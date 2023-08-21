Below, we rounded up the best and sturdiest train cases to take on your next trip.

Nowadays, train cases make for solid carry-ons (and can double as underseat personal items on planes), especially when you want to avoid belongings getting crushed in checked luggage. They come in different materials, sizes, and interior configurations, rendering them useful for storing beauty products, liquids, snacks, and documents. There is also something inherently chic about their vintage-inspired design, which reminds us of the golden age of travel.

Train cases have been a traveler's essential for centuries. In fact, in 14th century France, they were known as a nécessaire de voyage (or "travel necessity"), and were used to transport everything from grooming products to small household and decor items. Centuries later, as rails stretched across countries and continents, train cases became the go-to pieces of small luggage for long, multi-day journeys as they provided travelers with easy access to their toiletries and other essentials.

Best Overall Leatherology Small Train Case Leatherology View On Leatherology.com Why We Love It It is exceptionally well-made and comes in three sizes. What to Consider Only the extra-large size has loops for a shoulder strap (which is sold separately). The perfect train case combines thoughtful design, quality materials, elegant looks, and ample storage. After reviewing multiple makeup cases, Leatherology's version passed our tests with flying colors. Whether traveling by plane, car, or train, this vanity case has you covered thanks to its many features and three size variations to suit your needs. Opt for the medium or extra-large if you'd like to carry it as a bag, or the small one, if you prefer to pack it in a suitcase or a purse, or display it on your bathroom vanity. The exterior is simple, streamlined, and timeless, and comes in several colors of full-grain leather that will develop a patina and look even chicer over time (because, trust us, you will be enjoying this beauty for years). As you unzip the top, you'll discover a mesh pocket, one of six, on the inside. The smaller case is a perfect fit for travel-sized beauty items though the extra-large version comes with a divider to help you organize more belongings, including arranging bottles upright. Even if an accidental spill occurs, the water-resistant lining will contain the leak. Finally, if you're a fan of monograms, there are three ways to personalize this case with up to three characters. Price at time of publish: $125 for small signature The Details: Leather or canvas | 7.5 x 5 x 5.2 inches (small) | 12 signature colors, 2 premium

Best Softside Relavel Travel Makeup Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It has a customizable storage system. What to Consider At less than four inches high, it is fairly narrow and does not accommodate taller bottles. Do you struggle to pack all your makeup containers and brushes when traveling? Then, consider this fantastic train case, designed specifically with beauty and cosmetic accessories in mind. While makeup brushes can go in the pockets on the cover panel, this case’s best feature is the roomy interior with an adjustable divider, so you can regulate the size of the compartments and the internal layout. This divider is made from sponge-like, shock-proof material, ensuring the contents of your glass bottles won't end up all over the case either. Alternatively, you can remove the entire divider from the case to end up with one large compartment that can be used to pack bulkier beauty essentials, or to store camera lenses or other tech gadgets instead. The other features that won us over are the comfortable handle, a wide band for slipping it over a suitcase handle, and the double zippers. Choose between four available sizes depending on your travel and storage needs. Price at time of publish: $26 for small The Details: Nylon | 10.3 x 9 x 3.6 inches (small) | 18 colors

Best Splurge Smythson Vanity Case Smythson View On Net-a-Porter View On Smythson.com Why We Love It The two compartments can be accessed separately. What to Consider The case has loops but does not come with a shoulder strap. Smythson's luggage and travel accessories are a splurge and a worthy investment. The company uses high-quality leather to create beautiful, functional pieces like this case. Available in three shades (black, taupe, and blue), the case's two main compartments keep your belongings neatly organized and easily accessible. The bottom section has two ruched pockets and is good for storing larger items, while the top section is much narrower and fits makeup brushes, pencils, or other similarly shaped products. And, last but not least, since we mentioned Smythson's quality materials, this travel case is crafted from the company's signature cross-grain leather (but keep in mind that it is not waterproof). You can accessorize your case with a crossbody strap as well since it is designed with built-in loops on the top handle. Price at time of publish: $825 The Details: Cross grain leather | 10 x 7 x 6.5 inches | 3 colors

