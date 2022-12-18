Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Travel Gifts Right Now — Here Are the 12 Best Under $100

Ahh, the holidays… a time to kick back and relax with family and friends — and to start planning your next vacation. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for someone who has travels in their future, then you’re in luck, because Amazon is well-stocked with best-selling, top-rated travel essentials at low prices.

Looking for a new duffel bag to use as a carry-on? Or maybe a pair of noise-canceling earbuds to endure long hours of travel? Thankfully, you can still get everything you’ll need for your upcoming trips — whether it’s for you or a loved one — for less than $60.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite, go-to travel accessories that are ideal for gifting this holiday season — but you’ll want to hurry before they sell out.

TOZO NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds

amazon

Make a loved one’s next long trip more enjoyable with a pair of noise canceling earphones. These ones are equipped with inward- and outward-facing microphones, as well as ear caps to prevent 90 percent of external noises from going into the ear canal. The charging case they come in powers them up for 10 hours of play time on a single charge, or up to 42 hours if they remain in it. Plus, they connect via Bluetooth to any smart device, making them a convenient accessory for those on the go.

One customer who purchased a pair says they “do not recall a time [they] were more satisfied with an electronic product,” before adding that they’re “simply perfect.” Best of all, you can snag a pair for half off right now at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $80)

Dream Pairs Women’s Sneakers

amazon

If the avid walker in your life is in need of some comfortable new sneakers, then this pair is for them. They’re incredibly lightweight — weighing only 7.2 ounces — and have a slip-on design for convenient access. The sneakers are made of a stretchy knit material with a comfortable, soft foam insole that’s covered with mesh fabric for added breathability. They’re available in seven sizes and four colors, and can be worn just about everywhere. Think: long walks, hikes, through the airport, or any occasion in which someone is on their feet for an extended period of time.

To buy: amazon.com, $50

ETRONIK Travel Duffel Bag

amazon

Avoid the hassle of bringing large, clunky bags on the go and gift this duffel bag to those who need it most. The bag’s main compartment has two pockets and one zippered wet bag to store clothes, towels, shoes, and accessories, plus a toiletry bag for additional space. It also has two slip-in outer side bags for storing smaller, essential items, such as a water bottle or an umbrella. Even better, the bag is equipped with a USB interface for easy access to charging your phone wherever you are.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

BAGSMART Toiletry Travel Bag

amazon

There’s no denying that storing all your toiletries in one bag while traveling is quite a challenge; hair products go in one bag, makeup in another, and so on and so forth. To streamline your packing process, get this hanging toiletry bag ASAP. It has four separate internal compartments with double zippers that can hold all your travel essentials. It’s available in medium and large sizes, as well as nine different colors. The toiletry bag is made of water-resistant polyester with carry handles and a non-slip metal hook for versatile hanging options.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $30)

VINTAR International Power Adapter

Amazon

Know someone who’s traveling internationally? They’ll more than likely need this power adapter so they can charge their devices overseas. This six-in-one plug turns any European outlet into two standard American outlets, three USBs, and one USB-C. It comes in packs of two or three, and is ideal for charging phones, computers, cameras, and more. The adapter works in most European countries, and is small enough to toss in a carry-on before taking off.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $25)

MLVOC Travel Pillow

amazon

Traveling shouldn’t feel uncomfortable, and with this pillow, it certainly won’t be. It’s made of a comfortable memory foam and covered with a soft magnetic therapy cloth. The pillow’s ergonomic design is meant to support three parts of the neck area for the utmost comfort and relaxation while on the go. It’s also breathable, lightweight, and even machine washable, so it can accompany you on several trips without getting dirty and worn out.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $40)

ODODOS Mini Belt Bag

amazon

Those who prefer to pack light will love this mini belt bag for their next trip. Its small, compact size is incredibly versatile, as it can be carried as a crossbody bag, shoulder bag, waist bag, or handbag. The bag has a large main compartment that’s spacious enough for a phone, wallet, passport, and ID, and the pocket in the back is a great place to store keys and other smaller items. It’s available in more than 20 colors, so you can take advantage of the low price like this happy reviewer and buy a few to match all their travel looks.

To buy: amazon.com, $19

TIGARI Passport Holder

amazon

Important travel documents can be stored in one place thanks to this handy passport holder. It’s slim, lightweight, waterproof, and made of a sleek faux leather material. The passport holder not only holds your passport, but it also has a slot for a CDC vaccination card. It can be thrown in carry-ons, duffel bags, or even in a back pocket for easy access while on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $8)

EverSung Travel Pillow and Blanket

amazon

The EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow is ideal for those who want to stay warm and cozy while traveling. It’s made of microfleece yarns and polyester that are soft to the touch, and it measures around 65 inches in length and 40 inches wide to keep your entire body warm and comfy on long trips. The blanket can be unwrapped and used as is, or, when it’s still folded up, it can be used as a pillow to prop behind your head. If someone you know is looking for a little extra comfort this holiday season, this is the gift for them.



To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

amazon

Long travel days call for extra hydration — which can easily be fulfilled with this Hydro Flask water bottle. It’s available in three sizes, 17 colors, and can be purchased with different mouth caps. The water bottle is designed with TempShield insulation that keeps beverages cold for up to 12 hours, and is made of a stainless steel that can withstand any sort of travel. This is a great gift for those who are always on the go or spend most of their trips out and about exploring.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $33)

Leggings Depot Joggers

amazon

Travel in style — and comfort — with this comfy pair of joggers. The brand says they’re “buttery soft” thanks to the breathable blend of polyester and spandex fabrics they’re made of. They have a drawstring closure, two pockets, and cuffed ankles so they’re snug and comfortable, and are ideal for those who are active or traveling for hours on end.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $24)

Cozy Essential 12-Pack of Travel Compression Bags

amazon

Make the most out of packing this season with these air-tight compression bags. They’re made of a durable, waterproof material with double zippers that prevent any dust or dirt from entering and tampering with your belongings. Simply place items in the bags, ensure they’re sealed tight with some additional pressure, then roll them up and pack them in any size suitcase. The bags can be purchased in packs of 12, 16, 20, 25, 30, and more.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $17)

