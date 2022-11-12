15 Game-changing Hacks for Travelers — From $6 at Amazon

Packing for a trip can be tricky. You want to be able to accommodate every possible inevitability, but you only have so much space to fit it all. That’s where travel hacks come into play. Focusing on unique and (preferably) lightweight problem-solvers and multitaskers sets you up for success when luggage real estate is at a premium.

If you can save a few bucks in the process? Even better. We struck gold on Amazon with these 15 travel hacks — from a pocket-sized frother that lets you be your own barista to a sleep mask that doubles as Bluetooth headphones — and each one of them is on sale, some for up to 70 percent off. Consider these clever finds investments in your safety, comfort and convenience — or simply a golden opportunity to impress your travel buddies.

Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband

AMAZON

When you’re exploring, it’s easy to lose your phone. Keeping it in your hand is dangerous, but stowing it away is inconvenient. So what’s the solution? Wear it! This armband with more than 34,000 five-star ratings fits just about every smartphone out there, from the latest iPhone to Samsung Galaxy and beyond. Secure it to your wrist just like a watch and be as active as you want; the Tribe armband is designed for runners, after all. And don’t worry if you get caught in the rain: it’s completely water-resistant and even has a pocket to hold something tiny like a key.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Vonovo Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Set

AMAZON

At just .2 ounces each, these atomizers make the TSA cut by a long shot, so feel free to tote your entire fragrance collection in your carry-on. Or think outside the tube! These leak-proof, shatter-resistant containers let you travel with just about anything spritzable, including hair product, makeup setting spray, lens-cleaning solution…the list goes on. “I thought they would be cheap and break easily since they were only $10 dollars,” one skeptical customer said. “They are actually amazing and easy to use and they spray out like a normal cologne-sized bottle.”

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $15)

Renoj Resistance Bands

AMAZON

Become one of those people who works out on vacation, and do it without a single visit to the hotel gym. This set of five latex resistance bands weighs practically nothing, so you literally might forget you packed them. But if you do remember, you’ll be set up for quick at-home strength training, yoga and Pilates routines to start the day right. They’re great for stretching out sore muscles after a grueling hike or a day of sightseeing, too. They come with a carrying pouch so they won’t swim in your bag and an instruction manual so you have zero excuses.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $21)

Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder Sunscreen Brush

AMAZON

Always forgetting to reapply your sunscreen? It happens to the best of us, especially when we’re bouncing around all day. Here’s a quick and mess-free way to get the job done without skipping a beat: A few swipes of this Hawaiian Tropic brush-on mineral powder sunscreen offers hours of UV protection, even over makeup. Plus, it’s nontoxic, won’t clog pores and smells like summer. Just pop the lipstick-sized tube in your purse and go. One reviewer called it “probably the best sunscreen powder I've purchased.”

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $18)

Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags for Delicates

AMAZON

Even if you don’t plan on doing laundry while you’re away, bring these mesh lingerie bags along for the ride. The lightweight pouches are brilliant multitaskers, letting you separate worn underwear from clean ones. They also give clever cover to small objects you want to contain, like wires, tech gear, makeup, jewelry and even medication. See-through mesh lets you keep track of your stuff without unzipping the bags. Each one holds up to 15 pounds, so the possibilities are endless!

To buy: amazon.com, from $6 (originally $11)

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for Hair and Skin

AMAZON

Amazon’s number-one best-selling pillowcases have a super power: They turn back the clock on aging. Satin glides against your skin instead of rubbing, so it discourages fine lines and wrinkles while also preventing hair breakage and frizz. This set of two pillowcases is light as a feather in your backpack, too, and will quickly become the sleeper hit of your beauty routine. “These are by far the softest satin pillowcases I have ever had the pleasure of touching my face to,” wrote one of more than 191,000 five-star fans.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $13)

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

AMAZON

Another Amazon number-one best-seller, the LifeStraw is the ultimate camper hack. It instantly filters 99.99 percent of bacteria and parasites from streams and other naturally occurring water sources and turns up to 10,000 gallons into purified drinking water on the spot. Even the most prepared outdoor enthusiasts can run out of water, but this gadget is a survivalist’s secret weapon and one that can save your life in a pinch. “Went on a 14-mile hike with this bad boy and it worked beautifully,” wrote one of more than 85,000 devoted users. And with more than 100,000 reviews, it has still managed to earn an impressive 4.8 rating from shoppers.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (was $40)

