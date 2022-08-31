Why Now Is the Best Time to Book Holiday Flights, According to Travel Experts

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 31, 2022
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Photo:

Paul Hennessy/Getty Images

Even though summer may not be over just yet, it’s time to start thinking about booking holiday flights if you're looking for a deal.

Flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas have already started to increase from the last couple months, but the good news is there are still potential deals to be found, Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, told Travel + Leisure.

In fact, the worst thing someone can do is wait until the last minute hoping prices drop (because spoiler: they probably won’t). 

“It’s difficult and somewhat rare to see cheap holiday flights — they do happen, but they happen well in advance...when everyone else is thinking about their summer flights,” Keyes said. “The best fares probably were a month or two ago and now most of the fares are just decent but exceedingly likely to get a lot more expensive in the coming months.”

Take the tips below into consideration for booking holiday flights, and hopefully save in the process.

The Time to Book Is Now

Generally, the best time to find a Thanksgiving flight is 36 to 74 days before departure (think: just after Labor Day), while the average price for Christmas flights tend to drop 22 days before departure, according to Google data shared with T+L. But the search engine cautions that may be “cutting it close” as Christmas prices can drop anywhere between 20 and 88 days before departure.

“It’s a good idea to book on the early side for any major holiday, especially if you already know your destination and dates of travel,” James Byers, group product manager at Google Flights, told T+L. “This way you can make sure you don’t miss out on the specific flights that best suit your travel plans.”

The good news for travelers is many airlines in the United States have done away with cancellation and change fees, allowing travelers to book now and rebook later if they find a cheaper deal. 

“It gives you a lot more ability to take advantage if you don't get the time exactly right,” Keyes said. “It gives you an opportunity to have a ‘heads I win, tails you lose’ situation with the airlines that before this was pretty rare.”

Consider Going International

Another way to save on a dreamy vacation abroad is to go during the week of Thanksgiving when international flight prices tend to drop, Keyes shared. A flight from New York to Lisbon during that week, for example, cost less than a flight from New York to Minneapolis

“Thanksgiving is my hidden best week for international travel,” he said. “People don't associate Thanksgiving with cheap flights because everybody is traveling domestically. All those people who are traveling domestically are not traveling internationally, and late November is low season.”

Travelers likely won’t find the same level of discounts over Christmas, but winter flights overall are starting to drop in price.

“Travel during the summer tends to be quite a bit more expensive than travel during the fall and that was exacerbated this year because of the pent up demand. I think that's largely started to dissipate,” Keyes said. “I think we're going to be entering something closer to a renormalization. That will mean still-expensive flights over the holidays, but exceptionally cheap flights in the fall and winter aside from those weeks.” 

Book Strategically to Minimize Disruptions

After a summer of chaos that saw more than 100,000 flights canceled in the U.S. and nearly a million flights delayed, it’s fair to try everything to stay above the fray. Overall, airline delays have generally been blamed on a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control issues, and several airlines have cut back on fall schedules in an effort to minimize disruptions, including American Airlines and United Airlines.

Choosing early morning flights and direct flights are two “tried and true strategies” travelers can use for a smoother travel experience, Keyes said. 

However, only opting for non-stop flights, for example, comes with a tradeoff: on average, nonstop fares have been 20% more expensive compared to those with stops, according to Google.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Find out the best times to book flights for the top deals.
The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Summer Travel
Travel planning
'Travel Tuesday' Might Not Be the Best Time to Find a Flight Deal After All — Here's a Better Way to Save (Video)
so many airplanes are in line on the runway waiting for take off
These Will Be the Busiest Travel Days of the 2021 Holiday Season
Waiting Area In Airport With Luggages Near The Seats, Christmas Tree, Ornaments, Gift Boxes
10 Holiday Travel Hacks Travel + Leisure Editors Swear By
Woman using laptop
This Is the Best Time to Book Your Holiday Flights for 2019, According to Experts
Southwest Airlines flight is listed as canceled on a schedule at Boston Logan International Airport
What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
Denver airport interior.
This New Interactive Website Will Show Cancellation and Delay Policies for U.S. Airlines
Young women enjoy her vacation. She is using laptop in holiday villa, shopping online. It is winter time.
13 Ways to Save Money on Hotels During the Holidays
British Airways
British Airways to Cut 5,000 Round-trip Flights This Winter
Woman’s hands holding passports & boarding passes while waiting at the check-in counter in the airport
4 Ways to Save on Plane Tickets This Summer, According to the Cheap Flights Expert
An American Airlines airplane on a tarmac
American Airlines Cutting 31,000 Flights Ahead of Holiday Season
Beach Christmas Holiday Travel Summer Booking
It's Not Too Soon to Book Your Christmas Vacation
Flight searching
5 Money-saving Tips for Finding the Best Flight Fare, According to Google Travel's General Manager
A woman shopping online for flight tickets on airline website with laptop, entering credit card details to make mobile payment at home.
Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices
Paris in Autumn
This Is the Cheapest Time to Fly to Europe
Woman using laptop to book flight tickets and plan holiday
Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts