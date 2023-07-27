The following items rose to the top for their overall quality and longevity so, here, find the best travel accessories, all reviewed by us.

The right travel accessories should help to streamline your trip without weighing you down or malfunctioning while on the go — but getting the right gear on the first go can be tough. That’s why we personally tested thousands of different items in our lab and in the real world, all for at least six months. We continuously checked and rated for attributes like comfort, portability, and durability to best ensure our picks will actually go the distance.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a minimalist or a maximalist when it comes to travel, there is certain gear that is non-negotiable when packing. Think items you’ll always be grateful to have thrown into your suitcase or carry-on whether it’s your first or fifteenth trip abroad.

Best Travel Pillow Cabeau The Neck's Evolution S3 (TNE) Neck Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabeau.com Why We Love It There's a headrest strap to keep the pillow in place and help reduce neck cramping. What to Consider It's on the stiffer side at first so adjustments are necessary. The Cabeau TNE S3 Travel Pillow earned the top spot in our books as the best travel pillow we tested — and once you've used it on a red-eye (or even a long car ride), it'll be easy to see why. This travel pillow is supportive with seat-attachment straps to prevent your head from drooping, along with another strap for under your chin. Because your head and neck stay properly supported, we found this pillow to be comfortable even after spending more than 10 hours on an overnight international flight. Plus, despite its larger size, it rolls up into a compact and portable ball that can either clip onto a bag or even slip inside a larger backpack or tote. This pillow also stands out for breathability if you sleep hot and we love that it was possible to machine wash the cover after using it on a full journey of planes, trains, and buses, too. It is on the stiffer side though, which while good for support, may require extra maneuvering to find your perfect position. Price at time of publish: $50

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It These TSA-approved bottles are incredibly easy to fill. What to Consider The set includes two 89-milliliter and two 60-milliliter bottles so, if you want four bigger bottles, you’ll need to buy two sets. While we’ve tried dozens of toiletry bottles from the drugstore while traveling in the past, none of them held a candle to the LiquiSnugs Premium Silicone Travel Bottles. These have a wide opening which makes it easy to squeeze your favorite shampoos and conditioners into portable, TSA-approved amounts. The silicone material is also much more flexible and durable than hard plastic bottles while the malleable material ensures you won’t have to deal with any leakage once you land. Keep in mind that the price point for this set is higher than the average set of travel bottles (considering it only includes four bottles with no case), but it’s worth the splurge if you want something that’s easy to refill and durable enough not to spill when packed in your own case. Price at time of publish: $20 for 4 Travel + Leisure / Jhett Thompson

