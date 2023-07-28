Travel cord organizers often come with mesh, canvas, and zippered pockets, plus elastic loops and additional compartments to keep all of your cables, cords, flash drives, USB sticks, and other tech gadgets in order. Depending on what you need, there are large options that can hold numerous cords and accessories, and small picks to hold the bare essentials. We've researched the best travel cord organizers with numerous features and gathered the best ones for all your travel needs here.

Nothing is worse than fishing your charging cord out from the bottom of your backpack or suitcase only to discover a tangled mess. Plus, as time passes, tangles can lead to fraying which turns quickly into malfunction. A travel cord organizer can help eliminate this problem, and many of them are affordable with cool features so everything stays sorted.

Best Overall Canboc Hard Travel Electronic Organizer Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The pockets’ varied sizing allows you to stow many different types of things. What to Consider A few interior pockets are very small. We love the Canboc Travel Electronic Organizer for a few reasons. Firstly, its hard-shell exterior is easy to clean and protects your cords better than a soft-sided organizer, plus there’s a waterproof layer underneath the external layer that wicks away moisture. Underneath the waterproof layer, there’s a shock-absorbing pad that helps protect your contents in case the organizer gets dropped. So overall, the construction here is great. Inside the clamshell-style case, the bottom half comes with two velcro dividers that you can arrange in multiple ways to give you three sections shaped to your liking. This is also a great place to put items you don’t want to get scratched, as the dividers provide a barrier between them. There’s a middle divider in between the two sides that includes mesh pockets of various sizes, allowing you to stow memory cards, USB sticks, power banks, a computer mouse, earbuds, and more safely. Then the top half also has two mesh pockets that work well for charging cables and computer cords, and there’s even a small elastic loop to hold a tablet pen. The exterior includes a hand strap for easy carrying, plus a carabiner so you can clip the organizer anywhere you’d like, or carry it more like a purse strap. The entire organizer opens wide with two zippers, allowing you to easily access everything you need within. Four colors are available. Price at time of publish: $18 The Details: 9.12 x 5.57 x 2.43 inches | PU leather | 12 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Budget Travelwant Cable Organizer Bag Walmart View On Walmart Why We Love It There are numerous spaces for organization and it folds out flat. What to Consider The attached carry strap is small. You can’t beat what you get with this economical organizer bag. It’s great for charging cords, charging blocks, tablet pens, and other cords you need to stow away neatly. The wraparound zipper means that the bag opens up flat so you can organize as you wish and find cords quickly when needed. One side has five mesh sections for cords and tablet pens, and the other side has three elastic loops that can also work for cords along with a mesh, zippered section for charging blocks, a power bank, or even a laptop charger. The bag is made from waterproof fabric, so any spills just roll away. Tuck it neatly into your backpack, carry-on, purse, or carry it by the attached handle. Price at time of publish: $6 The Details: 9.8 x 7 x 3 inches | Oxford cloth | 9 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Splurge Stuart and Lau The Tech Kit Stuart and Lau View On Stuartandlau.com Why We Love It The kit slides neatly over your luggage handle. What to Consider It could use a few more pockets or zippered compartments. For a sophisticated look while wheeling through the airport, the Stuart and Lau pick is a winner. The clamshell-style front pocket opens flat so you can easily access all your cords, cables, and chargers, and the back panel includes a hidden pocket along with a sleeve to attach the kit to your luggage handle. The interior is made from recycled twill, and the exterior includes Italian leather accents. The outside is also waterproof, providing added protection in case there's rain — or your coffee takes a tumble while on the move. The interior has a bit of microsuede, too, and includes mesh pockets, a leather loop, and a divided strap to store tablet pens and such. The kit closes with a zipper, and two color options are available (although we prefer the olive color scheme). Price at time of publish: $135 The Details: 10.0 x 6.0 x 3.5 inches | Microsuede, twill, and leather | 7 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Style Bagsmart Athena Practical & Portable Electronic Organizer Bagsmart View On Bagsmart.com Why We Love It The quilted, bright exterior offers a pop of color to your tech bag. What to Consider There is only one zippered interior pocket. A bright exterior with a criss-cross, quilted pattern meets a light beige interior that makes it easy to find charging cables and tech items fast. Multiple mesh pockets store smaller items like memory cards, charging blocks, and flash drives, while loops hold cords, pens, and even a computer mouse, if needed. There’s also a mesh pocket with a zipper that’s large enough to store your phone or a charging bank. The exterior is made from water-resistant fabric that wicks away moisture, plus padding to keep your tech gear safe and secure. This case is so stylish, you’ll likely want to use it for office commuting in addition to travel. Price at time of publish: $24 The Details: 9.4 x 6.7 x 1.4 inches | Polyester | 13 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Pouch Twod Electronic Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It There are lots of elastic loops for cords. What to Consider The pouch isn’t very deep. Just a bit larger than a standard smartphone, the Twod Electric Organizer is a great buy for its numerous features, all packed into a small pouch. It’s made from water-repellent nylon, which keeps unwanted water away and also protects your cords and cables from getting bent and damaged. It unzips to fold out flat, making it easy to pack before a trip. One side of the organizer has six elastic loops for cords and cables, plus a mesh pocket underneath to store your phone or a power bank. The other side has a zippered mesh pocket and another pocket underneath that works as another storage space for a power bank or battery pack. The elastic loops can secure something as small as a flash drive or a longer cord wrapped up nicely. A small loop on the exterior allows you to carry the little pouch, or grab it from your bag quickly when needed. Price at time of publish: $12 The Details: 8.3 x 4.3 x 2 inches | Nylon | 9 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Organizer Roll ProCase Travel Gear Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Procase.com Why We Love It There are ample pockets and compartments to keep things separate. What to Consider You’ll have to tighten the elastic cord to secure the case since there isn’t a zipper. For an organizer that will unfold completely but also pack up tight for easy traveling, the ProCase Travel Gear Organizer is our favorite. Roll and secure it with the elastic hook and loop closure, and then unroll it when needed to display all your cords and gadgets. It comes with six elastic loops for cords and cables, three mesh pockets that work for smaller USBs and memory cards, two open pockets for chargers or a computer mouse, a large zippered pocket that can hold a power bank or cell phone, and two small zippered pockets to secure smaller items. The case is made from tough nylon, meaning it stands up to wear and tear and is water resistant. You can even use the elastic strap to hang the case up in your hotel room, tent, or wherever you’ll need it. Five color options are available. Price at time of publish: $16 The Details: 17 x 9 inches (open) and 4.5 x 9 inches (rolled) | Nylon | 14 compartments | Hook-and-loop closure

