under $50 Right Now at Amazon

Whether you’re traveling abroad or enjoying a staycation, commuting to the office or lounging on the couch while booking your next trip, heading out for an active day of adventuring or moving through a hotel gym workout — you need a comfy pair of pants.

Truly, comfortable yet functional travel pants can bring a level of ease to any excursion. So before you venture on your next trip, consider snagging a pair of leggings, joggers, or hiking pants to support your journey.

To help make the selection process a bit easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best travel pants for women and men you can order at Amazon right now, all for less than $50. Styles include shopper-loved brands like these men’s joggers from Adidas, marked down 70 percent to just $15, and these cozy women’s sweatpants from Hanes that are just $14 right now. With prices this low, we dare you to stop at just one pair.



Best Travel Joggers

Adidas Men's Tiro '21 Pants

Amazon

These classic Adidas joggers complete the perfect airport look (or even just lounging-at-home look, if you ask us). They’re made from a high-performance recycled material and come in 27 different colors. What’s more, they have more than 11,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. One shopper said, “My husband said these are easily the most comfortable and best fitting pants he has owned in recent memory,” and another who praised their comfort called them “great for travel.” Oh, and they happen to be 70 percent off right now, their lowest price in 30 days.

To buy: amazon.com, from $15 (originally $50)

Libin Women’s Cargo Jogger

Amazon

Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s hiking pant-style joggers are versatile enough to wear for travel, hiking, exercising, and more — while still offering an elevated look. They feature lightweight, water-resistant, UPF 50+ material, making them perfect for any outdoor adventure. They’re also highly rated, with more than 8,000 five-star reviews; one shopper wrote: “Love these so much I plan to buy another pair.”

To buy: amazon.com, $34

Asics Unisex Upsurge Jogger

Amazon

For a classic sporty jogger, look no further than this pair from Asics. With more than 400 five-star reviews, Amazon consumers are big fans of these multifunctional travel pants. “Just the right cut to make them comfortable for any activity, but the right amount of fashion to make them look good for hanging out,” wrote one buyer.

Another shopper called them the “best pair of jogger style sweats that I've purchased.” Considering these come in seven unique colorways and cost less than $30, you may want to snag a few pairs for your travel wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Under Armour Women’s Rival Fleece Jogger

Amazon

These ultra-soft cotton joggers feature a drawstring waist and ribbed cuffs for a relaxed yet tailored fit. Plus, they come in 24 different colorways — so you can opt for a more vibrant option, or a neutral hue that matches everything. Select colors like black are on sale for up to 47 percent off right now, bringing the price to a wallet-friendly $24.

With more than 2,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, they’re a true crowd pleaser. One shopper wrote: “These are the best sweats ever. They are warm, soft, and cozy.” Another buyer shared: “These are my favorite pair of sweatpants right now. So soft and still as soft after washing.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $45)

Best Travel Leggings

Hiskywin Women’s Stretch Tummy Control Yoga Pants

Amazon

With four-way stretch that contours and smooths in all the right places, these buttery soft yoga pants are a favorite over at Amazon with more than 16,700 five-star ratings. We love the slightly flared leg that falls easily over sneakers and doesn’t suction the leg all the way down. Its versatile construction makes this easy style fit in just as well at the airport as it would at a morning yoga class on the beach.

One Amazon reviewer raved about their longevity, saying that even though they wore their pair almost twice a week for two years, “they have held up very well… showing almost no wear,” and they’re planning on buying more. Another reviewer said, “They are always in my luggage when traveling because they can be dressed up or down,” and they said the quality of the material is “grand.”



To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $29)

Beyond Yoga Plus Size High Waisted Midi Leggings

Amazon

Beyond Yoga makes some of the softest leggings imaginable, which are amazing to slip into whether you’re heading to the airport, exploring a new city, or lounging at home. These leggings feature the brand’s signature spacedye fabric, which is luxuriously soft, and also quick-drying. This particular style is 54 percent off, and it comes in women’s sizes 1X-4X and eight gorgeous color options.

