I’m a Running Expert, and These Are the 12 Best Trail Running Shoes on Sale This Weekend — Up to 57% Off

Heavy rubber soles, toughened leather uppers, thick and hefty laces: Hiking boots are a serious vibe. But, if you're not going for that Reese Witherspoon-in-Wild kind of look, you can leave your boots at home and instead, opt for a pair of trail running shoes. Luckily, major retailers like Amazon, Zappos, Backcountry, and REI are having massive end-of-summer footwear sales, which means you can score top-rated women's trail runners for up to nearly 60 percent off this weekend.

As a frequent hiker, I don’t mind the look or feel of hiking boots. In fact, I have a handful of pairs that I absolutely love. That being said, as a longtime runner (and former Editor-in-Chief at Women's Running), I have also fully embraced the transition from hiking to trail running. And like with all running shoes, the models designed for the trails offer a lightness, comfort, flexibility, and agility that you won’t find in most hiking boots. Plus, their noticeable rubber lugs on the outsoles give you plenty of much-needed traction on uneven ground. These supportive features deliver a performance advantage by better coupling your shoes to your feet, which will help you move faster on more technical terrain and increase ankle stability (no ankle rolls here).

That’s not to say that trail running shoes are the perfect hiking option for everyone or every trail. If you have weak ankles, flat feet, or a history of injuries, you’ll want to make sure that whatever footwear you choose has enough arch support for your needs. And there are certain conditions and terrains that you might want to consider busting out your boots for — mainly ones that are wet, snow-covered, or filled with loose rock. Living in Colorado, I keep a pair of hiking boots and trail running shoes in my trunk whenever I head to the mountains so I can choose the right pair based on the conditions, the hike, and how my feet are feeling that day.

Whether you’re new to hiking up hills or looking to upgrade your current trail runners, now is the perfect time to invest in a quality pair of trail running shoes. Keep scrolling to explore the best deals so you'll be ready for any adventure this fall.

Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes

With their signature anatomical toe boxes that let your toes splay naturally, the Altra Lone Peak 7s have become one of the most popular shoes on thru-hiking routes like the Appalachian Trail for their seemingly never-ending comfort. The latest model is updated with even better instep traction, helping you navigate wet or slippery terrain with more confidence. Don't miss this chance to get a pair for up to 35 percent off at Amazon.

​​La Sportiva Cyklon Trail Running Shoes

Feel as fast and agile as a mountain goat thanks to the Cyklon Trail Runners' super sticky lugs (that give a ton of grip) and low-yet-firm midsoles (that let you feel the ground below you while still providing adequate cushioning and arch support). Though they're not known for being lightweight, their Boa lacing system gives a locked-in fit that somehow makes these shoes feel lighter — and more importantly — you feel faster. Did we mention that they're up to 45 percent off at Backcountry this weekend?

Saucony Peregrine 12 Trail Running Shoes

Simply a classic, the Saucony Peregrine line is one of the highest recommended and sought-after trail running shoes. At more than 1 ounce lighter than its predecessor, this updated version, which is up to 57 percent off at Amazon and selling out fast, feels light and nimble in ways that make you want to move faster. Thanks to their low profiles, locked-down fits, and firm heel cups, you'll also feel secure and supported no matter what the trail or the conditions are.

Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoes

Max cushioning is beneficial for road running, and it’s a big perk on the trails as well. You will feel like you’re floating over rubble (and your joints will rejoice down steep descents) thanks to the smooth ride of these generously padded (and shock-absorbing) Hoka trail runners. They transition from trail to pavement seamlessly, and are equipped with flexible traction outsoles for optimal stability and grip — so if you're dabbling in trail running but still see more road running in your future, they're the perfect pair for both. Naturally, shoes this supportive are bound to sell out (especially when they're on rare sale), so act fast. You can also check out the updated Hoka Clifton 9s, which aren't on sale but offer even more cushioning, energy return, and traction.

