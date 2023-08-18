20 Best Things to Do on St. Barts, From Buzzy Beach Club Parties to Serene Hikes

These are the top things to do on St. Barts, according to local experts.

Lindsay Cohn
Published on August 18, 2023
Aerial view of boats off the coast of St Barths
Photo:

Onne van der Wal/Getty Images

Saint Barthelemy, more commonly referred to as St. Barts, is the French-speaking Caribbean island that’s known as an ultra-luxurious playground for the rich and fabulous. International jet setters and sybaritic travelers from around the globe flock to this posh, sun-splashed utopia to laze on the sandy beaches, swim in the clear ocean, savor gourmet cuisine, shop at designer stores, moor their yachts in the harbor, and live it up at the trendy beach clubs. Not surprisingly, St. Barts is a hotbed of five-star hotels and sprawling private villas. Yes, St. Barts is upscale and well-trodden. However, this holiday hotspot still has some untamed corners where iguanas roam and quiet coves to swim with sea turtles and escape the crowds.   

Read on for the best things to do on St. Barts, according to three local hospitality experts. 

01 of 20

Visit Colombier Beach.

Cruising yacht anchored off Grand Colombier beach St Barts island cactus in foreground.

Andrew Woodley/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Accessible only by boat or on foot, Plage de Colombier (Colombier Beach) feels like a private oasis with azure waters for swimming and snorkeling, unbeatable views, and a tranquil atmosphere. “If you’re planning to hike, I recommend striking out in the morning. The route from Flamands Beach runs along the edge of the ocean, passing wild grazing goats and stunning viewpoints along the way,” says Christelle Hilpron, general manager at Cheval Blanc St-Barth

02 of 20

Go beach-hopping by boat.

Gustavia Harbor - Saint Barthelemy FWI

thierry64/Getty Images

Get a different perspective of the island from the water. Charter a yacht (very on-brand for ritzy St. Barts), catamaran, or sailboat to cruise around for the day. “This allows you to anchor near tucked-away beaches and seek out off-the-beaten-path spots to snorkel with turtles,” says Hilpron.

03 of 20

Savor fish fritters at Ti ’Corail.

Located on Grand Cul de Sac lagoon in the northeast part of St. Barts, Ti ’Corail serves simple, local cuisine — including the best fish fritters on the island — in an utterly idyllic setting. It’s the ultimate casual, feet-in-the-sand "food truck" dining experience. 

04 of 20

Swim with sea turtles.

A sea turtle swimming

Boris Gagnebien/Getty Images

Getting to observe sea turtles in their natural habitat is an incredibly unique and memorable experience. At the lagoon of Grand Cul-de-Sac, the calm and shallow waters provide excellent visibility. This makes it one of the best spots to swim with the sea turtles on the island, according to Hilpron. 

05 of 20

Watch the sunset from the Gustavia Lighthouse.

Gustavia harbour at dusk

Jack Metthey/Getty Images

For a more low-key golden hour alternative to bustling beach bars, head to Gustavia Lighthouse to watch the sunset over the yacht-filled marina. On a clear day, you can see all the way to St. Kitts and Nevis on the horizon.

06 of 20

Trek to Piscines Naturelles.

Gentle waves along rocky coastline, creating tidal pool

Robin Zeigler/Getty Images

Piscines Naturelles are the most well-known natural pools on the island. “The trek from Grand Fond Beach takes about 25 minutes and winds through rocky coastal terrain, ending with a lovely and scenic spot to cool off,” says Kader Bendjeddah, general manager at Hotel Manapany

07 of 20

Drive around the island on a Moke.

While nothing is too far away on St. Barts, having a car allows visitors to explore all the beaches and scenic lookouts. Renting a colorful, open-top Moke is the most stylish and fun way to drive around the island. For a frame-worthy photo, Juliette Gauthy, concierge manager assistant of back office at Eden Rock – St Barths, suggests snapping a sunset picture at La Tourmente roundabout as a small plane descends overhead.

08 of 20

Hike Toiny Point.

For the best hike on the island and a bit of a challenge, head to Toiny Point. The trail is nearly four miles. The sweeping views overlooking Toiny Beach and Grand Cul-de-Sac from the top are well worth the effort.

09 of 20

Leisure over lunch at the Beach Club at Hotel Le Toiny.