To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $97)

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

Amazon

A favorite among Amazon shoppers, these popular leggings have a whopping 35,000 five-star ratings on the site. Many reviewers share these budget-friendly tights are comparable in quality to much pricier options. Thanks to the comfortable fabrication and pockets, reviewers also note they’re ideal for traveling. One shopper even wrote: “I really love wearing these leggings for travel. I can put my ID and phone in my pocket and not have to mess with sliding them in and out of luggage.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings

Amazon

The iconic brand’s triple-stripe cotton-elastane blend leggings are a great addition to any active travelers’ closet. The sporty tights offer a comfortable fit, and there are 30 different colorways to choose from at Amazon. One fan who awarded the leggings five stars even said the “material isn’t static-y and repels dog hair.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $21 (originally $35)

Best Hiking Pants

Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Cargo Pant

Amazon

Hit the trails in style with these durable, all-weather hiking pants. They’re designed to protect your body from the elements with UVA- and UVB-blocking fabric to help minimize sun exposure, along with articulated knees made from ripstop nylon. What’s more, these hiking pants have nearly 5,000 five-star reviews at Amazon, and multiple buyers call them “great for travel.”

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $60)

Baleaf Women's Hiking Pants

Amazon

Lightweight, water-resistant, and quick-drying, these women’s hiking pants are designed to support any outdoor excursion (in fact, one shopper called them “astoundingly tough”). In addition to UV-protecting material, these pants feature zippered pockets, a drawstring waist, and adjustable ankle cuffs to keep the elements out. Not to mention, these popular pants have more than 7,000 five-star ratings!

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $50)

Eddie Bauer Women's Trail Tight Leggings

Amazon

For the perfect legging-meets-hiking pant option, look no further than these Eddie Baeur trail tights. Specifically designed for adventuring in the great outdoors, they feature a durable, moisture-wicking, breathable, UPF 50+ fabrication. They also feature odor-managing technology, along with strategic mesh panels for extra ventilation. Bonus points: These hiking pants have substantial zippered, vertical pockets on each side. They’re currently 55 percent off, so it’s a great time to snag this style from a shopper loved-brand for just $25.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $55)

The North Face Women's Aphrodite Motion Pant

Amazon

From trail to travel, you can feel confident wearing these stylish hiking pants. They look perfectly sleek paired with a T-shirt or jacket, and are also highly functional for any outdoor excursion. These comfy pants feature four-way stretch, sun protection, water-resistant, and sweat-wicking capabilities. Plus, they’re covered in convenient pockets, to store all your essentials.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $69)

Best Lifestyle Pants

Prana Men's Brion Pant

Amazon

Classic, stylish, and ready for just about anything? That’s exactly what these highly versatile pants deliver. Made with the brand’s signature stretch fabric that does it all — it’s quick-drying, UV-protecting, water-repellant, and abrasion-resistant — these pants are great for hiking, cycling, or even climbing. And, thanks to a classic five-pocket design, they’re also perfectly suited for traveling or commuting.

One five-star review (among 5,000 others) wrote: “I can rock these at work with a dress shirt and be good to go, or wear them to dinner…These are clutch when you need something that looks a little nicer than jeans while still being breathable and comfortable, especially in hot summer weather,” continuing to say, “The fit on these is great as well.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $22 (originally $50)

Eddie Bauer Women's Departure Ankle Pants

Amazon

Designed with travelers in mind, these stretchy yet tailored pants are easy to pack, and they offer comfort while you’re sitting on a long plane ride or exploring a new destination. While these look like everyday pants, they also feature UPF 50+ and moisture-wicking technology for added ease and protection wherever your journeys take you. They come in seven versatile, lovely colorways — including some staple neutrals — to fit your personal style. Multiple Amazon reviewers call them “great travel pants,” and one buyer shared that they recently took them on a trip to Italy.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $37)

Columbia Men's Rapid Rivers Pant

Amazon

These stylish pants are made from the brand’s signature comfort-stretch fabric, designed to offer all-day comfort whether you’re heading to the office or taking an active day outdoors. You may not guess it at first glance, but they also feature UVA- and UVB-blocking technology, along with a slight elastic waistband for a more customized fit. They come in 10 neutral hues, but we’re partial to the wear-with-anything graphite option.

Over at Amazon, this style is 40 percent off and has earned more than 2,850 five-star ratings. “[It’s] my favorite pant style,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “Good [and] lightweight for travel. Great fit and style for casual work.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $45 (originally $75)

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Petite Open Bottom Leg Sweatpants

Amazon

A great comfy travel pant for petite sizes, these sleek sweats come in nine different colors. The midweight cotton blend fabrication is perfect for all seasons. As one Amazon reviewer wrote: “I ordered several pairs for travel and was pleased with them. They are warm enough for colder weather. Comfortable for touring.” And with more than 16,000 five-star ratings, these budget-friendly sweatpants could be a great packing item for your next trip. Why not pick up a few at just $14 each?

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $18)

