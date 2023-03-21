10 Travel Bags and Comfy Shoes Worth Your Money in Coach's Winter Sale — Up to 50% Off

Grab a pair of supportive slip-on sneakers from the celeb-loved brand for just $88.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on March 21, 2023

Coach Winter Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Luxury goods make traveling in style much easier, but the accompanying price tag may leave them just out of reach for the average consumer. Coach is one celebrity-loved brand we always like to window shop; their gear has even been spotted on the likes of globetrotters Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez. So when we noticed their sale section was chock-full of travel-ready bags and comfortable shoes, we couldn’t help but pick out the best deals.

The high-end retailer is well-known for their quality handbags and classic designs, and their recent offerings are spacious and durable enough to earn a spot in your travel lineup. From chic crossbody bags to roomy backpacks, the shopper-favorite brand is now boasting up to 50 percent off some of their top-rated gear as we head into the spring. Take, for example, the sizable Market Tote, which makes for the perfect personal item at $198. Looking for a good pair of sneakers for sightseeing and busy travel days? Right now, the Skate Slip-on Sneaker is on sale for just $88.

No matter what you have planned on your travel agenda, these are the 10 items worth shopping at Coach’s Winter Sale 2023, and with prices starting as low as $83 on top-rated shoes and bags, you’re not going to want to miss out. But don’t wait too long — many items are selling out fast. 

Market Tote

Market Tote

Coach

This roomy, polished leather bag is the personal item you’ve been searching for, and at 50 percent off, the style is just shy of $200. A functional inside zip pocket has plenty of space to keep your wallet and keys secure throughout your travels, and the classic turnlock closure adds a luxe detail to this otherwise simple bag. Soft and comfortable to wear, this bag is roomy enough for all of your travel essentials. 

To buy: coach.com, $198 (originally $395)

Leela Loafer

Leela Loafer

Coach

Currently on sale for $113, this classic chunky loafer is versatile and functional for adding a little flare to any outfit in your suitcase. A durable leather upper and rubber outsole add to the sturdiness of this shoe, and a slight platform offers just enough height while still being easy to walk in. Not to mention the slip-on design is perfect for when you’re hurrying through TSA but still aim to look refined once you arrive at your destination.

To buy: coach.com, $113 (originally $225)

Willow Tote 24

Willow Tote 24 In Colorblock

Coach

If you’re looking for a versatile bag that will take you from day to night and from the airport to sightseeing, the Willow Tote 24 is the one for the job. A polished pebble leather looks expensive and refined, and the center zip pocker ensures your belongings will stay safe and secure while you’re on the go. Plus, the shoulder strap is detachable so you can wear this bag as a crossbody as well — or even carry it by the handles for a more professional feel. The bag also features four feet at the base for added stability. 

To buy: coach.com, $207 (originally $295)

Skate Lace Up Sneaker

Skate Lace Up Sneaker In Signature Jacquard

Coach

A good pair of comfortable sneakers is a must-have for travel, and these lace-up skater style shoes are on sale for an impressive 50 percent off right now in classic Black. Adorned with the iconic Coach logo and a high-quality leather upper, these shoes are built to withstand the test of time while still being comfy. They’re even made with a blend of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles for a more sustainable take on luxury style. 

To buy: coach.com, $83 (originally $165)

Kira Crossbody

Kira Crossbody With Varsity Patches

Coach

Crossbody purses are the best way to ensure your valuables stay close to your chest while you travel, and this vintage-inspired bag with varsity patches is a great way to accessorize your wardrobe. This purse features four credit card slots so you can travel light without a wallet if you choose, and the double zip closure is reliable and smooth. The bag even boasts a detachable wrist strap if you’re partial to carrying a clutch, and buttery-soft leather contributes to a high-quality wearing experience.

To buy: coach.com, $165 (originally $275)

Citysole High Top Sneaker

Citysole High Top Sneaker In Signature Canvas

Coach

Right now, the Citysole High Top Sneakers in the shade Saddle are a shocking 50 percent off, coming in at just $113. These ultra-comfortable sneakers are made with responsive pods embedded in the rubber soles to add extra cushioning to every step, and the lightweight design makes them perfect for packing or wearing to the airport while you’re on the go. This retro style is both fashionable and functional, and a grooved sole also supports movement while offering impressive traction on all surfaces.  

To buy: coach.com, $113 (originally $225)

Charter Backpack 24

Charter Backpack 24 In Signature Canvas With Rexy Print

Coach

A hands-free travel experience is possible when opting for a backpack as your carry-on item, and now is a great time to snag the Charter Backpack 24 while it’s on sale for 30 percent off. Featuring the brand’s mascot, Rex, this whimsical bag is made with a high-quality leather and coated canvas to create a durable and spacious tote. Inside zip and snap pockets as well as an external zip closure offer ample space for your essentials, and an additional outside pocket can house your keys, passport, and phone as you race through the airport. Adjustable shoulder straps add to the overall support of this midsized bag, so you can travel in style without sacrificing comfort.

To buy: coach.com, $277 (originally $395)

Skate Slip-On Sneaker

Skate Slip On Sneaker In Signature Canvas With Rexy

Coach

Slip-on shoes are the ultimate hack for making it through TSA with ease, and these skater-inspired sneakers are now an impressive 50 percent off to round out your travel wardrobe. A sturdy leather upper keeps the shape of the shoes even with regular wear, and the slip-on style is perfect for rushing through the airport to make your flight, as well as care-free days spent sightseeing. Comfortable, versatile, and timeless, these shoes are an essential from Coach’s winter sale. But hurry — select sizes are selling out fast.

To buy: coach.com, $88 (originally $175)

Hitch Backpack

NIGHT Pillow

Amazon

For a more spacious backpack option, this roomy tote in Amazon Green is about to become your most reached-for travel bag. A decadent leather and suede exterior lend itself to the overall flare of this bag, and several multifunctional pockets on the inside of the backpack hold your phone, keys, wallet, and other necessities in place. A padded laptop sleeve makes it even easier to travel with electronics, and drawstring and snap closures add another layer of protection to your items. Trust us: This effortless backpack is an incredible steal at 30 percent off.


To buy: coach.com, $487 (originally $695)

Lowline Low Top Sneaker

Lowline Low Top Sneaker

Coach

There’s no denying that there’s something intrinsically timeless about a suede shoe, and these lightweight, everyday sneakers from Coach demonstrate just how classic this style can be. Unique Coach CitySole technology optimizes comfort and flexibility within these shoes, and the low-top design is both stylish yet wearable for whatever your vacation or day-to-day life may have in store. Did we mention they’re 50 percent off?

To buy: coach.com, $83 (originally $165)