Best With a Mirror Momira Train Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The mirror is illuminated and has three lighting modes. What to Consider It is on the heavier side (at 2.6 pounds). Putting on makeup on the go is challenging, especially if you lack a mirror. That's why this train case is such a winner. Its most remarkable feature is a good-sized integrated mirror, designed with an illuminated frame. You can adjust the lighting to match your environment, and the battery will hold for about a week if you use it for half an hour each day. The mirror is covered by a removable panel with elasticized pockets for brushes and pencils (and we also love the see-through cover that keeps the dust and dirt away). Storage-wise, this case has plenty to offer, too. The main compartment has six padded and adjustable partitions that can be customized to the case's contents to protect them better. Also useful: both the lining and the case's exterior are water-repellent. Price at time of publish: $80 The Details: Nylon | 10.04 x 9.25 x 3.94 inches | 19 colors

Best Multi-layer Frenessa Makeup Train Case Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It has a whopping six stain-resistant trays. What to Consider This large case works best for someone who carries a lot of products. You don't have to have a makeup-artist-level interest in beauty to want — or need — a multi-tray train case. In fact, you don't even have to use it to store cosmetics. You can carry painting supplies or other arts and crafts materials in this multi-functional case that opens up to reveal six sturdy trays made from stain-resistant plastic and held together by a high-quality aluminum frame. While the trays are relatively narrow, the bottom compartment can easily fit larger items. The case has a lock to secure your belongings, as well as a soft top handle (but there’s no shoulder strap). Lastly, this train case's storage capacity is so impressive that we'd also use it as additional storage at home but note that it’s on the bulkier side to carry at nearly five pounds. Price at time of publish: $42 The Details: Aluminum and plastic | 12.6 x 9.84 x 7.48 inches | 6 colors

Best Convertible Calpak Trnk Vanity Case Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Why We Love It This hard-shell case provides excellent protection. What to Consider There are better options to pack inside a suitcase since it can’t be compressed.

If you were looking for proof that these cases make for chic and functional carry-ons, then this is it. Calpak's vanity case can easily double as a personal item that fits under a plane or train seat (with room to spare). Its best asset is its durable and lightweight hard shell that can endure a long trip while keeping your belongings secure. And, speaking of items you can store in there, the generous-sized main compartment allows you to pack everything from taller bottles to bulkier items such as cameras. Four elasticized pockets and a fifth mesh one on top help you organize your travel essentials. When you're packed and ready to head out, attach the shoulder strap and carry the case as a shoulder bag. Or, if you also have a separate wheeled suitcase, slide it on top of a trolley handle instead. Price at time of publish: $105 The Details: Polycarbonate with polyester lining | 9.3 x 12 x 8 inches | 2 colors

Best Style Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Beauty Case Delsey View On Bloomingdales View On Delsey.com View On Dillards.com Why We Love It It has a stylish, hardside exterior and comes with a removable pouch inside. What to Consider It has no lock. In the old days, travel cases were fashion statements, made from precious materials of impeccable quality and beautiful design. If this idea speaks to you, this sleek Delsey train case will be the perfect addition to your luggage arsenal. Sleek, curvy lines and textured polycarbonate highlight its exterior shell. There are also two side metal loops to attach a shoulder strap, plus a branded top handle. An elastic band that slides over a trolley rounds out its exterior features. We were really impressed with the flexible storage space inside, though. The spacious compartment is divided by a removable panel with two pockets (we'd store our travel documents in there). Travel-sized liquids can go in the removable, water-resistant, beauty pouch attached to one interior side with two snap buttons. Price at time of publish: $150 The Details: Polycarbonate | 9 x 12 x 8 inches | 4 colors The 11 Best Travel Makeup Bags & Cosmetic Cases of 2023

Best Compact Paravel Mini See-all Vanity Case Paravel View On Tourparavel.com Why We Love It It's super lightweight and allows you to see its contents. What to Consider It has no interior divider. Those who travel light will appreciate this mini train case's compact size and weight. It is a lot chicer than a plastic bag, and can hold your liquids and small beauty items plus easily fit into a purse or a carry-on suitcase. The water-repellent canvas exterior features see-through panels, allowing you (and a TSA agent) to see what's inside without opening it. We also appreciate the faux leather handle that makes carrying it a breeze. And, finally, just like most Paravel items, you can also monogram this travel case with up to three characters for an additional charge. Price at time of publish: $75 The Details: Canvas and recycled plastic | 5.5 x 4.75 x 2.5 inches | 2 colors

