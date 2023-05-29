The Best Times to Visit Tulum for the Perfect Beach Vacation

Tulum is part of Mexico’s Riviera Maya region, making it one of the most popular warm-weather vacation spots for sun-seekers. What’s more, according to Karina Sierra, director of marketing at the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort, the destination offers something for every traveler, such as “white-sand beaches, enriching culture, and exciting experiences from the Mayan ruins to excellent culinary offerings.” However, before planning a trip here, it’s important to note that weather, crowds, and prices all vary depending on the time of year. Here’s a quick snapshot of Tulum’s tourism seasons:

High Season: Mid-December through April

Mid-December through April Shoulder Season: July and August; November and early December

July and August; November and early December Low Season: May and June; September and October

Below, we’ve determined the best times to visit Tulum for good weather, smaller crowds, and even avoiding the seaweed.

Best Times to Visit Tulum for Smaller Crowds

Like nearby Cancun, Tulum’s high season lasts from December to April. During this time, throngs of travelers flock to the Riviera Maya in search of sun and fun. Those looking to beat the crowds should plan a trip to Cancun sometime in the summer or fall. Keep in mind that hurricane season does take place between June and November — October is the wettest month — so you can (and should) expect some rain at this time of year.

If you can brave the rain, though, visiting Tulum in the summer or fall affords you the opportunity to experience the destination to the fullest — that is, without having to stress about making restaurant reservations months in advance or having to jet down to the beach or pool in the early morning hours just to snag a lounger. Similarly, since this is the off-season, room rates tend to be cheaper, and many properties offer enticing deals and promotions to lure travelers (but more on that later).

Best Times to Visit Tulum for Good Weather

If it’s warm, sunny skies you’re after, avoid visiting Tulum in September and October, which are the rainiest months. On the contrary, February, April, and July have the least amount of rain. The summer months are the hottest — temperatures can reach over 90 degrees Fahrenheit — which may be a draw for some.

Alternatively, consider planning your trip right after the end of hurricane season. November and early December are excellent times to visit Tulum since the weather is pleasant (temperatures range from the low 70s to low 80s) and the crowds are fewer, especially compared to high season. Peak season — December through April — also offers excellent weather, but it comes at a high price.

Benjamin Fernandez, CEO of The Beach Tulum and Cabanas Tulum Beach Hotel & Spa, tells Travel + Leisure that May “usually has the best weather” (think: lots of sun, less humidity, and temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to the low 90s). You’ll also avoid the rowdy spring break crowds, an added bonus in our book.

Best Times to Visit Tulum for Lower Prices

Great news: It is possible to visit Tulum on a budget — but you’ll need to plan accordingly. According to Fernandez, travelers looking to save money should consider jetting off to Tulum between July and October, which aligns with hurricane season. Moreover, visitors can save money on flights and lodging; that is, as long as they don’t mind rain or humidity. According to Fernandez, “many hotels cut their prices during this time in the off-season.”

Another option is to visit in the shoulder seasons, which include the months of May and November along with early December (before the holiday season kicks into high gear). During these months, you can expect to score great deals on flights and hotels. While the savings won’t be as significant as if you were to travel in the low season, the weather will be much more pleasant, which means you can spend more time soaking up the sun on one of Mexico’s best beaches.

Best Times to Visit Tulum to Avoid the Seaweed

While a visit to Tulum during hurricane season means lower prices (especially when compared to high season), it does come at a cost. In addition to rainy, humid weather, Sierra tells Travel + Leisure that seaweed season typically aligns with hurricane season, which means that visitors can expect to see the most seaweed from May-October. As a result, you may see the infamous brown-colored, foul-smelling sargassum seaweed washed up along Tulum’s beaches if you travel then.

However, that’s not to say your trip will be completely ruined. Fortunately, Fernandez tells Travel + Leisure that seaweed that washes ashore “can be cleaned quickly.” For example, he says, “We have a team who cleans the beach every morning at dawn.” He also notes that the amount of sargassum on the beach can vary depending on the day — and the current. “Some days at dawn, there is sargassum [but] the next morning, the current changes and the beach is perfect.”

Worst Times to Visit Tulum

The worst time to visit Tulum ultimately depends on what you hope to get from your vacation. Travelers in search of rest and relaxation — sans large crowds — should avoid visiting during peak season, which includes holidays and spring break. Similarly, budget-conscious travelers should also steer clear of vacationing here during the high season, when airfare and hotel prices skyrocket. On the other hand, those seeking warm, sunny weather may opt not to travel here during hurricane season. The same thing goes with folks hoping to get out on the water: While sargassum can be cleaned up fairly quickly once it washes ashore, you’ll still see it floating in the water, which can, of course, impact swimming and boating conditions.

