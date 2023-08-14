Luckily, the Travel + Leisure team has been on enough trips to know which small beauty and health products to pack every time, and which ones to leave at home. From makeup and makeup removers to sunscreen and nail tools, here are the 18 toiletry bag essentials T+L editors actually use and love — and some of them may come as a surprise.

When you think of your toiletry bag, travel-size versions of toothpaste, contact solution, and lotion may come to mind. But how many times have you arrived at your destination and headed into the bathroom only to realize the contents of your toiletry bag simply aren’t cutting it? Maybe you forgot to pack something you use daily, or maybe you didn’t even think to bring an item that would make your life easier — like a frizz-fighting hairspray — until you’re on a far-flung sightseeing excursion in the heat. If that sounds all too familiar, it’s time for a product overhaul.

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelettes Amazon View On Amazon Odds are, you’re no stranger to makeup wipes. But if you’re looking to maximize space in your toiletry bag, trade in those bulky full-size packs for a handful of wipe singles. They’re the exact same Neutrogena wipes that come in the full packs — they’re just lighter and easier to transport. Expect to remove makeup of all types with just a few gentle rubs, and dispose of them the same way you’d dispose of any makeup wipe. We’ve found these are also ideal for keeping things sanitary if you plan on sharing your wipes on your trip. “I always throw a few of these individually-wrapped Neutrogena makeup wipes in my toiletry case before a trip,” commerce editor Sophie Mendel said. “They take up much less space than bringing an entire pack, plus you can toss one in your daypack or evening bag to ensure you'll always stay fresh while you're out and about. I always wear waterproof makeup (especially when I'm traveling), and I know this is a reliable brand and product to take it off hassle-free.” Price at time of publish: $10 for 20-pack

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm Ulta View On Ulta Not only is toting your entire makeup bag around to the airport the opposite of fun, it’s not even realistic. So instead of packing a dozen lipsticks, brushes, and powders, throw No. 1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in your bag. As the name suggests, you can use it all over your face, and a little goes a long way. It’s easy to apply, available in six shades, and infused with red camellia oil, which improves softness and skin barrier function. “I strive for a no-makeup makeup, just-off-the-beach look when I travel, particularly during the day when I'm either lounging by the shores or bouncing around to museums and iconic sites in a city,” editor in chief Jacqui Gifford said. “This excellent cheek and lip balm from Chanel serves double duty — it's a space saver that also happens to give you a natural, healthy glow.” Price at time of publish: $45

Ilia The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Make Up Remover Sephora View On Iliabeauty.com View On Sephora Whether you’ll be spending months backpacking through multiple countries or simply staying the night in the next town over, keeping a reliable cleanser in your Dopp kit is a given. We like this one from Ilia since it’s fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and easy on sensitive skin. Made to be especially hydrating and pore-cleansing, it’s the perfect one-step tool for removing makeup, product buildup, and other grime from your environment and body. Even better, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and pH balanced — plus comes in both full-sized and mini bottles. “Packing a soothing face cleanser? It’s a must for frequent travelers who are prone to dryness and irritation from all that time up in the sky,” Gifford said. “I love this excellent wash from Ilia, as it also helps to remove makeup and sunscreen in an easy, gentle manner.” Price at time of publish: $32 for 200 milliliters or $20 for 45 milliliters The 7 Best Toiletry Bottle Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Oil Amazon View On Amazon Want to look your best in all your vacation photos? Drop a tube of Rinna Beauty’s Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Oil in your cart. The tiny, travel-friendly oil packs a powerful punch when it comes to plumping, all without feeling painful on your lips. The formula is hydrating, the colors are subtle, and the shine is gorgeous on bare lips or on top of a lipstick. Beyond its plumping abilities, the oil also works to smooth, define, moisturize, and firm the lips. “These lip-plumping oils are so pretty to wear on a night out or during the day,” commerce writer Anna Popp said. “The lip gloss is super hydrating and doesn't feel sticky or burn like some lip-plumping oils. I love that there are tons of neutrals and bolder shades to choose from, and the tubes are a convenient size to toss in a purse or backpack.” Price at time of publish: $24

Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF30 Grown Alchemist View On Grownalchemist.com No matter where your travels take you from the city to the beach, it’s important to stay protected and keep this sunblock from Grown Alchemist on hand. It wears beautifully under makeup and atop other skincare products, and it absorbs perfectly without streaking or feeling heavy. And not only is it hydrating, soothing, and reef-safe, but it also boasts broad spectrum protection and an SPF of 30. “I'm in my sunscreen era and simply won't leave the house without this super-hydrating sunscreen from Grown Alchemist,” Popp said. “It applies like butter (minus the greasiness) and makes my skin feel more hydrated and refreshed than any drugstore sunscreen does. I also love that it doesn't leave any type of residue or white caste behind because the formula is super lightweight. If you're in search of a weightless and hydrating sunscreen for all-season use, this is the best option.” Price at time of publish: $42

Ever Vacay Self Tanning Drops Ever View On Ever.com Who would’ve thought a 1-fluid-ounce bottle of clear liquid could provide such a glowing tan? These buildable tanning drops from Ever will leave you looking golden after just one use (though you can continue to use it for darker color), and won’t appear streaky or patchy. Just mix a couple drops with your favorite moisturizer and smooth onto your face as usual. Once you’ve applied it, you’re likely to forget it’s even on your skin, considering it has a natural, subtle scent and doesn’t feel greasy. “I try my best to not get any direct sun on my face in the summer so I love using these self-tanning drops to get a nice glow on my face,” Popp said. “Just one tiny drop goes a long way and it was easy to integrate into my nightly skin care routine to get a freshly bronzed look by morning.” Price at time of publish: $38

ShopNBM Cuticle Buddy Portable Cuticle Oil Etsy View On Etsy If we would’ve known having healthy nails was so easy we could do it in-transit, we would’ve started doing it years ago. Cuticle Buddy, a genius little nail and skin oil, strengthens nails and cuticles, stimulates growth, and prevents breakage and hangnails. Its rollerball application dispenses a just-right amount with every use, and won’t drip all over you or your other toiletries. If you don’t have room to spare in your toiletry bag, though, you can use the small bottle’s built-in loop to attach it to a bag strap or zipper. “I always like to throw one of these portable nail oil rollers in my toiletry bag,” deputy photo editor Skye Senterfeit said. “It's obviously great for its intended purpose (keeping your cuticles hydrated!) but it’s also handy for moisturizing other little rough spots that pop up on your skin. My favorite scents are Ocean Drive and Sweet Orange & Tangerine, and I love that the rollers are easily refillable.” Price at time of publish: $12

Pacifica Beauty Stellar Gaze Length and Strength Mineral Mascara Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Give your natural beach glow a low-key upgrade with this mascara from Pacifica. Creamy rather than clumpy, this mascara easily glides onto the lashes with just a few strokes. While its color is an opaque black, it doesn’t look overly dramatic or off-putting — instead, it provides understated beauty that elevates any travel look. The formula is free of phthalates, silicone, and other synthetic ingredients, and instead nourishes your lashes with vitamin B and coconut oil. “The only makeup that usually makes it into my travel bag is mascara,” Senterfeit said. “This Pacifica formula has been one of my favorites for years — it's a true black, very affordable, and has a pleasantly plump brush.” Price at time of publish: $14

Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-eye Serum Innisfree View On Innisfree.com View On Sephora Long travel days and jet lag call for caffeine. But instead of downing that extra cup of coffee, allow Innisfree’s Green Tea Caffeine Bright-eye Serum to provide the “awake” appearance you’re going for. It’s infused with actual caffeine, green tea, and niacinamide to zap dark circles and puffiness, while a cooling, roll-on applicator additionally helps with bags and fine lines. There are also five types of hyaluronic acid in this serum, which seriously hydrates the undereyes to keep wrinkles and blemishes at bay. Bottom line: this stuff has all the skincare bases covered, and it feels good to boot. “As someone who takes a lot of red-eye flights, I’m used to feeling — and likely looking — a little rough after I land,” senior commerce editor Morgan Ashley Parker said. “This caffeinated eye serum is clutch since it is dispensed with one pump, and then the metal rollerball smoothes it on with a bonus cooling sensation. I use it morning and night but the handsfree application means I’m not worried about touching my face with dirty fingers if I decide to tap some on at takeoff and landing when traveling during those times, too.” Price at time of publish: $22

