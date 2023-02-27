The 12 Best Travel Clothing Brands of 2023

Our best overall travel clothing brand, Everlane, earns the top spot on our list thanks to their commitment to sustainability, their versatile designs, and their size inclusivity. But whether you’re looking for pieces designed for athleisure or adventure, we’ve rounded up more of our favorite brands for every type of trip and traveler.

Most importantly, the pieces need to mix and match easily, ensuring maximal outfit options while taking up minimal space. Since I’m always on the go, I don’t want any items that I need to fuss over. I prioritize materials that are wrinkle and sweat-resistant (I’ve sworn off 100 percent cotton, which takes ages to dry and wicks heat away from your body when wet), and opt for breezier materials that I don’t feel precious about shoving into a packing cube for days at a time.

As a full-time traveler who has lived out of a carry on for the past ten months, I’ve learned a thing or two about curating an essential travel wardrobe. Knowing which brands to invest in is key, as I count on my clothes to get me through all sorts of situations – from hoeing vineyards in Umbria to chasing waterfalls in Reykjavik — and I need to be able to rely on their sturdiness. Style and sustainability are also a priority: with a limited number of pieces to choose from each day, I want to feel and look good in all of them, and I need them to last.

Best Overall Everlane View On Everlane.com Why We Love It: Everlane makes relaxed, timeless pieces that are easy to mix-and-match and are available in a wide range of sizes. What to Consider: Their basics are well-priced for the level of quality, but there are better budget options available. With a focus on breezy, sustainably-made pieces that are affordable and versatile, Everlane stands out among our top travel clothing brands. Their stylish staples — think lightweight cashmere pullovers and cuffed chinos — are designed to stand the test of time, plus they’re made from materials that can withstand a little wrinkling in your suitcase. Everlane also makes it easy to shop for base- and outer-layers all in one place, and who doesn’t love a one-stop shop? They pride themselves on an ethos of “Radical Transparency,” informing their customers about the ethical factories they partner with and the affordable pricing of their pieces, allowing you to craft a true capsule wardrobe you can feel good about (and that looks great on you). For women, we love their Easy Pant and The Boxy Oxford, and our top picks for men are their No-Sweat Sweater and Performance Traveler Chino. Price Range: $35 to $270

Best Sustainable Patagonia Patagonia View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com Why We Love It: Patagonia’s Worn Wear program keeps clothing out of landfills by recycling used gear into new pieces. What to Consider: Since they offer a wide range of materials, be sure to pick pieces with the right amount of heat-retention or that are appropriately lightweight based on where you’re going. Beyond being a go-to for travel basics and durable adventurewear, Patagonia has long been a leader in the sustainability movement, and the brand has a number of programs that support their unwavering dedication to the environment. First off is their Worn Wear program, which encourages customers to trade in their used gear for Patagonia credit, allowing your pieces to be recycled rather than tossed into a landfill. They also donate 1 percent of all sales to environmental preservation, and operate Patagonia Action Works, which supports and partners with grassroots organizations that are working to combat climate change. For men, we love the brand’s Nano Puff Jacket and Capilene Cool Daily Hoody, and for women our top picks are their Mainstay Tee and Garden Island Jumpsuit. We love that they also make pieces for kids and babies, so your little ones will be equally well equipped for all of your family adventures. Price Range: $39 to $400

Best Athleisure Outdoor Voices Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com Why We Love It: Available in a wide range of sizes and colors, Outdoor Voices makes chic and comfy clothes that are meant to move with you. What to Consider: Some of their pieces run small, so read the reviews and consider sizing up accordingly. What began as a trendy brand with a catchy motto (#DoingThings) has proved itself to be one of the most comfortable and cool athleisure brands on the block. With cute matching sets for running, biking, hiking, or just about any other activity you're into, Outdoor Voices is a go-to for performance pieces that still look pretty. Their new weather-resistant RecTrek collection is a welcome addition to the brand's range of sports bras, nylon pullovers, workout leggings and more. Their cult-favorite Exercise Dress is one of our all-time favorite travel picks for women, while their RecTrek Men's Pocket Pants are our go-to for guys. Price Range: $28 to $260

Best Budget Pretty Garden Pretty Garden View On Amazon Why We Love It: Their jumpsuits are super cute and cozy. What to Consider: They only make women’s clothes, and are a fast-fashion brand. While many of the brands on this list offer fairly affordable basics, Pretty Garden is a dedicated fast-fashion brand that is able to provide a wide range of styles and colors when it comes to budget-friendly travel essentials. We particularly love their tracksuits and jumpsuits, like the Summer Casual Deep V Neck Short Sleeve, which are soft and slouchy enough to feel like pajamas but still look pulled together. Price Range: $23 to $46

