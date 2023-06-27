Our favorite hat box is the Inner Large Hat Box because it’s light and soft and has various carrying possibilities. But if you’re looking for something specific like a baseball cap carrier or something for multiple hats, read on for our top picks.

If you’ve ever traveled with a hat, you know it’s a terrible idea to shove it in your suitcase or purse. That’s a surefire way to bend the brim and otherwise misshape it. Instead, we recommend investing in a sturdy, trip-friendly hat box when regularly vacationing with these items. In fact, we’ve researched a wide range of suitable options depending on how many hats you’re traveling with, and their sizes, many featuring convenient carrying options like straps or trolley sleeves.

Best Overall Inner Large Hat Box Walmart View On Walmart Why We Love It Three different carrying straps makes travel ultra convenient. What to Consider It’s softsided so may not be suited for the most delicate hats. This soft-sided travel case is perfect for stashing fedoras or other wide-brim hats while you travel. Though it can certainly be carried on its own, we love that it’s lightweight and slim enough to be packed inside your suitcase as well. This product tops our list for multiple, comfortable carrying options. It’s equipped with a non-slip top handle, adjustable shoulder straps (which can be worn on one shoulder or two like a backpack), and a trolley sleeve if you prefer to slide it onto your suitcase handle. There’s also a small, transparent slip on the outside, which you can use to put your name and contact info in case you lose it. Price at time of publish: $59 The Details: 5.9 x 14.6 x 13.19 inches | 2.4 pounds | Ethylene-vinyl acetate | Fits 1 hat

Best Hardside Brixton Done Proper Fedora Travel Case Brixton View On Brixton.com View On Buckle.com Why We Love It It’s as sleek as it is sturdy. What to Consider It’s pretty bulky if you're only carrying one hat. Made specifically for wide-brim hats like fedoras, this fabric-covered, hard-shell travel case will protect delicate brims from bending. Its two carrying options include a leather top handle and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap. The stylish case comes in a cream exterior with brown leather details or a gray exterior with black leather details. Inside, you’ll find a silky fabric liner with a large slip pocket and a smaller zip pocket. Feet at the bottom help it stand on its own. Price at time of publish: $159 The Details: 15 x 6 inches | Fits 3-4 hats

Best Softside HappiBox Hat Storage Box Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It can hold up to 10 beach hats. What to Consider This is not the sturdiest option for tossing inside a suitcase. A waterproof fabric keeps toppers safe from accidental messes or spills in this travel-friendly case. You can fit up to a whopping 10 beach hats (with a 15-inch diameter or less) into this expandable case, which has a convenient transparent panel for peeping what's inside. While it's great as a closet organizer, top and side handles make it suitable for travel as well (though we wouldn't recommend tossing it inside a suitcase). When not in use, it collapses down to 1.5 inches tall. Price at time of publish: $33 The Details: 16 x 8 inches | 1.3 pounds | Waterproof fabric | Fits 10 hats

Best Style Streamline The Botanist Pink Hatbox Deluxe Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Steamlineluggage.com Why We Love It You’ll want to put this beachy, vintage-feeling hat box on display. What to Consider It’s expensive if you plan to keep it hidden in a suitcase. We dare you to find a cuter hat box than this peachy case splashed with hand-painted palm fronds and tropical flowers. Inside, the aesthetic splendor continues with a pastel pink and white-striped lining and a slip pocket for small essentials. The hardsided case is plenty sturdy, and detachable tan shoulder straps make toting this box a breeze. Still, when not in transit, the case makes for stunning storage and décor right at home, too. Price at time of publish: $475 The Details: 15 x 14 x 6 inches | 3.5 pounds | Fibreboard, leather, plastic and silvertone plate | Fits 3 hats

Best for Single Hats Gigi Pip Leather Hat Carrying Tote Gigi Pip View On Gigipip.com Why We Love It The multifunction tote makes the perfect carry-on bag if you’re traveling with one hat. What to Consider This bag doesn’t keep your hat shielded from the elements. If you’re only traveling with a single hat, a hat box may end up being bulkier than it’s worth. Instead, consider a tote bag (that can double as your personal item bag) with nifty exterior straps for securing your wide-brim hat. In this genuine leather bag, the innovative “U” strap cradles the crown while the side straps secure the brim on either side. The straps are adjustable and lay flat against the bag when not in use. Inside the tote, you’ll find a zippered pocket and an open pocket. Price at time of publish: $296 The Details: 20 x 14.2 inches (minus straps) | 100 percent leather | Fits 1 hat

Best for Multiple Hats Treehouse London Felt Hat Storage Box Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The box folds away when not in use. What to Consider The transparent window only allows you to see the top hat. If you’re the kind of person who plans a different hat for each vacation outfit, you’ll appreciate this stackable organizer that can fit up to 10 hats. The case is made of high-density felt, which is stronger and thicker than most felt, while still being lightweight enough to toss in your suitcase. (If you prefer to carry it separately, a shoulder strap makes that easy.) It is dirt-resistant, odorless, and capable of holding a good amount of weight. Furthermore, it has good abrasion resistance and won’t be damaged by a hat's tip or any hard objects either. Price at time of publish: $23 The Details: 19 x 11.5 inches | 1.35 pounds | felt | Fits 10 hats

Best for Wide-brim Hats Calpak Trnk Large Hat Box Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Why We Love It The beautiful textured exterior comes in three neutral hues. What to Consider At 6.7 pounds, it's fairly heavy on its own. With a 53-liter packing capacity, this ultra-large case has room for much more than just hats. Stow sunglasses, a water bottle, or other small- to medium-sized essentials in the large interior slip pocket. In fact, even if you're not traveling with a hat, this sleek case can double as a carry-on or weekender bag with its adjustable and removable shoulder strap. If you are toting a wide-brim hat (up to 18.5 inches in diameter), the hardshell, water-resistant exterior will keep it well protected from any bumps, bends, or spills. Price at time of publish: $205 The Details: 20 x 8.5 inches | 6.7 pounds | Polycarbonate and polyester