Ere Perez Coco Crayon Credo View On Credo Beauty View On Ulta We promise, this crayon is the easiest way to look alive on even the longest travel days. Unlike a gloss or tinted balm, it actually gives the lips a bold, eye catching look, but it also keeps things moisturized and conditioned. It applies smooth and creamy, and the matte formula adheres to the mouth for all-day wear. On top of that, it’s packed with good-for-you ingredients like coconut oil, antioxidants, fatty acids, silica, oryzanol, vitamins A, B, and C and omegas 3, 6, and 9. Snag it in seven shades including pomegranate red, berry burgundy, and rosy taupe. “I wish I were a lipstick person, but I’m forever a lip gloss girl,” Parker said. “I just can't commit to reapplying throughout the night even though I love a bold lip on vacation. (White sundress plus red lip equals perfection.) This ‘Rebel’-colored crayon means I can simply outline and fill in my lips instead of struggling with a standard tube and the burgundy hue actually lasts — and doubles as cheek color in a pinch so that's one less thing to pack.” Price at time of publish: $27

Kilian Paris Straight to Heaven, White Cristal Travel Spray Set Sephora View On Sephora You no longer have to buy a new mini fragrance every time you travel since with Kilian Paris’ Straight to Heaven, White Cristal set, you’ll have vials to last you through years of trips. Start with the main spray container (embellished with a mesmerizing circular design), and pop in the four smaller reusable bottles as you run out. The incredible scent features warm notes of patchouli, nutmeg, and cedarwood, so you’re sure to feel cozy every time you wear it. “I love finding new-to-me fragrances, and Straight to Heaven was my favorite from a sampler set I recently tried,” Parker said. “Instead of needing to buy one travel spray (or a whole kit), this set includes four 7.5-milliliter bottles of the scent I love plus the sleekest reusable tube I’ve ever seen. As a bonus, the holder also fits other travel-sized Killian bottles so I can swap out other vials when I want to pack a different scent instead.” Price at time of publish: $225

Travalo Milano Perfume Atomizer Amazon View On Amazon If you have a favorite fragrance that either isn’t available in travel sizes or comes in too delicate a bottle to stash in your toiletry bag, consider this perfume atomizer by Travalo. It’s essentially an empty 5-milliliter spritz bottle covered in gorgeous vegan leather that you can fill with any scent of your choosing. It’s so easy to transfer liquids from larger bottles into this one, it’s almost fun. You can pick it up in eight sleek colors ranging from black to hot pink — all of which are leakproof, shatterproof, and airtight. “When I want to travel with my standard go-to fragrance (which I only have in one large, very expensive bottle), I stash this atomizer in my toiletry bag — and even my purse while out and about, too,” Parker said. “It’s so much easier to fill than other similar bottles and it’s fully enclosed so there aren’t any accidental spritzes happening inside a Dopp kit either.” Price at time of publish: $40 The 10 Best Travel Pouches So Everything Has Its Proper Place

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com This elixir is perfect for travel because it's three products in one: a moisturizer, a foundation, and an SPF 20 sunscreen. It evens the skin tone and blurs imperfections while remaining incredibly lightweight, making it perfect for summer and beach days. At just one ounce, it fits easily into a toiletry bag, but because a small amount goes such a long way, you won’t find yourself rebuying every other month. One of the best things about it is it’s available in 24 shades — all of which boast a radiant finish. “I discovered this stuff about a year ago and it's been my go-to ever since,” associate commerce editor Hillary Maglin said. “You can apply it with your hands for super quick, mid-travel application, or you can use a brush or beauty blender for thicker, more perfected coverage. It's absolutely the best and most full-coverage tinted moisturizer I've tried, especially since you don't need to wear anything else on your face at all (though I typically apply a hydrating serum underneath because my skin is so dry, but that's just me!).” Price at time of publish: $30

