The Best Times to Visit Cape Cod for Smaller Crowds, Pleasant Weather, and Lower Prices

Cape Cod, Massachusetts may just be one of the most idyllic destinations in America. It's a great place to visit at any time of year, but the peninsula truly comes to life in the summertime.

Amy Squeglia, owner of Peace, Love, Sup, says summer on the Cape is all about the “beautiful beaches and amazing views, chill atmosphere, fantastic seafood, tons of entertainment with town band concerts, outdoor movies, and Cape Cod Baseball League games.” Squeglia, who’s lived on Cape Cod for more than two decades, adds that the diversity of the Cape’s 15 towns, along with spectacular shopping, make it a must-see place, along with “all the amazing adventures you can do by air, land, and sea.” Cape Cod’s seasons fall into three main categories:

The one thing to remember while planning a trip to Cape Cod for the summer is that it’s a rather small destination, and hotels tend to book up fast. But as long as you’re willing to plan ahead, you’ll be in for a summer vacation to remember. Here’s what else you need to know to plan your perfect trip to Cape Cod.

Best Times to Visit Cape Cod for Smaller Crowds

The shoulder seasons — especially June and September — are the best times to experience Cape Cod with fewer crowds. In June, the temperatures hover in the low 70s, making for beautiful beach days without the sweltering heat or hoards of families heading to the water for summer break. Visitors traveling to the Cape in September can expect those same glorious temperatures, and once again, miss the family crowds as school will be back in session.

Best Times to Visit Cape Cod for Good Weather

Cape Cod's shoulder and high seasons come with stellar weather, so you can easily plot out a journey from early June to the end of October and still be able to enjoy all the activities the region has to offer.

In the summer, Squeglia suggests visitors head out on a “fat tire bike ride with Knockabout Travel on the Brewster Flats. They are the largest tidal flats in North America, and at low tide, they extend for nine miles along the coast between Brewster and Eastham.” Squeglia offers that tour (starting at $80 for adults), as well as stand-up paddleboard lessons for all ages.

When the weather is at its prime, visitors can also pay a visit to Truro Vineyards, a local winery specializing in maritime grapes, take in a classic Cape Cod Baseball League game, or just relax along the expansive Cape Cod National Seashore.

Best Times to Visit Cape Cod for Lower Prices

The best time to visit Cape Cod for lower prices on flights, hotel rooms, and excursions is in its shoulder and off-seasons. However, many establishments, including hotels and restaurants, close over the winter months due to low demand.

If you don't want to give up the sunny weather, there are other ways to save on a vacation to Cape Cod. For example, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) offers low-cost bus fares between the 15 communities, including 1-day unlimited rides for $6 for adults. Plus, if you happen to visit on a Friday, the CCRTA offers free rides.

Visitors can also save on major attractions, including entrance to the Cape Cod National Seashore. Day passes range from $20 to $25, but if you’re planning to visit for more than two days, it’s best to buy an annual pass, which sells for $60. You can also plot a visit during one of its free entrance days, including Aug. 4, which honors The Great American Outdoors Act, and Sept. 23, celebrating National Public Lands Day. And remember, active duty military members, veterans, and Gold Star families can enter for free, as can 4th graders who complete one activity on the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Best Times to Visit Cape Cod for Festivals

Cape Cod hosts several spectacular festivals worthy of planning an entire trip around, including the famed Wellfleet OysterFest, held in October. The annual festival, which kicked off in 2001, celebrates all things bivalve, with oyster shucking contests, cooking demos, and lots and lots of food.

Film buffs will also adore the Cape's many film festivals, including the Woods Hole Film Festival, which runs from the end of July into early August. But those visiting (or those who live on the Cape) in the winter months can still get in on the movie magic by checking out the Woods Hole Dinner & A Movie Film Series, a twice-monthly screening of independent films that runs from January to June. There’s also the Provincetown International Film Festival in early June, which showcases independent films from emerging directors and talent.

Worst Times to Visit Cape Cod

There’s really no “bad” time to visit Cape Cod thanks to year-round activities and attractions, including charming museums like the Sandwich Glass Museum, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which hosts special events throughout the year. Again, it’s important to remember that many businesses and hotels do close or offer limited hours during the winter months, but seeing the empty beaches with a dusting of snow can be a truly beautiful sight.

