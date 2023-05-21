The Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Great Weather, Lower Prices, and Fewer Crowds

Copenhagen is an enchanting Scanvidian city that’s well known for its grand palaces, gardens, and colorful canalside district of Nyhavn. The Danish capital does experience a pretty drastic weather swing with almost 18 hours of sunlight in peak summer and a long, cold, dark winter season. Though, with Christmas markets and a whole lot of hygge (the Danes invented the concept), many travelers are more than happy to brave the dreary, frosty conditions in December for a festive, cozy trip.

We spoke to Cecilia Fonden, a seasoned concierge at d’Angleterre, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, to help determine the best times to visit Copenhagen for great weather, fewer crowds, and more.

High Season: June to August and December

June to August and December Shoulder Season: April to May and September to November

April to May and September to November Low Season: January to March

Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Smaller Crowds

To escape the summer crowds, consider visiting Copenhagen during shoulder season. The months of April and October in particular are wonderful because you get the benefits of spring or autumn sunshine and moderate temperatures so you can stroll around comfortably with just a light jacket. These are also great times for tourists to see the lively cafe culture come to life as locals fully embrace the first and last opportunities to enjoy heated terrace seating around the city.



Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Good Weather

It’s been said that when Danish summer is good, it’s the absolute best. Expect long, bright days and nights (the sun only sets for a few hours), comfortable temperatures with no extreme heat, scenic canals in the center of the city, and sandy beaches on the northern outskirts where you’ll find Copenhageners catching some rays. Tourists can also look forward to buzzing sidewalk cafes, seasonal programming at Tivoli Gardens — one of the world’s oldest amusement parks — and an all-around jovial atmosphere (“Copenhageners are known as some of the happiest people in the world, but they’re extra joyous during the summer,” notes Fonden).



Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Lower Prices

“Copenhagen is not an inexpensive destination, but during the months of February and March you can actually find good offers,” reveals Fonden. While the weather might not be anything to brag about, the wealth of museums, great shopping, high-end hotels, and impressive food scene continue to attract travelers — especially those seeking a deal or an easier time scoring a coveted reservation. “Dozens of Michelin-rated restaurants, welcoming indoor food markets, cozy cafes that serve fresh-baked Danish pastries, and many other delicious attractions make the city the Nordic culinary capital,” says Fonden.



RomanBabakin/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Copenhagen for Biking

Even though the Danish capital has a great metro system, biking is the preferred form of transportation for locals, with almost 50 percent of Copenhageners riding a bike on a daily basis. Pleasant weather makes the May to September period prime for tooling around Copenhagen on two wheels. “You can go everywhere with your ‘metal horse’ (as Danes call their two-wheeled best friend),” says Fonden. Opt for a bike tour with a certified guide to see the many highlights and explore the vibrant neighborhoods such as Vesterbro and Nørrebro.



AleksandarNakic/Getty Images

Worst Times to Visit Copenhagen

If you aren’t a fan of grayness, rain, and cold winds, it’s probably best to avoid Copenhagen in January, when the sun is only up from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and it’s very often covered by heavy clouds. With all that said, folks who don’t mind a little inclement weather will get to experience hygge firsthand. Fonden suggests using this month to visit crowd-free castles and museums and take advantage of discounts on the large pedestrian shopping street of Strøget.

