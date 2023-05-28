The Best Times to Visit Charleston to Save Money, Hit the Beach, and Avoid the Crowds

It’s no coincidence that Charleston, South Carolina consistently ranks at the top of Travel + Leisure’s annual list of the best cities in the United States. The popular East Coast destination has exciting year-round activities, access to several beaches, and generally enjoyable weather (although summer gives way to the area’s famous humidity and hotter temperatures). Food, ranging from barbecue to seafood, tends to be a top reason to visit the Holy City, and the cobblestoned streets in the Historic District are ideal for sightseeing — whether the wisteria is in bloom or the lampposts and doorways are decked out in festive holiday decor.

While there’s technically no bad time to visit Charleston, some months are better than others, particularly if you’re looking for the best weather, fewest crowds, and slightly lower prices. These are the best times to visit Charleston.



High Season: March to May, September to November

March to May, September to November Low Season: December (excluding the holidays) to February

December (excluding the holidays) to February Shoulder Season: June to August

Elizabeth Rhodes, Travel + Leisure special projects editor and South Carolina native, says April and October are her favorite times to visit. “The weather is pleasant — usually not too hot or humid — so you can really enjoy walking along the Battery, visiting the beach on Sullivan’s Island, or grabbing a drink at a rooftop bar.”



Best Time to Visit Charleston for Good Weather

If you can time your trip during Charleston’s spring sweet spot, mid-April through the end of May, you’ll be welcomed by pleasantly warm temperatures — anywhere from 60 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit — and the rich, fragrant scent of the jasmine blooms that climb along the walls, fences, and buildings. Peak heat and humidity won’t arrive until later in the summer, so this is the perfect time to experience the Southern city’s architecture, culinary scene, and natural beauty.

Late September until early December is also a popular time to visit Charleston, as daily temperatures can continue to reach the high 70s — you may even be able to squeeze in a beach day if you’re lucky. Just be sure your plans are somewhat flexible, as this time period overlaps with hurricane season, which can occasionally bring wind, rain, and potentially more dangerous storms.

Best Time to Visit Charleston to Avoid the Crowds

Spring days in Charleston are far from a well-kept secret, so expect King Street, Folly Beach, and the best downtown restaurants to be extra busy. If you do want to visit during this time, especially if the region’s blooming flowers are on your must-see list, schedule your trip during the week as opposed to the weekend. This will help reduce the time you spend maneuvering around other tourists on Broad Street or waiting for a table at 167 Raw, Leon’s, or the recently opened Sorelle.

Autumn and early winter are also some of the best times to travel to Charleston. Sure, you may have to bundle up to sit on Sullivan’s Island from late November through February, but you’ll also get to enjoy the city when it’s not at maximum capacity — although Charleston’s most popular establishments usually have a line or waitlist all year round.

Best Time to Visit Charleston to Save Money

As with most tourist destinations, Charleston's cooler winter weather marks the beginning of its off-season. The chillier temperatures in December, January, and February deter avid beach-goers and anyone looking for the classic Charleston heat, bringing slightly more affordable flight and hotel prices. If you’ve been wanting to stay at one of Charleston’s best hotels, which tend to be on the pricier side, this is the season when nightly rates are the lowest.

Best Times to Visit Charleston for Festivals

Festival season in Charleston arrives in the spring, although events start to pop up in February. The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) is one of the first major Charleston festivals every year, with a variety of wildlife and nature-focused art, live entertainment, and special events. SEWE is soon followed by Charleston Wine + Food in March, which draws chefs, winemakers, artisans, and anyone with an affinity for Southern food and culture to the area. The Charleston Jazz Festival is held every year in April, and features performances by some of the biggest names in Jazz. (Be sure to keep an eye out for the 2024 lineup.) Charleston’s historic homes and picturesque gardens are rarely open to the public, but the Festival of Houses and Gardens offers guided tours of some of the most beautiful South of Broad buildings, along with other exciting programming. Music, dance, and theater take the stage for 17 days in May and June when Spoleto Festival USA and Piccolo Spoleto Festival (the latter highlights local and regional artists) come to town. The festival rule of thumb is this: If you’re visiting Charleston in the spring, there’s sure to be something going on.

Worst Times to Visit Charleston

The crux of traveling to Charleston is that the worst time to visit is also one of the most popular times to see the city. While ideal for lounging on the beach, June, July, and August aren’t the best for sightseeing in Charleston. Summer is when the Lowcountry’s humidity covers the city, making the congested streets and public spaces even more suffocating. You’ll also need to consider hurricane season which lasts from June 1 to Nov. 30. Long holiday weekends, particularly Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, are usually the most crowded and most expensive.