Perytong Sleep Headphones

AMAZON

Maybe you want to take a nap on the plane while streaming white noise in your ears. Or perhaps you’re trying to squeeze in some mid-day guided meditation to keep you grounded when you’re far from home. Whatever the reason, this product is pretty genius for helping you tune out the world and tune into your favorite entertainment. The Perytong sleep headphones pair with your smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, so you can enjoy HD sound while cradled in soft, breathable fabric.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Alleyoop Portable Travel Razor

AMAZON

An overstuffed cosmetics bag can be a hair-raising experience when you travel, so wrap all your depilatory needs into this handheld all-in-one razor and save space (and sanity). The TSA-approved gadget includes a moisturizing bar containing coconut oil and shea butter, a water spray bottle and two triple-blade razors with built-in chamomile and olive oil strips that ensure a smooth, nick-free shave. Customers are obsessed with the TikTok-famous gadget that’s “practical and surprisingly easy to use.”

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $16)

Zitahli RFID-Blocking Wallet

AMAZON

Amazon’s number-one best-selling men’s wallet is the anti-theft solution you need in your pocket. It has built-in RFID-blocking technology, so it prevents your credit cards’ electromagnetic chips from being scanned by thieves. The handsome, hand-stitched vegan leather wallet is slim yet packs enough space for 13 cards, and it’s even got a cool money clip for stashing your cash neatly. Everything’s super secure, too. One fan wrote, “​​it snugly holds your credit cards. Like, they don't bleeping move once [they’re] in there.”

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (was $35)

Cricut EasyPress Mini Heat Press

AMAZON

It’s a fact of life when you travel: things get smashed, folded awkwardly or sometimes outright crumpled up in your bags. Accommodations don’t always have irons. Your options are: either go outside looking like you just rolled out of bed, or pack this adorable, travel-friendly heat press that’s extra small because it’s designed for tight spaces. Heat it up to 400 degrees to iron out anything from your outfit to the brim of your cap. It’s technically for crafting, so make sure to check its fabric settings before you use it.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $69)

Mizon Under Eye Collagen Patches

AMAZON

Would you put snail slime under your eyes if it meant warding off airplane-induced dehydration or that extra set of “bags” you picked up from trying to sleep in a noisy Airbnb? More than 7,000 five-star customers swear by the divisive ingredient, but that’s not all these replenishing under-eye patches contain. They’re also infused with collagen peptides and 24 karat gold — it’s a skincare trifecta! “They work magic on the under eye circles [and]puffiness,” wrote one fan of this cult favorite Korean skin care star.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $26)

Blueenjoy Copper Compression Socks

AMAZON

Swollen feet, ankles and calves are not a good look, but these fashion-forward compression stockings certainly are. There are plenty of “stylish” compression stockings on the market, but they tend to stick out like a sore thumb with designs that skew juvenile. We love this set of five black-and-white designs because they pass for actual knee socks, but they’ve got a more important job to do than just keeping your tootsies warm in-flight (although that’s important, too!). One fan confirmed, “the socks easily stay in place without cutting off my circulation.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $20 for 5 (originally $28)

Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock

Amazon

Jet lag can throw a promising trip completely out of whack, so bring this compact clock abroad. It’s just seven inches in diameter and one pound, so it won’t cramp your style. What it will do is help reset your circadian rhythm in a different time zone thanks to an LED lighting element that gradually intensifies to mimic the rising sun, rousing you out of sleep organically — although it does incorporate nature sounds, too. You can even adjust the color (and yes, you can snooze). One of almost 16,000 five-star fans pointed out, “I [don’t] have that anxious, shocked feeling in the morning now.”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (was $60)

ElitaPro High-Speed Milk Frother

AMAZON

A coffee shop in your new neighborhood can be hard to find, but this portable milk frother lets you whip up cappuccino and lattes from the comfort of home. It’s a great way to get the day started off on the right (read: caffeinated) foot on days when you sleep in or you’re running late for the tour bus and can’t afford a pit stop. It creates foam in just 15 seconds, and even doubles as an egg beater. “This frothed it so well it seemed almost like cream,” one shopper wrote.

To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $19)