Asics Fuji Lite 3 Running Shoes

Part of what makes trail running shoes feel so good while hiking is how light and nimble they are compared to chunky boots. As you might expect from one of the premier running shoe brands, these low-profile Asics trail runners fit like a glove and deliver just enough cushioning and support for unpaved surfaces. With the updated Fuji Lite 4s coming out soon, this is your time to score insane savings on the current model — they're up to 54 percent off at Amazon. And, might I add that they also make perfect everyday sneakers, so you won't have to bring multiple pairs on your next trip.

Brooks Cascadia 16 Trail Running Shoes

So. much. nostalgia — and savings (we're talking more than 40 percent off)! These were among the first trail-running shoes that I ever tried more than a decade ago, and they remain a top favorite for good reason. Durable and reliable, the cushy midsole foam material combined with a ballistic rock shield means that you won’t feel anything poking you under your feet. But, their comfort isn't just reserved for trail runners; hikers that find traditional boots to be too bulky and uncomfortable will find that the Cascadia 16s provide an easy transition to off-road wandering.



Merrell Moab Flight Trail Running Sneakers

If you’re a hiker, Merrell is a brand that you know well. It's been crafting top-rated hiking boots for decades. Building on that legacy, the Flight Trail Runners are protective, cushioned sneakers designed to give you total underfoot confidence in every condition. The interiors are spacious without feeling loose, and the constructions are lightweight without leaving you unprotected. You can’t go wrong adding these to your off-road rotation. Note: They're selling out fast at Amazon, where they're up to 47 percent off, but you can also grab them at Merrell, where they're also majorly discounted.



New Balance More Trail V2 Running Shoes

These are great trail running shoes that just keep getting better. With an updated third edition that just launched this spring, you can now save big on the previous model, which packs just as much bouncy, roll-over-everything cushioning as its newest iteration. Thanks to their noticeably wide bases and beefy silhouettes, these shoes are surprisingly stable — especially when moving at normal hiking speeds versus high-end running speeds.

Adidas Women's Terrex Voyager 21 Trail Running Shoes

Lightweight and packable, these are perfect for any frequently traveling adventurers. Whether you’re in the foothills of Colorado or on a sandy lakefront stroll, these breathable trail running shoes deliver just enough grip and comfort when you’re exploring off-road. They also boast plenty of street style appeal for traipsing around town with their bright color combinations and sleek profiles. Don't miss this chance to get a pair for up to 50 percent off at Amazon.

Salomon Pulsar Trail Pro Running Shoes

Now on the flip side, if you have any interest in flirting the line between hiking and trail running — and maybe even off-road racing — these are a solid, high-performance choice. You get the coveted brand’s most obvious rockered midsole yet, which delivers a smooth transition from when your foot hits the ground to when you roll off the front of your toe. When combined with the unique energy blade inserts, you’ll feel a peppy, spring-like energy with every step that will keep you moving fast for hours on end. Avid hikers know that any type of discount on Salomon footwear is rare, so don't waste any time adding these on-sale trail runners to your REI cart.

Topo Athletic Ultraventure 2 Trail Running Shoes

Tackle the most rugged trails with confidence in these ultra-grippy Topo sneakers. While some trail running shoes struggle on slick surfaces, these seem to shine in less-than-predictable conditions thanks to their stacked heels and forefoots. From creek crossings to packed snow, these generously spaced and highly durable Vibram lug soles hold on tight without any slipping or sliding. Hurry, certain colors and sizes are selling out fast.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Trail Running Shoes

Road meets trail with these stylish hybrid running sneakers. Flexible and soft, the midsoles conform to whatever terrain you’re on, making them equally comfortable on moderate trails as they are on paved paths. It is important to point out that the tread is steady but significantly less aggressive than its true trail counterparts (the ZoomX Zegama Trail Running Shoes), but if you plan on hiking mostly dry, moderate terrain, these are no-brainers. Plus, they're stylish enough to wear casually around town, too.