Best Outdoor Adventure prAna prAna View On Amazon View On Prana.com Why We Love It: Designed with eco-friendly fabrics, these pieces are durable enough for whatever adventure you’ve got planned. What to Consider: Their size range is only XS to XL. Originally a yoga clothing line, all of prAna’s pieces are designed with movement and travel in mind. Whatever adventure you’ve got lined up — be it hiking the Rockies, bouldering in Utah or camping out in a national park — their clothing is a great fit since it's mostly water-resistant, stretchy and easy to pack. When it comes to packaging, they’ve also committed to a zero-plastic policy, opting to roll their pieces up instead and tie them with recyclable raffia to reduce waste. Many of their pieces also boast built-in SPF and sweat-wicking material, plus sleek and secure pockets to keep your essentials within reach at all times. For women, we love the Halle E-Waist Jogger II and the easily packable Whistler Anorak, and for men we’re fans of their Lost Sol Short Sleeve Shirt. Price Range: $18 to $220

Best Everyday Uniqlo Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Why We Love It: Their pieces are ultra lightweight and designed for hassle-free packing. What to Consider: They avoid trendy silhouettes and stick to looser classics, so if you prefer a more streamlined and flattering fit you may not find it here. If you’re looking to round out your travel wardrobe with a few more minimalist essentials, look no further than Uniqlo. The Japanese brand has everything you need, from breezy, wrinkle-resistant dresses to padded coats that pack down into next-to-nothing, making them easy to tote around as an extra layer. For women, we love their breezy Linen-Blend Gathered Camisole Dress, and for men we love their Premium Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt, which is available in 12 pastel colors. Price Range: $19 to $130

Best Outerwear Athleta View On Gap.com Why We Love It: Whether you’re looking to fight off the wind, rain, cold or sun, Athleta’s targeted outerwear is designed to help. What to Consider: Their outerwear is stylish and solid if you’re looking for lightweight options, but might not offer enough insulation for extended outdoor activities in cold weather. Beloved for its stretchy and soft athleisure line and ultra-cozy leggings, Athleta is full of pieces that can take you from the tennis court to lunch at the clubhouse without looking out of place. Their range of underlayers and outerwear make it easy to pull together an outfit that feels temperature and activity-appropriate without sacrificing style. The brand is also size inclusive and offers a “Preloved” section on their website, where you can shop recycled pieces from them. The Advantage Jacket is our fun and flouncy favorite piece for women, while the Glacier Softshell Jacket is a worthwhile splurge if you’ll be working out outside in cooler climates. Price Range: $10 to $300

Best Swimwear Boden View On Bodenusa.com Why We Love It: Their patterns and styles are playful yet sophisticated and designed to last. What to Consider: Many of the suits are patterned or two-toned, which might feel too busy for minimalists. Sexy and sophisticated, Boden’s one-piece swimsuits and bikini sets are the perfect accessory for any beach day (and they’re made from recycled materials!). The playful patterns — think bright florals, sweet scalloping, seaside scenes and more — make for eye-catching layers under sheer tops as well, and any piece that has a double function is a great travel investment. We love that you can mix and match the bikinis as well, creating your own one-of-a-kind set when it comes to both pattern and size (because is there anything worse than a bikini set that fits you perfectly on top and sags on the bottom?). Those who don’t mind a little color will be head over heels for their Cover U - Bar Swimsuit, while minimalists will be drawn to their sleek Arezzo V-neck Panel Swimsuit. There’s only a small handful of options for men, but the Fixed Waist Swim Short comes in a psychedelic Multi Utopia Swirl pattern that’s quite the trip. Price Range: $18 to $350 The Ultimate Long-trip Packing List

Best for Business Travel Ministry of Supply View On Ministryofsupply.com Why We Love It: They make it easy to pick your basics with their discount bundles. What to Consider: Some of their pieces may be slightly too casual depending on your work setting. “Workleisure” is the term Ministry of Supply uses to describe their business casual clothing, which is comfortable and pulled-together enough to head straight from the plane to the boardroom. Their proprietary Kinetic fabric is designed to stretch without sagging over time, and smooths out wrinkles by absorbing your own body heat. For those looking to revamp their business travel look, check out the brand’s Systems — they offer a bundle of their best-sellers (i.e. in activewear or workleisure) at a discounted price. Their Kinetic Pull-On Pant is a game changer for anyone dashing from red eyes to day-long panels. Price Range: $9 to $500

Best Plus-size Columbia Sportswear View On Amazon View On Columbia.com Why We Love It: There’s a robust selection of men’s plus-size pieces too, which can be harder to come by. What to Consider: Columbia skews more outdoorsy than day-to-day, so these pieces are ideally suited for active travelers rather than those looking for chic sightseeing outfits. Known for their rugged sportswear, Columbia offers one of the most comfortable and performance-based lines of plus-size travel clothes for men and women. Boasting everything from toasty base layers to lightweight outer layers, the brand offers up to size 3X. Their Women’s PFG Freezer™ III Dress is flowy and offers great sun protection, making it a perfect companion to take you from sightseeing to a night on the town. For men, their Ascender Softshell Jacket is a sleek and weather-resistant layer that’s great to have on trips where the weather can be iffy. Price Range: $25 to $230