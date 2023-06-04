The Best Times to Visit Philadelphia for Fun Events, Fewer Crowds, and Beautiful Weather

At any time of year in Philadelphia, you can wander the cobblestone alleyways of Old City, stroll the Schuylkill River Trail, and book a table at one of the city’s buzzy restaurants. Four definitive seasons, though, mean you can have a distinct experience in the City of Brotherly Love throughout the year. Whether you’re looking to take in Fairmount Park’s cherry blossoms at peak bloom, sip mulled wine at the German Christmas market in Center City, or just soak up the city’s bounty of historic and cultural sites on a budget, there’s no wrong time to visit Philly.

I’m a Philadelphia–based freelance journalist with more than a decade of experience covering travel, food, and culture at publications including Philadelphia magazine and Food & Wine. Here’s what you should know about the best times to visit Philadelphia, according to a local.

High Season: Summer is peak tourist season in Philly, when school is out and Old City streets swarm with visitors exploring historic attractions like the Liberty Bell, Elfreth’s Alley, and the Betsy Ross house. September and October are also busier months, when the temperature hovers in the pleasant range and wedding season is in full swing.

January and February see some of the coldest temperatures of the year — typically with daytime highs in the 30s — making these months the least busy time to visit. Shoulder Season: Spring and fall, from March to May and October to December, are when the city has milder weather but sees fewer crowds than in peak season.

Best Time to Visit Philadelphia for Perfect Weather

As with most Northeast cities, Philadelphia’s prime seasons are the fall and spring. September can still be quite hot and humid, but by early October and into November, the temperature goes from moderate to pleasantly crisp and cool. While March and April can see inconsistent weather, sometimes staying stubbornly cold or rainy, May and June are typically sunny and warm, but not yet hot and humid.

Best Time to Visit Philadelphia to Avoid the Crowds

For fewer crowds, plan your trip for mid-September, right after the back-to-school rush, or early November, right before the holidays are in full swing. January and February mark the coldest time of year, but are also less busy, making these months the prime time to score restaurant reservations and see the sights at a more relaxed pace.

Best Time to Visit to Save Money

For less pricey hotel rooms, consider arriving on a Sunday or Monday night instead of on a Thursday or Friday. Fall is also the height of the wedding season, when hotels in Center City, especially, hold room blocks for wedding guests, driving up room rates. Again, January and February are generally less busy months, making rooms more affordable.

Visit Philly runs a deal called the Overnight Package, which offers free parking and a perk like tickets to the Franklin Institute's Disney100 exhibition, or for history buffs, to the National Constitution Center and Museum of the American Revolution.

Best Times to Visit for Fun Events

Philadelphia has a bounty of exciting events throughout the year, from annual festivals and sporting events to one-off shows, art exhibitions, and concerts.

Every March, just before spring is in full bloom, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society holds its annual Philadelphia Flower Show. (The country’s largest and longest-running flower show dates back to 1829.) A little later in the spring, find festivities celebrating cherry blossom season in Fairmount Park, both at the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden and at the Horticultural Center. In May, the Italian Market Festival draws crowds for live music, cannolis and other delicacies in the historic market, and the Grease Pole contest, in which contestants race to the top of telephone poles slathered with lard in a hilarious, only-in-Philly tradition.

Summertime heats up with the Roots Picnic in early June, when The Roots, featuring Philly’s own Questlove, brings together a dazzling lineup of musical performances from artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill and Usher, and June brings the annual Pride festivities like parades and concerts. Leading up to July 4th, Wawa Welcome America features over two weeks of free concerts, museum admission, and other family-friendly programming — plus, the popular free Wawa Hoagie Day.

In the fall, the Eastern State Penitentiary — a historic prison that once held Al Capone — holds its annual, haunting Halloween Nights, and in October, the Head of the Schuylkill regatta brings dozens of rowing clubs to the river for a festive weekend filled with races.

Around the holidays, visitors will find the German Village market surrounding Dilworth Park in Center City, along with an ice skating rink that runs throughout the winter season. Winterfest overlooks the Delaware River, with more ice skating and fire pits for roasting s’mores.

Any time of year, check the calendar at museums like the Barnes, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, or the Franklin Institute to find current and upcoming exhibitions. With a rotating slate of world-class shows — from epic Cezanne and Jasper Johns retrospectives to Harry Potter: The Exhibition and Disney100 at the Franklin Institute — Philly’s cultural institutions offer a good reason to visit.

Worst Times to Visit Philadelphia

In the winter months, particularly in January and February, unpredictable weather can make it difficult to partake in some of the city’s most quintessential outdoor activities like relaxing in a hammock at Spruce Street Harbor Park on the Delaware River or taking in a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park. Those who make the trip, though, will be rewarded with more deeply-discounted hotel rooms and fewer crowds. Plus, the city comes alive with a whole new set of fun things to do and see, including Winterfest ice skating and Winter Wonder and the Christmas lights show at world-class Longwood Gardens.