The Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Lower Prices, Beautiful Weather, and Outdoor Adventures

Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Fraser River in the shadows of the Coast Mountains, you’ll find an urban escape on nature's doorstep. Vancouver is home to inner-city old-growth forests, over 270 miles of bike lanes, the world's longest uninterrupted oceanside bike and walking path, three ski hills, and over 240 parks – all of which can be enjoyed year-round. Like its American neighbor Seattle, the Canadian city benefits from mild Pacific Northwest weather, which means spring comes earlier and fall stays later. “One of the unique things about Vancouver is how much there is to do in the shoulder seasons when things are quiet and hotels are affordable,” says Jim McGovern, the founder of Yervana, a Vancouver-based marketplace where visitors can find and book local adventures. “You can go skiing and mountain biking on the same day! When we get into that time period of the end of March, April, and the beginning of May when the ski hills are still open, the bike trails are open, and you can get on the water, there are endless outdoor activities in and around the city.”

High Season: June to mid-September

June to mid-September Shoulder Seasons: April to May and mid-September to October

April to May and mid-September to October Low Season: November to March

Here are the best times to visit Vancouver for lower prices, beautiful weather, outdoor adventures, and more.

Related: T+L’s Guide to Vancouver

Oleksandra Kharkova/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Smaller Crowds and Lower Prices

Like the rest of Canada, the well-earned summer months are high season in Vancouver as locals and travelers alike take advantage of long days and warm weather. Vancouver is also one of the main ports for Alaskan cruises, so this is when hotel occupancy is up and rates are expensive. The low and shoulder seasons — mid-September to May — are typically the most affordable times to visit. Depending on what type of Vancouver experience you’re looking for, the off-season could be optimal as there are still warm enough periods for hiking or beachcombing and it can get cold enough to ski.

Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Good Weather

Unsurprisingly, summer delivers the warmest weather, making it the ideal time to take advantage of water activities like paddleboarding, whale watching, and swimming and land-based activities like hiking and biking. Depending on the year, summer weather can start in May and extend until October. June is nicknamed “Juneuary” because both January and June can see heavy rainfall.

AscentXmedia/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Foodies

Vancouver recently received its first Michelin Guide recognizing 60 outstanding restaurants, so there’s never a bad time for foodies to visit the city. Visit during the summer patio season to take advantage of al fresco dining at Granville Island, Coal Harbour, and various craft breweries. The city is also famous for Asian and farm-to-table cuisines, and if you’re a foodie looking to visit multiple restaurants in between adventures, The Dine Out Vancouver Festival happens every January and features affordable multi-course menus at some of the city's most popular restaurants along with events and tours that are sure to please any palette.

Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Indigenous Experiences

Located on the traditional, unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, Vancouver’s history dates back thousands of years before European settlers arrived. This extensive history is rooted in tradition and storytelling, and Vancouver has several experiences by Indigenous people showcasing Indigenous culture. “My favorite time in Vancouver, both as a local and as an Indigenous tourism professional, is the summer”, explains Keith Henry, president and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada. “You can enjoy a kayak or paddleboard in Deep Cove or Cates Park with Takaya, enjoy the Talaysay Land, Sea, and Air audio tour when the sun is out and the ocean is at its brightest, taste the freshest local ingredients during fruit and vegetable season from Vancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon + Bannock, then enjoy one of the newest exhibits from the Bill Reid Gallery." Talaysay Tours’ Talking Trees Tour in the old-growth forests of Stanley Park, the Bill Reid Gallery, and the Museum of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia are all open year-round.



Related: Getting to Know Indigenous Peoples in Canada Through Tourism

Hailshadow/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Skiers and Snowboarders

Towering over Vancouver and the Lower Mainland are three ski resorts: Cypress Mountain Resort, Mt. Seymour, and Grouse Mountain. Each has stunning views overlooking the city with day and night skiing. For all three resorts, the best time to ski starts around late December and extends until late March. Not a skier? Grouse Mountain is known for its year-round sightseeing and mountaintop dining. Of course, we would be remiss not to mention the behemoth Whistler Blackholm Ski Resort. While North America’s largest ski resort isn’t located in Vancouver itself, a two-hour car or bus drive up the Sea to Sky Highway will get you there.

Worst Times to Visit Vancouver

Vancouver is one of those places that has an activity for all weather. In the winter, it snows high in the mountains and rains in the city, but even in the rain, hiking in the temperate rainforests of Stanley Park, Pacific Spirit Park, Capilano Suspension Bridge, or Lynn Canyon is an enchanting experience. If you don’t like the cold, winter might not be for you. Like much of Canada, November tends to be the least favorite time to visit as it’s too cold for summer and fall activities but it’s also too early to ski. Vancouver can get very busy on holidays and weekends, so try to avoid traveling during these peak times.