The perfect way to cap off a hike to Toiny Point? A European-paced lunch followed by sunbathing at the new Beach Club at Hotel Le Toiny, a Relais & Chateaux property. It’s barefoot luxury with a delicious menu and an idyllic setting under the shade of sea grape trees facing the waves.

10 of 20

Escape to Gouverneur Beach.

west indies saint barthelemy landscape beach anse gouverneur sea antillles

Jean-Marc LECERF/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“One of my favorite gems on the island is Anse du Gouverneur (Gouverneur Beach),” reveals Gauthy. “Far away from the mega-yachts and designer stores, it’s an untamed, peaceful beach where time stands still and hours pass under the sun.”


11 of 20

Shop in Gustavia.

Buildings in downtown Gustavia

Eleanor Scriven/Getty Images

St. Barts definitely deserves its reputation as the most stylish island in the Caribbean. Its harborside capital, Gustavia, brims with fashionable local brands such as Poupette St Barth as well as prestigious designers, from Cartier to Prada.

12 of 20

Try some water sports.

Wind surfing and kiteboarding

zinzii/Getty Images

Fans of water sports have many options when visiting St. Barts. Gauthy suggests surf sessions in the waves of Lorient or Toiny, jet skiing, sea bobbing, windsurfing, windfoiling, flyboarding, kite surfing, and scuba diving. Adrenaline seekers won’t want to miss the thrill of free diving in the open sea.

13 of 20

Dine (or drink) at Bonito.

“Among the most iconic restaurants in St. Barts, Bonito blends French and Latin American cuisine in a really elevated way,” says Bendjeddah. It’s also a bar/lounge with mixologist-crafted cocktails that are best enjoyed while watching the sunset over the harbor from the heights of Gustavia.

14 of 20

Do a guided tour of Domaine Félicité.

A guided tour of Domaine Félicité provides the opportunity to learn about two centuries of history and heritage while walking through the family homes filled with personal artifacts as well as the beautiful garden.

15 of 20

Admire shells on Shell Beach.

The famous Shell Beach, in St. Barth

vladispas/Getty Images

As the name suggests, Anse de Grand Galet (Shell Beach) is covered in tiny seashells. It’s not just the chance to collect a coastal souvenir that makes a visit to this cove near Gustavia so appealing. Travelers can enjoy fresh seafood and rent lounge chairs from Shellona, a chic restaurant and beach club.

16 of 20

Get pampered at Cheval Blanc Spa.

Treat yourself to a little R&R at Cheval Blanc Spa. The pampering treatments, which range from customized facials to relaxing massages, use products from cult-favorite French beauty brand Guerlain. You don’t have to be a guest to book a restorative ritual.

17 of 20

Catch rays on Saline Beach.

white sand beach at Anse de Grande Saline in St. Barths, French West Indies

cdwheatley/Getty Images

Away from thongs of holiday goers, Plage de Saline (Saline Beach) is definitely on the short-list of the most beautiful beaches on St. Barts. It’s also isolated, which keeps the crowds at bay, meaning more room to spread out on the sand and swim in the blue water.

18 of 20

Have dinner at Le Tamarin.

Set dining table at Le Tamarin

Courtesy of Le Tamarin

When the sun goes down, Le Tamarin is a sultry place to be. Set in a lush garden, the restaurant gives off tropical vacation vibes. Couples and groups of friends love the romantic yet vibrant energy that beckons diners to wash down lobster tarts and wahoo carpaccio with a few signature cocktails and then linger after the plates have been cleared.

19 of 20

Challenge yourself on the Les Crêtes trail.

“When experienced hikers ask where to go, I always suggest the Les Crêtes trail,” recounts Gauthy. “Essential to do with a guide, the challenging climb supplies a front-row seat to splendid flora and fauna. The panoramic views of the island are sure to be a highlight of any St. Barts holiday.

20 of 20

Let loose at the beach clubs.

View of dining patio along the water at Bagatelle St. Barths

Courtesy of Bagatelle St. Barths

St. Barts has a reputation as a holiday mecca with parties day and night. “The beach clubs are really festive on the weekends,” says Gauthy. “Relevery seekers shouldn’t miss the Saturday White Party at Bagatelle St. Barths. On Sundays, Nikki Beach Saint Barth turns it up with music and people dancing on tables.”

