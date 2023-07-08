Travelers’ reasons for visiting Atlanta, Georgia vary from family-friendly activities — like the Georgia Aquarium and Zoo Atlanta — to sports, museums, music, and the ever-expanding culinary scene. Given its vast appeal and accessibility (2,700 flights arrive and depart from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport every day), it makes sense that Atlanta also boasts an extended high season.

High Season: May through December

May through December Shoulder Season: March and April

March and April Low Seasons: January and February

You might not be able to avoid Atlanta’s infamous traffic entirely during your visit, but there are ways to ensure you make the most out of your time in the destination. For starters, plan ahead, particularly if you need to buy tickets to an attraction or event. “If traveling during the weekends, no matter the season, any tourist attraction — like the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden — will be busy,” said Lindsey Ritchie, lead concierge at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.



Weather will also play a part in your overall Atlanta experience, and most locals agree that you’ll find the most pleasant temperatures in the spring and early fall. “Spring [in Atlanta] offers beautiful weather, and it’s a great time to explore the city's outdoor destinations, as the green spaces come alive,” said Lindsey Raimondi, public relations manager for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. Fatini Jiap, general manager of O-Ku Atlanta, says September and October are great months, as summer turns to fall. “You can picnic at Piedmont Park, hike at Stone Mountain to see the sunrise, or even have a nice dinner at a local rooftop restaurant," Jiap added.

Read on to discover the best times to visit Atlanta, whether you want to avoid crowds, take advantage of the city’s green spaces, or save money on your accommodations.

Best Times to Visit Atlanta for Smaller Crowds

“Atlanta is most crowded from August to December, due to gorgeous fall weather, lots of festivals, and many sporting events, from the NBA to college football,” Ritchie said. For fewer crowds, visit in January, June, and July instead.

Even in the off-season, travelers will find plenty to do, especially if they want to explore the bar and restaurant scene. “Atlanta is a wonderful food and beverage city, and it really doesn't get the praise it deserves,” said Miles Macquarrie, beverage director and co-owner of Kimball House. Travel in those off months you’re less likely to wait in line, more likely to score that typically hard-to-get reservation, and more likely to find a parking spot with ease.

Best Times to Visit Atlanta for Good Weather

Like most Southern cities — Charleston and Savannah among them — Atlanta is most pleasant in terms of weather in the spring and fall. “The best weather to travel to Atlanta is [in] March and April and in September and October,” Ritchie said. “Temperatures are mild, from the mid-60s to low 80s, and it’s usually sunny and perfect for outdoor activities and alfresco dining.”

While Atlanta may be a major metropolitan city, it also has 17.8 square miles of green space to offer residents and visitors. “Fall in Atlanta is amazing. We were once considered the ‘city in the forest,’ so you'll see lots of changing leaves and colors in autumn,” Macquarrie added.

Best Times to Visit Atlanta for Lower Prices

If you’re looking to save a bit of money, consider visiting Atlanta in the winter or the height of summer. By circumventing peak season, you’re more likely to find deals on hotels. “Hotel rates are usually lower in the summer and holiday season, except for New Year’s Eve,” Ritchie said. Raimondi does note that you can find a “variety of hotel offerings at different price points” throughout the city — everything from five-star luxury to more affordable accommodations — any time of year.

Best Times to Visit Atlanta for Festivals, Events, and Sports

Atlanta’s longer peak season is, in part, driven by the sheer number of festivals, cultural activities, and sporting events that occur throughout the year. “Fairs will start around mid-April, then festivals and concerts typically begin in May and happen through September," Ritchie said. Spring events include the Atlanta Jazz Festival, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival, and the Atlanta Film Festival.

Atlanta's fall calendar is just as packed. “This time of year offers wonderful outdoor events like Music Midtown and Atlanta Pride,” Raimondi shared. Depending on when you visit, your trip might also coincide with Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Yellow Daisy Festival, Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, or Candler Park Fall Fest.

Atlanta is a touch slower in the colder months, but the city’s residents still put on a variety of events, including the Atlanta Christkindl Market, the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, and the Lunar New Year Festival. “Don’t forget to visit the Christmas lights at Atlanta Botanical Garden, Callaway Gardens, and many more,” Jiap added.

And sports fan will find a game to attend any time of year: the Braves’ season runs from late February through early October, the Atlanta Hawks hit the court in October and play until April, and you can cheer on the Atlanta Falcons starting in September.

Worst Times to Visit Atlanta

Avoid Atlanta's hottest summer days if possible. July temperatures can reach between 85 and 95 degrees, and the average humidity is around 75%. Unless you’re exploring the city’s indoor options — of which there are many — you may want to plan your trip to the Big A when it cools down a bit.

