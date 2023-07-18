We Found Plenty of Spacious Travel Bag Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Prices Start at $35

Your search for the perfect travel bag might just finally be over. Today, Nordstrom kicked off its highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, which is overflowing with impressive deals on travel bags from top luggage brands (think: Tumi, Béis, Herschel Supply Co., and more).

Right now, you can score up to 45 percent off on everything from versatile duffel bags and weekenders to sleek travel totes and crossbody bags. We even spotted the popular Béis Sport Pack belt bag starting at $35. And, it's worth mentioning that the Tumi Voyageur Marietta Tote Bag, which is a Nordstrom-exclusive travel bag, is 30 percent off.

There's plenty more where that came from. And, though the sale runs until Monday, August 7, we recommend hopping on these deals now before they start selling out. Keep scrolling to shop the best travel bag deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that will make the perfect companion for your next trip.

Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag

Don't let its name fool you, there's plenty of room to go around in the Rains Small Weekend Travel Bag, which is on sale for $60. The waterproof duffel has a 15-inch by 12.5-inch by 7-inch "extra-large capacity" frame, according to the brand, providing you with the perfect layout to pack everything you need for your weekend trip. A zip-top closure keeps everything securely inside and the bag's flat base adds extra stability, which will make it easier to pack and navigate.

Dagne Dover Micah Water-Resistant Crossbody Bag

Made with Repreve recycled polyester, this Dagne Dover Crossbody Bag makes one sustainable travel buddy that's down for any adventure. Its water-resistant neoprene-like fabric keeps it from getting stained and damaged while you're on the go, and it has three roomy compartments to keep all of your travel must-haves organized and secure.

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag

Perfect for quick getaways, the Novel Duffel Bag makes packing for your weekend trip a breeze thanks to its streamlined and spacious design. Measuring 20.5 inches by 11.8 inches by 11 inches, the travel bag offers a roomy main compartment for your travel clothes, accessories, toiletries, and other essentials. Plus, it has a discreet shoe compartment so you don't have to worry about your footwear taking up precious luggage space.

AllSaints Small Allington Tote

Traveling in style just got incredibly easier thanks to the AllSaints Allington Tote, which is more than 30 percent off. With its 13.5-inch by 11-inch by 6.5-inch frame, it has a large packing capacity that ensures there's enough room for all of your in-flight essentials, daily must-haves, and work items. It's made with a sleek pebbled leather to add dimension to the classic bag silhouette, and comes with a handy removable pouch for extra on-the-go organization.

Béis The Sport Pack

Whether you're on a hike, headed out to take in the sights, just someone that hates bulky bags, the Béis Sport Pack is the ultimate minimalist accessory. Currently just $35, the athletic belt bag keeps your daily essentials close by and secure without weighing you down thanks to its lightweight design and hands-free design. Its nylon exterior keeps it durable, and it's stocked with thoughtful features like a discreet back pocket and a key ring.

Mali + Lili Amber Vegan Leather Overnight Duffle Bag

This sleek duffel bag means business with its polished vegan leather exterior and sharp design. Its extra-large 17.5-inch by 10-inch by 9.5-inch construction ensures that all of your essentials have their own spot in the bag, and you get additional organization help thanks to its multi-pocket design. It also has a convenient pass-through sleeve that allows it to slide over your luggage handle so you can make your way through the airport, train terminal, or busy hotel lobby with ease.

Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Zip Tote

Spice up your summer bag game with the punchy Alexander Zip Tote from Herschel Supply Co., which is starting at $56 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Available in three neon colors, the eye-catching tote bag adds a pop of color to your travel wardrobe, whether you're headed to the beach, out to the park for a picnic, or hitting up the hotspots around the city you're visiting. And, you'll love all of its convenient pockets and pouches; there's a discreet zippered pocket in the front and three slip pouches inside to catch all of your must-haves.

Tumi Voyageur Marietta Tote

The Nordstrom-exclusive Tumi Voyageur Marietta Tote will replace your ratty old travel purse and backpack with its sleek and functional design, which measures 14.5 inches by 10.5 inches by 4.5 inches. Its durable nylon exterior is stylishly contrasted with elegant leather trim details and it offers a structured silhouette with a flat bottom for easy packing. The exterior and interior are filled with handy pockets, and it has a pass-through sleeve that allows it to seamlessly slip over your luggage handle for hands-free convenience on-the-go.

Free People Camilla Suede Backpack

Marked down 45 percent off, the Free People Camilla Suede Backpack is the ultimate travel bag for anyone looking to make a stylish statement with their luggage. And, it's also great for fans of functionality. The convertible backpack can be worn traditionally on your back with its shoulder straps, or as a shoulder bag with its 15.5-inch strap (which can be removed if needed). The suede bag is incredibly roomy, sleek, and versatile — it'll make the perfect finishing touch for all of your vacation outfits.