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Humidity can be a total buzzkill if your hair easily frizzes. Leave your drawer of hair serums and mousses at home on your next trip and bring along this little “Farewell Frizz” conditioning spray from Briogeo instead. Featuring ingredients like rose hip, coconut, and argan oils, this bestselling spray effectively hydrates, conditions, and prevents breakage to fight frizz and split ends. At just 1.75 ounces, the smaller bottle is incredibly travel friendly, and it provides up to two days of frizz control without ever looking or feeling greasy. “It’s rare that my hair agrees with the climate of the city I’m traveling to, which is why this mini Briogeo Farewell Frizz Leave-in Conditioner never leaves my toiletry bag,” commerce editor Emily Belfiore said. “It’s designed to fight frizz for up to 48 hours with its nourishing and hydrating formula that includes hair-healthy ingredients. It keeps my flyaways down and my wavy strands looking great, even when I air-dry my hair and the humidity is ungodly.” Price at time of publish: $25 for 5 ounces or $12 for 1.75 ounces

Saint Jane Luxury Sun Ritual SPF 30 Sunscreen Saint Jane View On Saintjanebeauty.com This high-end concoction is a sunscreen, primer, and hydrating serum all in one. It also has pore minimizing capabilities which works amazingly under makeup or on its own. We love that the sunscreen’s ingredients include desert rose, jasmine, and hibiscus — all of which thrive in the desert, so you know they’ll work wonders on thirsty skin. Though it appears slightly tinted out of the tube, it’s actually completely sheer on the skin, meaning there’s no white cast or sticky residue left on your face after rubbing it in. “When I tell you this is the best SPF that I’ve ever used, I’m not exaggerating,” Belfiore said. “The Luxury Sun Ritual Face Sunscreen has a luxe, velvety texture that melts into the skin and blurs the look of pores, giving you a glowing and even complexion — all while protecting you from the sun. I love it so much, I’m on my third tube.” Price at time of publish: $38

Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm Kosas View On Amazon View On Credo Beauty View On Kosas.com Not only is this one of the cutest tinted lip balms you’ll ever see, it’s also one of the most hydrating and nourishing. It’s packed with goodness like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, wild mint, and konjac root, and you can choose between a clear balm or three softly tinted hues. Each balm features a slim, elongated design to both help reach the corners of your lips and fit better in toiletry bags. It may be a little pricey, but we promise the formula and convenient packaging are worth it. “I’ve acquired multiple toiletry bags over the years, and every one has a different Kosas LipFuel Lip Balm shade in them,” Belfiore said. “It’s an incredibly hydrating formula that delivers long-lasting moisture, which is essential when you’re traveling. The universal clear version has a permanent spot in the toiletry bag that flies with me, and I have the subtle-yet-flattering rush (cool pink), pulse (warm toasty spiced pink), and flow (warm beige nude) shades in my various makeup bags and purses.” Price at time of publish: $18

Charlotte Tilbury Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit Charlotte Tilbury View On Charlottetilbury.com Is there anything better than a makeup travel set? Now that we’ve used the Bronzed, Blushing Beauty Kit by Charlotte Tilbury, we can confidently answer that no, there is not anything better. It includes blendably pigmented bronzer, highlighter, and two-toned blush in mirrored compacts that help you create your easiest-ever sunkissed beach look. Just throw a bit of each on your face for a three-minute natural makeup look you can do anywhere from the airport to your plane seat to the hotel balcony. “This glamorous value kit from Charlotte Tilbury has everything you need for a glowy complexion when you're on the go, and everything is extremely compact and travel-friendly,” Belfiore said. “Trust me, no other makeup compares to these best-sellers — and you can use the trio as eyeshadow, too.” Price at time of publish: $110