Best Personalized Mark & Graham Terminal 1 Cosmetic Case Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Why We Love It The company offers over 25 fonts and many color options for personalization. What to Consider It doesn't have shoulder strap loops or a trolley band. We love Mark & Graham's travel products for their beautiful design and the company's wide range of personalization services; almost every single one of their products can be monogrammed or customized in some way. And how about this beautiful train case?! For an additional $12.50, you can put your designer hat on and personalize the front with up to ten decal characters depending on the selected font and design. And there's plenty to choose from — 28 designs in total and 20 colors. And don't get us wrong, the case itself is absolutely worth it, too. It has a vintage-inspired hardshell exterior with leather motifs and a top handle. A combination of pockets and elastic straps keeps your belongings safely in place. Price at time of publish: $99 The Details: Polycarbonate and leather with polyester lining | 8.5 x 8 x 1.5 inches | 5 colors

Best Storage Etoile Collective Duo Vanity Case Revolve View On Anthropologie View On Revolve Why We Love It A removable storage divider fits bottles upright. What to Consider It has a very limited selection of colors. We get it. It's not easy to keep track and organize all the tiny bottles, lip glosses, and eyeshadow palettes when you have layovers and hotel transfers on your mind. That's exactly why we selected this Etoile train case as the top pick in the storage category. The creators of this case did a superb job in designing the interior in a brilliant way that allows you to easily pack and access your belongings. The case has vegan leather construction and is divided into two main compartments, each accessed via a duo of zippers. The larger compartment has an insert that keeps bottles upright, but also has several compartments to keep anything you store there sorted. Prefer to use the interior space for one bulky item? Simply remove the divider. Need a mirror to apply some lipstick? A fold-out mirror is hidden in a pocket in the top compartment, where you can also stash your makeup brushes. Price at time of publish: $100 The Details: Faux leather and nylon | 9.5 x 7 x 5.5 inches | 2 colors The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Clear Ocheal Makeup Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It It has an interior divider that makes it easy to organize your cosmetics. What to Consider This train case will expose your beauty products to direct sunlight. Going through a cosmetics bag full of stuff at the airport to check if you have packed everything you need will be a thing of the past if you swap out your hardshell or fabric beauty bag with this see-through train case. It comes with a handy interior divider that separates the main compartment into two smaller sections, making it even easier to organize your essentials. Elastic slots and mesh pockets for brushes and small items such as nail polish bottles or travel-sized fragrances are also available. And, since messes happen, this train case is water- and stain-resistant, and can be wiped clean. Price at time of publish: $25 The Details: PVC | 9.45 x 6.3 x 4.72 inches | 21 colors

Best Sustainable Stephanie Johnson Tropea Jenny Train Cosmetics Case Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Why We Love It It has a waterproof lining and is mostly made of recycled materials. What to Consider It doesn't have shoulder strap loops or a trolley band. This Stephanie Johnson train case will help you live more sustainably and keep you organized on the road. The canvas exterior is made from 40 percent recycled cotton, while the water-repellent interior comprises 60 percent recycled polyester. The roomy case features two compartments, including a removable cosmetics bag that can be used separately as your everyday, go-to beauty-product holder. The top compartment is roomier and can fit bulkier items and bottles, while the bottom is narrower and ideal for makeup tools. Price at time of publish: $93 The Details: Recycled cotton and polyester | Beige The 11 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Set Ktmouw 3-piece Waterproof Cosmetic Bag Set Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It The braided faux leather pattern is super chic. What to Consider The train case has no pockets except a mesh compartment on the top cover. A three-piece set that fits all of your cosmetics for under $15? Sign us up. And it's more than just the wallet-friendly price that initially caught our eye. The elegant braided pattern and the gold-hued zippers are reminiscent of big-name designer sets. All three pieces — a train case and two beauty cases — are lined with waterproof material for easy cleaning, while the leather-like fabric on the outside is also scratch-resistant and dirt-proof. The cases don't have any internal pockets but fit plenty of items so, if an elaborate organizational system is not on your wishlist, you will love this set just as much as we do. And last but not least, we are huge fans of the color choices for this set – everything from pastel blue and pink to classic black or beige. Price at time of publish: $13 The Details: Polyurethane | 8.3 x 5.9 x 3.5 inches for the train case | 10 colors