The Best Time to Visit Colorado for Good Weather, Affordable Prices, and Fewer Crowds

These are the best times to visit Colorado, whether you're looking to ski, hike, or admire wildflowers.

By
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick
Evie Carrick

Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who’s lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She now splits her time between Colorado and Paris, ensuring she doesn't have to live without skiing or L'As du Fallafel.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 1, 2023
Rear View Of Woman With Dog Walking On Mountain Against Sky in Ridgeway, Colorado
Photo:

Katie Aldrich/EyeEm/Getty Images

People love Colorado — and for good reason. The state is an outdoor lover’s paradise, with four national parks and plenty of beautiful mountain towns offering hiking, biking, and skiing opportunities. Some travelers come to hit the trails, while others visit to escape the heat and enjoy the views. No matter your travel style, the state has something for everyone — even Denver day-trippers will find a national park less than a two-hour car ride away.

Here’s a local’s rundown on the best time to visit Colorado, including when to go to avoid the crowds, see wildflowers, and ski.

Best Time to Visit Colorado for Good Weather

Anyone who has spent enough time in Colorado knows that the weather can change quickly — and vary from year to year. Typically, however, the best weather can be found between June and October. During this warm-weather window, snowfall is unlikely (but not impossible) and the sun is almost always shining.

If you run hot, skip July and August, which are usually the warmest months. Instead, plan your trip for the spring or fall. Just keep in mind the weather is always cooler in the mountains (and at higher elevations) when compared to Denver, which can be surprisingly hot in the middle of summer. 

Aerial view of autumn, falls colors of Grand Mesa National Forest from overlook at Scenic Byway State Highway 65 in Colorado

Michael Vi/Getty Images

Best Time to Visit Colorado to Avoid the Crowds

Much of Colorado’s tourism revolves around the outdoors, so during the break between ski season and summer, as well as between fall and ski season (a.k.a. shoulder or off-season), you’ll typically find fewer people.

These two crowd-free travel windows are April and May, then October through mid-December. Once summer or ski season is in full swing, you’ll find more cars on the road, more people at the resorts, and full restaurants.

Best Time to Visit Colorado for Lower Prices

The good news is that during these crowd-free periods in Colorado, the prices tend to be lower, too. If you’re traveling near a ski area, hotel rates may be at their peak during ski season and not much lower during the height of summer. Those same hotels, however, will often have lower rates in the early spring (April and May) and late fall to early winter (late October to mid-December).

Wildflowers along Mosquito Pass in Colorado

Dale Poll/Getty Images

Best Time to Visit Colorado for Wildflowers

Nailing down wildflower season is almost impossible, since the arrival of the blooms depends on several factors — most notably snowmelt and elevation. That said, the flowers usually start appearing in lower elevations between late spring and early summer, and at higher elevations, in July and sometimes into August.

The great thing is that even though wildflower season is hard to predict, you can almost always find blooms between May and August — you just have to be willing to make the journey (or hike) to see them.

Best Time to Visit Colorado for Skiing

Colorado’s ski season typically runs from late November through early April, but it varies greatly based on the area. Some ski spots, like Arapahoe Basin and Keystone, welcome visitors as early as late October and remain open through mid-June, and in some cases, even early July. It all depends on snowfall, elevation, and snowmaking.

That said, the snow tends to be nice and deep (and still falling) in late January and into February, while March offers warm-weather spring skiing.

Young male skiing at speed on slopes, Vail, Colorado

Photoimagesnz/Getty Images

Best Time to Visit Colorado for Hiking

If you have the right equipment, you can trek many trails in Colorado year-round, but peak hiking season runs from June through October. During this window, most trails are snow-free and the majority of high-mountain passes are open. In the middle of summer (July and August), you’ll want to bring plenty of sun protection and a waterproof jacket, as the rainy season arrives around the time the temperatures jump.

Those who want to hike in May and early June will need to bring microspikes for traversing snow-covered trails, while those interested in trekking late into fall should pack layers and be prepared for the possibility of snow.

Best Time to Visit Colorado for Fall Foliage

Like wildflower season, the best time to catch the state’s colorful fall foliage changes based on summer moisture and elevation. Trees at lower elevations tend to change earlier, while those high in the mountains can be delayed. In general, fall colors reach their peak between mid-September and mid-October.

Your best bet is to visit a place with a high number of aspen trees, which boast beautiful yellows, oranges, and reds, and plan to travel up or down in elevation in order to find trees at the peak of change.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Puerto Rican flag on a beach in San Juan
The Best Time to Visit Puerto Rico for Fewer Crowds, Better Weather, and Lower Prices
Santa Monica Pier
23 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in California
The beautiful picturesque cobbled street of Circus Lane, only a couple of minutes walk away from Edinburgh City center, Scotland
The Best Times to Visit Scotland for Good Weather, Fewer Crowds, and Cheaper Prices
French Quarter, New Orleans, Louisiana
Best Time to Visit New Orleans for Great Weather and Fewer Crowds
Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico City, Mexico
The Best Time to Visit Mexico for Good Weather and Affordable Prices
Zion National Park
The Best Time to Visit Zion National Park
Barcelona city view from Park Guell.
The Best Time to Visit Spain for Great Weather and Famous Festivals
Aerial view of houses along the coast of Oak Island
This North Carolina Beach Town Might Just Be the State's Best-kept Secret
Mirror Lake in Yosemite National Park, California, United States in late summer.
The Best Time to Visit Yosemite National Park
Split, Croatia
20 One-week Vacations to Take Between Jobs
From left: Bougainvillea flower in Oia, Santorini, Greece; Vive Magenta Pantone swatch; Pink dyed incense sticks in Hanoi, Vietnam
Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year Is an Unsuspecting Traveler’s Dream — Here's Where You Can See It Around the World
Looking over churches at the water in Oia, Santorini
The Best Time to Visit Greece for Good Weather, Fewer Crowds, and Affordable Prices
Sunflowers in a mountain meadow near Crested Butte, CO
This Charming Town Is the Wildflower Capital of Colorado — Here's When to Visit to See the Blooms Peak
Snow covered town of Telluride, Colorado
7 Best Small-town Ski Destinations in America
Sunrise at Garden Of The Gods Park, Colorado Springs
How to Plan the Perfect Colorado Springs Getaway — at Any Time of Year
Gorgeous view of Cumberland Falls, Kentucky
The Best Waterfall in Every U.S. State