Best Water-resistant Bevegekos Tech Organizer Travel Case Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It The two separate compartments keep things in order. What to Consider The pockets aren't deep, so bulkier items can make for a tight squeeze. We like this small organizer from Bevegekos because two zippers provide two different compartments – each with different features. It's a great way to keep things separated in their own designated place. On one side, there's a large pocket big enough for a power bank or cellphone, plus another large mesh pocket. The opposite side has five smaller mesh pockets, plus another larger pocket that could hold a laptop charger or computer mouse. The exterior of the case is made from Jacquard fabric, which is water resistant to keep moisture away. There's also an attached lanyard for carrying, or you can toss it in your tote bag and easily grab it with the lanyard. There are several shades of pink, blue, and gray (plus a black option) available. Price at time of publish: $12 The Details: 7.48 x 4.33 x 2.16 inches | Jacquard fabric and polyester | 8 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Mesh Bagsmart Universal Travel Cable Organizer Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Bagsmart.com Why We Love It Compartments are large and small for various items. What to Consider The bag is narrow, so bulkier items won’t fit. For the ultimate in space saving coupled with maximum compartment space, the Universal Cable Organizer is a small but mighty case that can hold all your cords, cards, chargers, and earbuds. Two interior mesh pockets are zippered for larger items, and six mesh pouches hold smaller things like flash drives and laptop chargers. There are also seven elastic loops for cords, pens, and cables, and even three slots for SD cards. The fabric exterior is water-resistant and comes with padding to protect your items a bit, and the entire organizer fits inside a small bag or backpack. Three colors are available. Price at time of publish: $22 The Details: 6.3 x 9.5 x 1 inches | Nylon | 16 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Large BUBM Electronic Organizer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why We Love It The amount of compartments is incredible. What to Consider The deep design takes up more room in your suitcase. Tech-heavy travelers carrying a multitude of devices will want an organizer on the larger size, and we like this one because it’s large enough to fit a tablet, wide enough for things like bulky power banks, but still comes with smaller pockets and loops for cords, cables, and flash drives. In total, there are more than 20 compartments, pockets, and loops, making this organizer a win for when you have to carry it all. The tablet pouch is padded, offering extra protection for your device, and the exterior fabric is water-resistant. A small strap on top allows for easy carrying. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: 9.3 x 6.5 x 3.5 inches | Nylon | 24 compartments | Zipper closure

Most Compact Dagne Dover Arlo Neoprene Tech Organizer Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com Why We Love It It’s simple but can hold all the essentials.

What to Consider The pockets don’t have closures. To keep things simple when you’re only taking a few electronics, the Arlo Neoprene Tech Organizer from Dagne Dover is a stylish, small, and smart way to store cords and a couple of larger items like earbuds and a charger. It’s made from neoprene with a recycled polyester interior, and is water resistant to keep your goods dry. One side has an elastic loop and a pouch behind the loop, while the other side has two elastic loops with a mesh pocket underneath. There’s also a mesh pocket on the back, plus a D ring to easily attach the organizer to something as desired. Its square shape is great for storing within a larger bag or suitcase, and six color options are available. Price at time of publish: $50 The Details: 4.5 x 2.25 x 5 inches | Neoprene and polyester | 6 compartments | Zipper closure

Best Hardside July Tech Kit July View On July.com Why We Love It The translucent exterior allows you to somewhat see the contents within. What to Consider There aren’t a lot of pockets or dividers. For the busy traveler who tends to just throw things into their suitcase with no order, a hard shell case that can stand up through security checks and in the bottom of plane bellies is a crucial buy. This case from July is made from crushproof polycarbonate, meaning it will hold its own while inside a tossed-around backpack or under pressure inside a suitcase. It folds out flat, and one side is fully open, so you can organize to your liking, while the other side has a floating divider with three elastic loops, plus room underneath for a power bank. Coming in four translucent color schemes, you can also personalize the Kit, too, meaning it’s a great gift for your organized — or unorganized — loved one. Price at time of publish: $65 The Details: Dimensions: 2.7 x 8 x 5 inches | Material: Polycarbonate | # Pockets/compartments:5 | Closure: Zipper