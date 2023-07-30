15 ​Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest difference, and that’s definitely the case when it comes to travel accessories. The right packing cubes can create just enough extra room that you don’t have to choose between your favorite pairs of shoes. A good neck pillow can be an absolute lifesaver on long-haul flights — especially if you get stuck with the middle seat. But, even the little things can add up quickly if you’re traveling on a budget, so it can be hard to justify spending the extra cash.

Luckily, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort and convenience to keep your trip funds light thanks to the major discounts you can find at Amazon. The retailer is always quietly launching unbeatable deals on traveler-favorite items, like this stylish and spacious weekender bag that’s over 50 percent off right now or these Apple headphones priced at just $17.

Travelers can find equally incredible deals on portable chargers, packing cubes, toiletry bags, outlet adapters, and more. To give you a head start on the hunt, we’ve rounded up the 12 best deals that we could find at Amazon this weekend. Prices start at just $13 and everything is under $25, so you can treat yourself to a few upgrades without blowing the budget for your next trip.

Lovevook Weekender Bag With Toiletry Bag

Amazon

This Lovevook weekender bag is perfect for your quick getaways or as a spacious personal item to pair with your carry on suitcase. The stylish duffel bag has a built-in trolley sleeve to slide it over the handles of your suitcase and multiple pockets inside to keep your things organized. It even includes a waterproof zippered pocket you can use to keep your dirty laundry separate from your clean clothes during the trip. Plus, you get a free matching toiletry bag that you can stash inside or hang from the detachable shoulder strap on the outside to free up some extra space.

Apple EarPods

Amazon

These wired Apple EarPods are perfect for long flights when you can’t use wireless headphones or you want to plug into the in-flight entertainment. The classic design looks great and they come with a built-in microphone so you can use them for calls, too. The control panel on the wire itself lets you adjust volume, answer or end calls, and start or stop your music — all while keeping your phone tucked in your pocket. And right now, you can snag a pair for 43 percent off on Amazon.

Veken Packing Cubes Set

Amazon

Shoppers can get this six-pack of packing cubes for 26 percent off right now at Amazon. The convenient set has over 17,500 five-star ratings — many of which are from flight attendants — because it makes it so much easier to fit more in your luggage without sacrificing organization. Included are four zipper packing cubes in assorted sizes, a shoe bag, and a laundry bag for maximum organization in your backpack, duffel, carry-on, or checked bag. Each one is made with extra durable, waterproof nylon fabric to protect your clothes from leaking bottles, dirty shoes, or anything else you might need to put in your suitcase during the trip.

Anker Portable Charger

Amazon

Anker has earned its reputation for high-quality tech at surprisingly affordable prices, especially when it comes to its best-selling portable charger. With more than 67,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, it's safe to say that it's the perfect travel companion. The Anker Portable Charger is thin and lightweight so you can toss it in your tote without it taking up too much space. It’s durable enough that you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged at the bottom of your bag or breaking if it slips out of your hand while racing through the airport. But most importantly, it can fully charge your phone at least twice and tablet once on a single charge. It also has a trickle charge mode to prevent overcharging headphones and other low-power devices.

Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

For those who prefer wireless headphones, these super popular Tozo T10 Bluetooth Earbuds are hard to beat — especially with a price tag under $30. The affordable wireless earbuds have earned over 231,000 five-star ratings at Amazon with customers raving about their long battery life, comfortable fit, and surprisingly good sound quality. They last up to 10 hours on a single charge and come with their own charging case that can be recharged itself on a wireless charger or with any USB-C cable. You can get up to 45 hours of play time before the charging case needs to be recharged.

Unidapt Universal Travel Adapter

Amazon

Travel adapters are essential for international jet-setters, but if you have a ton of devices or you’re hopping from one country to another, all of those individual adapters can add a lot of clutter to your carry-on. This universal travel adapter by Unidapt is designed to solve that problem. It gives you four standard USB ports, a USB-C port, and one AC socket so you can power up to six devices at the same time on a single outlet. And, the four pull-out adapters on the back are compatible with outlets in over 160 countries. So no matter where you’re headed, this handy adapter is likely all you will need — and you can grab one for 18 percent off right now at Amazon.

Nishel Hanging Toiletry Bag

Amazon

This hanging toiletry bag by Nishel is stylish, spacious, and convenient. The roomy interior includes multiple zippered pockets and elastic sleeves to keep all your bottles and accessories organized. But to make it even more handy, the built-in hanger lets you hang it from a towel rod or door knob. So you can access whatever you need without having to dig through the bag, unpack everything, or crowd your hotel bathroom counter. Grab one in your favorite color while it’s selling for 37 percent off.

Ododos Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

This adorable mini belt bag by Ododos is 33 percent off and available in over 30 stylish colorways. The adjustable strap allows you to wear it around your waist, across your chest, or even slung over your shoulder like a purse. The pouch is the perfect size for your wallet, passport, phone, and other small essentials that you’ll need quick access to while you’re traveling.

Felipe Varela 65-Liter Duffel Bag

Amazon

If you’ve been looking to refresh your luggage, now is the time while this spacious Felipe Varela Duffel Bag is selling for 31 percent off. The durable 65-liter travel bag comes with a separate shoe compartment, two side pockets, and a free matching toiletry bag so you can load it up with everything you need for your trip while still keeping everything organized. Plus, it weighs in at less than 1 pound and won’t make a dent in your weight limit if you’re checking it. And, it can even fold up into a compact pouch that fits easily in a tote or suitcase, so you can bring it along as spare packing space for all of the souvenirs you pick up.

Ugrace Laptop Backpack With USB Charging Port

Amazon

This sleek Ugrace laptop backpack is compact enough to be your personal item on your next flight yet still surprisingly spacious. Six separate compartments allow you to pack your laptop, tablet, clothes, and other essentials while keeping it all separate, which means that you don’t have to dig through clothes and toiletries to find your phone or worry about your water bottle leaking on your laptop. The backpack also comes with a built-in USB port to keep your tech charged on-the-go, padded straps, and a durable water- and tear-resistant exterior.

Mlvoc Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Amazon

Beat jet lag by catching some sleep on your flight with this plush and breathable memory foam neck pillow. The ergonomic design comes with a drawstring closure to securely wrap it around your neck without it slipping out of place, ensuring that you actually get the neck support that you need. It also comes with earplugs and a sleeping mask so you can shut out the cabin light and noise for a better nap. And when you land, just fold the pillow back into the included carrying bag and toss it in your carry-on.

Lenrue Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Whether you’re camping, spending the day at the beach, or enjoying the view from the balcony of your hotel room, this Lenrue portable speaker lets you listen to the perfect soundtrack on your next vacation. It can play your favorite music for up to 10 hours on a single charge and you have the option to connect via Bluetooth or an AUX cable. When it’s time to go, the compact speaker is small enough to fit in your purse and weighs less than 1 pound, so you won’t have to worry about it weighing your bag down.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

