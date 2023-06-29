After we filled up each container with shampoo, lotion, and micellar water, we squeezed, shook, tossed, and dropped the bottles to see which ones prevailed, and which (quite literally) cracked under the pressure. At one point, it looked like the Bellagio fountain show in our lab with micellar water shooting every which way out of a tube. While we don’t recommend that particular bottle, we discovered seven other sets that stood up against our rigorous (but very effective) testing methods.

Every traveler knows the harrowing moment when you reach into a toiletry bag and feel the leakage from toiletry bottles that failed to do their job. To help you avoid the frustration of cleaning up potentially expensive liquids on your next trip, we lab-tested 14 sets of toiletry bottles to uncover the best, most leak-proof ones for hassle-free travel.

Best Overall Liquisnugs Premium Leak-Proof Silicone Travel Bottles 5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It The durable and flexible silicone bottles have suction cups that can stick to a counter or shower. What to Consider The set only includes four bottles without a bag or any other accessories. Simple yet very effective, this set of four toiletry bottles comes with two 3-ounce bottles and two 2-ounce bottles. The lids can be unscrewed to easily fill the containers with all types of liquids thanks to the wide-mouth opening that makes cleaning out and drying the bottles a breeze, too. While watery liquids can be risky to pack, these silicone bottles kept oily and runny micellar water perfectly contained, even after we applied intense pressure to the bottles. Plus, the squishy silicone material is ideal for squeezing out every last drop of the product from the dripless valve. We tried several silicone bottles but these ones stood out by having suction cups on the end of each bottle so travelers can secure it to a countertop or shower shelf. Another one of our favorite features is the removable sticker labels that help identify the contents of each bottle with common products like lotion, conditioner, and shampoo pre-printed. If you’ve been searching for no-frills toiletry bottles that get the job done, these are the best ones. Price at time of publish: $20 The Details: 4 pieces | Silicone | Removable labels | Suction cup | No bag included

Best Size Range Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

For short or long trips and everything in between, the Morfone travel bottle set comes with all of the containers you'll ever need. The 16-piece kit includes silicone bottles, plastic spray bottles, screw-top jars, a funnel, mini spatulas, and a scrub brush for cleaning but, of course, you can easily mix and match the containers to fit your exact needs. Not all of the bottles are the same size with 1- to 3-ounce capacities for storing as much or little product as desired, and all of the bottles have removable lids and wide openings for pouring liquids in or cleaning them out. Plus if you need some help getting liquids into the bottle or extracting the last drops, the mini funnel and spatulas are extremely helpful extras. When it comes to durability, most of the bottles had no spillage with some rough handling except for one of the plastic jars where the lid did break off. Price at time of publish: $17 The Details: 16 pieces | Silicone | BPA-free plastic | Bag included

Best Lightweight Matador FlatPak Toiletry Bottle 4.6 Amazon View On Matadorup.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Why We Love It The three containers are made with nylon material that can be hooked to a bag or packed nearly flat. What to Consider It’s difficult to get thicker products into the baggies. Matador’s toiletry bottles are the ultimate space-saving containers thanks to the fabric pouch design that can lie nearly flat after being filled with liquids. Our favorite part of these 3-ounce pouches is the snap hook at the end of the bag to attach to a backpack or bag. We also loved that the hooks double as labels that can be written on with a permanent marker to quickly identify the contents of each bag. While we had a bit of trouble getting thicker creams into the bottom of the rectangular-shaped pouch, it was effortless to fill the smaller opening with watery liquids like shampoo. After beating up the bags a bit, there weren’t any spills, ruptures, or breakage so we feel confident that these rugged toiletry pouches have a long life ahead. Price at time of publish: $38 The Details: 3 pieces | Cordura nylon | Snap loop with labels | No bag included

Best Budget Vitog Travel Bottles Kit 4.5 View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

One of the best parts of testing a variety of toiletry bottles is discovering that the least expensive set can still rival a pricier alternative. This 11-piece kit has spray, pump, and screw-top bottles so you can fill each one with various liquids or use the two jars for jewelry and medication. The clear bottles are ideal for being able to see how much product is in each container and when it needs to be refilled. We had no issues filling each container with micellar water and shampoo but we had a bit of trouble getting the thicker lotion to filter through the funnel. However, once everything was filled up, these budget-friendly bottles stood up against our drops and tosses without even the tiniest droplet escaping. All of the bottles are 1.3 ounces so we wish there was a bit more variety in the capacities but, considering this set is under $1 per bottle, we're plenty satisfied with the durable and easy-to-use selection. Price at time of publish: $9 The Details: 11 pieces | PET | Removable labels | Bag included

Best Large Capacity INSFIT TSA Carry-on Approved Containers 4.9 View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Why We Love It Each of the four included bottles can fit 3 ounces of liquids. What to Consider It can be difficult to squeeze the tubes to get liquid out when there’s not much product left. For longer trips, you may want some toiletry bottles that can hold the maximum capacity to be TSA-approved so we recommend these hefty 3-ounce ones. The four silicone tubes come with handy label stickers and a zippered case that fits all of the containers for excellent organization. With the wide-mouth openings, it was a breeze to fill up each bottle with shampoo, micellar water, and thick lotion. You can even see all the way inside the bottle when the lid is off which makes filling it up and cleaning it out even easier. We put quite a bit of pressure on these easy-squeeze bottles and we’re happy to report that, even when filled to the brim, the contents remained in the bottles without any spillage. One common issue with the silicone bottles is that once you get close to running out of product, it can be difficult to squeeze out the rest so you may need to do a refill at about halfway through. Price at time of publish: $14 The Details: 4 pieces | Silicone | Removable labels | Bag included

Best Color-coded Mrsdry Travel Bottles 4.5 View On Amazon Our Ratings Ease of Use 3.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 5 /5

The color palette of this set of four toiletry bottles is one of the prettiest and most helpful of all the toiletry bottles we tried. Each silicone tube is a different shade so it's easy to designate a specific color to a liquid and tell them apart. (There are also additional sets with more colors so you're not limited to just four different hues.) The 3-ounce capacity is ideal for bringing plenty of shampoo, conditioner, or other liquids for both short or long trips, and the squishy silicone material makes it easy to dispense from the no-drip valve. We did find it a little difficult to squeeze out the remaining product when the bottle was almost empty but that was our only slight issue. However, we're big fans of the wide-top opening for loading up any product into the tube and cleaning it out after a trip. Best of all, the tubes didn't leak at all after rough handling, and they're easy to pack in the included zippered bag. Price at time of publish: $12 The Details: 4 pieces | Silicone | No removable labels | Bag included