The Best Times to Visit South Carolina for Pleasant Weather, Fewer Crowds, and Lower Prices

If warm weather, salt water, football, and barbecue are calling your name, it may be time to plan a trip to South Carolina. But before you book a flight or begin plotting out your itinerary, you’ll need to know more about the best times to visit the Palmetto State, especially if you want to avoid crowds, inclement weather, and higher-than-average prices.

For the most part, each of South Carolina’s four major regions — the Lowcountry, the Midlands, the Pee Dee, and the Upstate — experience hot, humid summers followed by mild winters, although the mountains in the northwest tend to have less tropical weather than the rest of the state. Along with the weather, the traffic, events, and local activities will vary by exact location, so we spoke with a few locals across the state — including Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston — to get their take on when to visit (and avoid) South Carolina.

High Season: May to August

May to August Shoulder Seasons: March to April and September to October

March to April and September to October Low Seasons: November to February

While the state may be known for its beaches, experts tend to agree that summer falls short compared to spring and fall. According to Chef Mike Lata of Charleston’s acclaimed FIG — which just celebrated its 20th year in the Holy City — spring is the best time to visit the coastal region for both great food and pleasant weather. ”The fish is plentiful, produce is coming on strong, and the weather is cool and generally dry,” he said. On the opposite side of the state, Greenville’s Jamie McDonough, co-owner of full-service bike shop and tour operator Reedy Rides, echoed Lata’s sentiments, saying: “In addition to the pleasant weather, spring and early fall offer a plethora of outdoor activities.”

Whether you’re looking to visit a particular city or take a road trip through the entire state, read on for the best times to visit South Carolina.

Best Times to Visit South Carolina for Smaller Crowds

South Carolina’s appeal is vast and varied. Beach-related activities, golf, parks, natural attractions, historic sites, and a robust culinary landscape bring in tourists all year round. Depending on where you’re headed in the state, though, you can find pockets of time when it’s less crowded.

Late spring and early summer are the times when the state tends to be the most crowded: spring break, college graduations, and generally enjoyable weather are often the catalyst behind South Carolina tourism. “Summer months are our busiest times,” says McDonough. In order to miss the larger crowds, try early spring, fall, or even winter. “With fewer visitors, you can enjoy a more relaxed and authentic experience,” she adds.

The coastal region follows a similar pattern, although the Lowcountry’s humidity can deter visitors in the height of summer. "[Charleston] experiences the biggest crowds from March through June and again in October,” says Chef Lata. “You’ll have the city to yourself in late September.”

Home to the University of South Carolina, Columbia and its surrounding area see similar trends, but its population is directly impacted by the school. “Summer and fall are typically the most crowded times of the year for Columbia, with university-oriented events like campus orientation, back-to-school, and the start of football season being major drivers,” says Tanya Black, Graduate Columbia’s general manager. Her advice? Come in the winter. “Visitor traffic typically slows down between December and January due to the holiday season,” she says.

Best Times to Visit South Carolina for Good Weather

There are two weather-related factors you’ll want to watch out for when planning your South Carolina adventure: the heat (which, mixed with the famous humidity, can be rather unpleasant) and hurricane season, which peaks in August and September. “If you’re looking to enjoy South Carolina without the heat and humidity, I’d recommend visiting in the shoulder-season months,” says Black. “From late April to early June and early September to late October, you’ll get all the benefits of warm weather without it being too overbearingly humid.”

It may not be swimming weather, but the colder months can be a great time to visit, too. “Winters can be very pleasant and mild, so don't count the holidays out for a visit,” says McDonough.

Best Times to Visit South Carolina for Lower Prices

Hotels in South Carolina’s major cities and popular destinations are typically most expensive in the late spring and early summer when they are busiest. Alternatively, a visit during December through February should allow you to save some money, no matter where you’re going in the state. “While we do typically see a post-holiday spike in February, it is still less expensive compared to the summer months,” says Black.

Best Times to Visit South Carolina for Festivals and Events

To align with the pleasant weather, South Carolina’s largest festivals and events tend to take place in the spring and fall.

“Greenville hosts a variety of arts, music, and food festivals during the spring and fall, offering a unique cultural experience for visitors,” says McDonough. “The Artisphere festival, held in May, showcases the works of talented artists from around the country, while Fall for Greenville, held in October, celebrates the city's vibrant culinary scene with delicious food and live entertainment.”

Further southeast in Columbia, you’ll find the Rosewood Crawfish Festival in May, the Columbia Shrimp & Grits Festival in June, and the South Carolina State Fair in October. If you keep driving in the same direction, you’ll eventually end up in Charleston, a city with no shortage of festivals, events, and family-friendly programming in the springtime. Starting in February and running through early June, festival season includes the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), Charleston Food + Wine, Charleston Jazz Festival, Spoleto Festival USA, and more.

Worst Times to Visit South Carolina

Try to avoid the height of summer — the end of July through August — if you can. When you pair tourist season with sweltering temperatures and high humidity levels, you may end up with a less-than-stellar trip. Although, McDonough notes, “Each season [in South Carolina] brings its own unique charm and activities.” So even if you visit during the hottest months, you’re sure to find something fun to do, whether it’s going to the beach, sitting by the hotel pool, or sipping a sweet tea and appreciating the air conditioning inside a restaurant.

