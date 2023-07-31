The Best Times to Visit New York City for Lower Prices, Fewer Crowds, and More

Between the mouthwatering food (pizza and bagels, anyone?), glimmering skyscrapers, and vibrant arts and culture scene, it’s safe to say New York City offers something for everyone, regardless of age or interest. Don’t believe us? Just take it from travel advisor Rachel Soleil Lerch of Jetset World Travel, a Virtuoso agency, who tells Travel + Leisure, “The convergence of cuisine, art, and cultural experiences creates an atmosphere that crackles with a raw energy that has to be experienced to be believed.” Fora co-founder and travel advisor Henley Vazquez echoes these sentiments, describing the city as “a true melting pot of cuisines, architectural styles, and things to do.”

Before you jump into trip-planning mode, keep in mind that the best time to visit New York City ultimately depends on what you’re looking for, be it nice weather, fewer crowds, or lower prices. Ahead, find a brief breakdown of New York City’s tourism seasons:

High Season: Late May through early September and November through December

Late May through early September and November through December Shoulder Season: April through mid-May and September through October

April through mid-May and September through October Low Season: January through March

Best Times to Visit New York City for Smaller Crowds

According to Soleil Lerch, the best times to visit New York City for smaller crowds are mid-winter (January and February) and late spring (late March through late April). “In these quieter periods,” she says, “slip on a cozy jacket or a stylish rain poncho and take the opportunity to see a more intimate side of NYC.” What’s more, visiting during these times affords you the incredible opportunity to experience New York City like a local. As a bonus, you can also take advantage of lower rates on lodging, which means you can score incredible deals on some of New York City’s best hotels — but we’ll dive deeper into this in a bit.

Best Times to Visit New York City for Good Weather

Per Vazquez, the best time to visit New York City for good weather depends on what you’d consider “good weather.” For example, says Vazquez, “I love the summer because there are outdoor concerts and you can walk everywhere.” However, the travel advisor is also quick to note that many people may not like the heat. In this case, it’s best to visit in the fall, when “the leaves are changing and the air is crisp.” During this time, travelers can still partake in outdoor activities and cozy up inside the city’s best restaurants and bars. Soleil Lerch also tells T+L that fall is a great time to visit for good weather — though she also recommends springtime, with the “delightful weather” being “ideal for immersive exploration on foot – the best way to experience its vibrant neighborhoods.”

Best Times to Visit New York City for Lower Prices

Budget-conscious travelers — or pretty much anyone who loves a good deal — should plan on visiting New York City in mid to late winter. Not only can travelers snag great hotel rates, but they can also enjoy lower airfare and cheaper tickets to attractions like Broadway shows. Don’t feel like bracing for the cold but still want to enjoy an affordable vacation to one of America’s top cities? If the answer’s yes, then consider a late summer trip. “Particularly in late summer,” explains Soleil Lerch, “locals seek respite from the city's heat, creating more breathing space (and walking room!) for visitors, resulting in more favorable rates.”

Best Times to Visit New York City for Festivals and Events

New York City is renowned for its many year-round events and festivals, which rightfully attract travelers from across the globe. Movie buffs of all ages should plan their trip around the city’s most renowned film festivals such as the Tribeca Film Festival (which takes place each June) and New York Film Festival (which occurs every fall). In springtime, travelers can admire blooming cherry blossoms as part of the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens’ Sakura Matsuri Brooklyn Cherry Blossom Festival. Culinary connoisseurs, on the other hand, may opt to visit in October so that they can attend the famous Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival.

Visit during the summer months to enjoy a plethora of outdoor activities, events, and concerts, including SummerStage, which offers nearly 80 free concerts in Central Park and other parks throughout the five boroughs. Bryant Park will also host over 20 free outdoor performances as part of its Picnic Performances summer program. Theater-goers, on the other hand, will love Shakespeare in the Park.

Travel to New York City during the holiday season and prepare to be dazzled by the festive event programming, including the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting, incredible Christmas light displays, cheery holiday markets (including Bryant Park’s Winter Village and Union Square’s Holiday Market), and ice skating opportunities all throughout the boroughs.

Worst Times to Visit New York City

New York City offers an abundance of things to see and do all year round, meaning there is no “bad” time to visit. However, if it’s warm weather you’re after, steer clear of the city in the winter. What’s more, says Vazquez, “a snow-covered city is only beautiful for a few moments before people and cars mess it up” and that “it’s not usually pleasant to be out and about.” However, that’s not to say the city isn’t worth visiting then — especially if you’re craving an affordable and (virtually) crowd-free escape. With this in mind, Vazquez recommends counteracting the cold weather by taking advantage of the city’s many museums, shops, and indoor spaces like the Oculus and Brookfield Place, which are connected underground. Conversely, while a summer trip to New York City means warm, sunny weather, you can certainly expect to pay significantly higher rates for hotels and attractions — plus lots (and lots) of tourists.

