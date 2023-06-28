The Best Times to Visit Montana for Beautiful Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds

Montana is best known for its wide-open vistas and expansive wilderness. It is a state built for adventurers — be that adventure on snow, trail, or waterway. Montana’s two high seasons, winter and summer, couldn’t be more opposite. Winters are long and snowy, drawing visitors who want to ski snow-covered mountains, while summers are colorful, with long, sunny days and cool nights. In fact, Mandy Hotovy, the general manager at The Wilson Hotel in Big Sky, Montana, says, “There’s a saying here in Big Sky that ‘people come for the winter and stay for the summer,’ and I would agree with that.”

For a quieter visit with fewer crowds (and often lower rates), plan your trip for one of the two shoulder seasons. “For those looking to enjoy a visit to one of our mountain towns, or to head up to Glacier National Park, come out in spring or fall,” advised Steven Boldt, who is the head of digital tools at RightOnTrek, a company based near Glacier National Park that helps people plan backpacking trips with gear rentals and dehydrated meal plans.

To determine the best time to visit Montana for your travel goals, let's start with some basic information about the state's tourism seasons:

High Seasons: December to March and July to September

December to March and July to September Shoulder Seasons: April to June and October to November

Here are the best times to go to Montana for fewer crowds, beautiful weather, and more.

Best Times to Visit Montana for Smaller Crowds

In Montana, it’s noticeably quieter in the spring and fall. Once the ski areas close in early spring, a wonderful, crowd-free quiet descends on most ski towns. And in the fall, when the kids go back to school and the weather begins to cool, hikers need only to pack an extra layer to enjoy the wide-open trails. Just be aware that some outfitters, hotels, and tour operators will close during the shoulder seasons, so you’ll want to double-check opening dates before you travel.

If you have your heart set on Yellowstone National Park, Hotovy says, “Our ‘secret season’ is the shoulder season. May through June and September through October are some of the best times to visit. Visitation in the park is lower and allows for a more intimate experience when seeing Old Faithful or spotting wildlife.”

Best Times to Visit Montana for Good Weather

If your idea of good weather is a powder day, plan your trip between December and March, when ski areas like Big Sky see up to 60 inches of snow a month on average.

If you have your heart set on sunny, blue skies and warmer temperatures, visit between July and September when Hotovy says visitors can enjoy “longer, warmer days that allow for more time to recreate outdoors, alfresco dinners, and gorgeous sunsets.”

Best Times to Visit Montana for Lower Prices

Smaller crowds tend to correspond with lower prices, so travelers looking for a deal should plan their trip north in the spring or fall. These shoulder seasons are known for their fickle weather — it might be snowing one day and hot and sunny the next — so travelers should come prepared. That said, the prices couldn’t be better. Hotels that are booked out in the winter and summer will often have more open rooms — at lower rates — in the spring and fall.

“Though some activities will probably be limited, the shoulder seasons from April - June and October - November are perfect for avoiding the crowds and enjoying off-season rates,” confirmed Boldt.

Best Times to Visit Montana for Hiking

Boldt says that the prime hiking season near Glacier National Park typically runs from late July to mid-October when the snow has melted and hiking trails are clear. Greg Wagner, the assistant general manager at Moonlight Basin, a private club in Big Sky, says that “You can’t go wrong hiking around Big Sky in any of the summer months – you’ll find different wildflowers and wildlife along the trails as the season progresses.”

That said, both say that hiking in September is hard to beat. “September is hands-down our favorite month to get out on the trails. Warm, sunny days mix with slightly chilly nights,” said Boldt, while Wagner notes that “Starting in September, we have crisp mornings, blue skies, and the daytime temperatures are perfect for being active outside.”

Best Times to Visit Montana for Skiing and Snowboarding

In Montana, ski season tends to start in late November and run through mid to late April, but Wagner says March is his favorite time to ski. “If I had to pick just one month to ski, it would be March. Big Sky is known for epic spring skiing and lots of powder days. With more daylight and warmer afternoons in March, there’s no better time for après-ski socials on the patio of one of our ski lodges after a long day on the mountain.”

If you want to ski without the crowds, Hotovy recommends planning your trip after the New Year and before Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. During this “sweet spot,” she says skiers at Big Sky, “can expect town to be a little quieter and the lift lines up at the resort to be a little shorter.”

Worst Times to Visit Montana

If you want to travel to Montana without worrying about shops being closed and activities being unavailable, avoid visiting Montana in the spring and fall, when many summer and winter resort towns practically shut down. You can avoid the crowds and snag a deal, but you may not be able to experience everything Montana has to offer.

