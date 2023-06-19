The Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. to See the Cherry Blossoms, Tour the National Mall, and More

Washington, D.C. is always buzzing with activity — and we don't just mean politics. Whether you are a history enthusiast, an art aficionado, a foodie, or a fan of the outdoors, our nation's capital is packed with historical monuments, world-class museums and special exhibitions, top-notch restaurants and bars, and excellent parks that draw millions of visitors year round.

And as Brian Salley, the chief concierge of the Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C., said, there is no bad time to visit D.C. because the city and its many neighborhoods offer a wealth of activities for visitors of all ages. However, certain times of the year bring fewer people to the city's hotels and businesses, so if you'd like to avoid the crowds and score lower prices, you may want to plan your next trip around those.

Here's a rough breakdown of tourist seasons in Washington, D.C.:

High Season: March-July, September-December

Low Season: January-mid March, August

Of course, every traveler is different, so if you are planning a trip to the nation's capital, check out this guide to the best times to visit D.C. for activities such as museum hopping, boat tours, and enjoying the spectacular cherry blossoms.

Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. for Smaller Crowds

"Winter is a good time to visit if you want to avoid crowds. The Smithsonian and most other museums are open, and locals like to visit around the holidays when fewer tourists are in town," Susan Sullivan Lagon, hotel historian at The Jefferson D.C., voted one of the city's best hotels in 2022, said. Museum halls and historic landmarks tend to be quieter in January and February, as well as the first half of March. However, major national holidays during these months, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents' Day, and special events that happen in the winter, such as presidential inaugurations, are the exception.

If visiting during the colder months is not an option, then plan your trip on a weekday. That's another way to avoid huge crowds and score discounts at local hotels.

Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. for Good Weather

Washington, D.C., benefits from mild winters with little snow and very few days of freezing temperatures. That means that even if you happen to be in town in the winter, you'll still be able to go outside and enjoy the city. However, as Salley suggested, spring (April and May) and fall (late September to early November) offer the most pleasant weather conditions for sightseeing in D.C.

Keep in mind that if you visit in early September, you will most likely experience the hot and humid weather many Washingtonians try to avoid. However, the best thing about visiting D.C. is that even if the weather is not cooperating, you can always go inside a gallery, a museum, or a hip shop to cool off, warm up, or wait out a storm.

Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. for Lower Prices

While D.C. is not a cheap place to visit or travel to (Dulles International Airport was just ranked the most expensive for domestic travel), hotel prices and airfare vary throughout the year.

"Generally, you may find lower prices during the winter months, particularly from January to early March when tourism is slower. Additionally, weekdays tend to have more affordable rates compared to weekends," Salley added.

Thankfully, D.C. has accommodation and dining options for any budget. You can also search for more wallet-friendly lodging in Maryland and Virginia towns along the Metro lines, which is the most convenient way to commute to D.C.

Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. to See the Cherry Blossoms

In 1912, Japan gifted the American people sakura trees as a symbol of friendship. They were planted at the Tidal Basin in D.C., and the yearly celebration of their spectacular blooming is now known as the Cherry Blossom Festival, which takes place over several weeks.

"Mother Nature can be notoriously fickle, and it's impossible to time precisely when 'peak bloom' occurs around the Tidal Basin. The window is between mid-March and mid-April," Lagon explained. The National Park Service has set up a convenient "Bloom Watch" page on its website that tracks and forecasts peak bloom. The National Cherry Blossom Festival website is also an excellent source for monitoring sakura blooming progress and searching for cherry blossom-related events.

For visitors who'd like to avoid the massive crowds around the Tidal Basin, Lagon recommends strolling to Dumbarton Oaks Gardens in Georgetown, the Hains Point loop near the Wharf, and Stanton Park on Capitol Hill, all places where you can see cherry blossom trees.

Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. to Tour the National Mall

The National Mall stretches two miles from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol and, together with the Memorial Parks, dubbed "America's Front Yard," encompasses more than a hundred historic landmarks and monuments. The area is open to visitors 24/7, although if you'd like to visit the Washington Monument, you'll have to do it between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day. Check out its monthly maintenance schedule before you plan your trip, as the monument is closed for a single day each month.

"The best time to visit the National Mall is during the spring and fall seasons. While temperatures can become quite hot and humid, mid-week during the summer months tend to have the fewest crowds," Adrian Renart, assistant director of services at The St. Regis Washington, D.C., said.

Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C.’s Museums

One of the highlights of any trip to D.C. is exploring its many museums. Fortunately, all 19 Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are free of charge and are open every day except Dec. 25. However, remember that The National Museum of African American History and Culture and the recently renovated Air & Space Museum require you to book a timed entry pass in advance.

"If you'd like to have fewer people blocking your view of Leonardo DaVinici's ‘Ginevra de' Benci’ at the National Gallery of Art, then you may want to visit during the week or during the months of July-August or January-February," Renart explained.

Worst Times to Visit Washington, D.C.

You are always guaranteed a good time in Washington, D.C. However, many locals will advise you to avoid the city in August, as it's too hot and humid (in fact, many Washingtonians head out to the beach or mountains then). "Congress is out of session, and a few businesses shut down for a week or two when business is slow," Renart added.

City-wide conventions or special events (such as marches, memorials, or protests) also fill the streets, hotels, and restaurants of downtown D.C., and reservations become more difficult to find, according to Renart.

