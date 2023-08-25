The Best Times to Visit Argentina — From Buzzy Buenos Aires to Rugged Patagonia

Argentina is the second-largest country in South America and the eighth-largest country globally, so there’s always plenty to do, no matter what time of year you visit. As a full-time digital nomad who has spent more time in Argentina than anywhere else, I can attest that each season has something special to offer. And with the help of Joy, owner of Joy of Buenos Aires and a licensed tour guide with more than 13 years of experience, we have put together a complete guide to the best times to visit Argentina for every type of traveler.

“Argentina is a country that offers a wide range of options for all kinds of travelers,” says Joy. “Whether you enjoy vibrant cities or prefer tranquil and less-crowded destinations, there is something for everyone. Each province in Argentina has its own unique characteristics, allowing visitors to choose the best for their travel style.”

Argentina’s tourism seasons fall into three main categories:

High Season: November to March

November to March Shoulder Seasons: September and October, April and May

September and October, April and May Low Season: June to August

Remember that the Southern Hemisphere has opposite seasons from the Northern Hemisphere, meaning December to February is summer there. Argentina stretches more than 2,300 miles from north to south, so there is a considerable variation in weather between provinces. Read on for the best times to visit this magnificent country.

Related: T+L’s Travel Guide to Buenos Aires

xavierarnau/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Argentina for Smaller Crowds

To avoid the large crowds that visit during peak travel season, you should visit in the shoulder or low seasons. December through February will see long lines, more crowds, and increased prices, particularly in the areas around Buenos Aires and to the north of the Argentine capital. To avoid crowds in Patagonia, you’ll want to visit during the warmer summer months, although it will still be quite chilly the farther south you go.

But even if you visit during the peak season, you can still have a great trip and meet fantastic people. Joy says, “If there is something that you will remember from your trip, it's the hospitality, the friendliness, and that everyone opens conversations.”

Best Times to Visit Argentina for Good Weather

The weather tends to be relatively moderate in many parts of Argentina throughout the year, but major cities like Buenos Aires can get very hot during the summer. Avoid peak winter (August) and summer (January) if you want the best weather, and aim instead for spring, which lasts from September through November, and fall, which lasts from March through June, for lots of sunshine and warm days.

Summer is typically the wettest season for most of Argentina except Patagonia, where summers are often very dry. You don’t have to worry about a true rainy season, though, as you would in other South American countries like Colombia.

Best Times to Visit Argentina for Lower Prices

You can find fantastic deals in Argentina throughout the year, but if you want to find more affordable accommodations and lower prices on excursions, visit during the shoulder or low seasons. Anecdotally, I got a great deal on an apartment rental in Buenos Aires in May and June, but I paid quite a bit more in January. As with many destinations, the longer you stay, the better deals you can get.

Eduardo Fonseca Arraes/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Argentina to See Iguazu Falls

Iguazu Falls are among the largest waterfalls in the world, located on the border of Argentina and Brazil. If you want to avoid the crowds, go in the shoulder or off seasons; I went to Iguazu in June and felt that was a perfect time.

Joy notes, “Check both Argentinian and Brazilian calendars before booking your trips to this area. Flying on a holiday weekend could be really exhausting. You’ll have to deal with long lines, huge crowds everywhere, and even taking the best picture is really hard.”

Best Times to Visit Argentina to Go Skiing in Patagonia

Patagonia covers the southern portion of Argentina and Chile and has fantastic lakes, trails, glaciers, and even penguins the farther south you go. If you ever want to go to Antarctica, you’ll likely travel from Ushuaia, Argentina, known as “the end of the world.”

According to Joy, the best time to go skiing in Patagonia would be mid-winter, in August. “If you are visiting Patagonia, try booking in advance; all the best activities or accommodations get sold out if you wait until the last minute,” says Joy. I can verify this is true — I went to San Carlos de Bariloche, a beautiful alpine town that is a popular winter and summer destination, in January, and many restaurants and activities were fully booked.

Edsel Querini/Getty Images

Best Times to Visit Argentina to Go Wine Tasting in Mendoza

There is never a wrong time to go wine tasting, but there are certainly more popular times to visit Mendoza, a region known for fantastic wineries that produce the best malbecs in the world. The Fiesta de la Vendimia, also known as the Grape Harvest Festival, kicks off in January and February, and the main event typically happens at the beginning of March, with concerts, tastings, and tens of thousands of visitors. Of course, this is a busy time to visit, but the experience is more than worth dealing with the crowds.

Mendoza has plenty more than wine to offer tourists, so don’t be fooled into thinking you can see everything on a weekend trip. Give yourself plenty of time to see the city, and consider renting a car or hiring a driver to get to the wineries, as some are a two-hour drive from the city center.

Best Times to Visit Argentina to See a Soccer Match

Soccer (commonly called football in many parts of the world, including Argentina) is quintessential to local culture, so you can likely see a match at any point throughout the year, although there is typically a break in December and January. The calendar changes every year, so if you want to see a match, be sure to look in advance. It can sometimes be difficult to score tickets to the most popular soccer matches, so it’s generally recommended to go with a guide.

Anastasiia Shavshyna/Getty Images

Worst Times to Visit Argentina

Joy says there’s truly no “bad” time to visit Argentina. “Never avoid going to Argentina,” she says. “Every moment of the year has amazing wonders to discover.” The country is massive, so the best and worst times to go largely depend on your destination and travel goals.

The main attractions in the northern provinces of Argentina, like Salta and Jujuy, will largely be closed in the winter months. They will also be very hot in the summer months, so it’s best to visit this part of the country in the fall or spring. Similarly, the beaches on the coast will be packed in January, so it might be better to visit in February or March when it’s cooled down a little bit.

Winter is the most popular time to visit the southern parts of Argentina, so there will be much higher prices and heavier crowds, particularly during the winter holiday season in June and July.

