20 Best Things to Do in Vancouver — From Stunning Hikes to Incredible Cultural Experiences

Vancouver’s beauty is notable, with its majestic mountains, stunning skyline, and sparkling sea luring visitors from around the world. But the city is more than just good looks — it has personality too. Culture and cuisine shine here, the people are friendly, and it’s a safe and welcoming city. Whether you take a trek through the trees, meander through the metropolitan streets, cycle the seawall, or stroll through the shops, one thing’s for certain: you’re sure to get in your steps in this city. With the help of Candace Campo (ancestral name Xets’emits’a, Shíshálh Nation), artist and owner/operator of Talaysay Tours ; Rodolfo Parra, chief concierge of JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and the Douglas Autograph Collection Hotel ; and Alex Chen, executive chef, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar , we’re sharing the best things to do in Vancouver.

01 of 20 Take an Indigenous-led Talking Totems tour. Courtesy of Talaysay Tours The best way to start a visit to Vancouver is to learn about the area’s beginnings. Located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Coast Salish peoples of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, the city that is now known as Vancouver has a rich history that dates back thousands of years. Towering totem poles have stood erect in Stanley Park since 1920, and the Talking Totems tour offered by Talaysay Tours provides an eye-opening journey from past to present through the stories shared by an engaging Indigenous guide.

02 of 20 Grab goodies at the Granville Island Public Market. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure Vancouver’s most celebrated chefs shop at the Granville Island Public Market, like Chef Chen, who picks up fresh sausages from Oyama Sausage Co and warm loaves of bread from Terra Breads when he wants to make a standout charcuterie on his days off. Campo loves it here too, sharing, “My dad and I ate everything here, from Chinese and Greek to Ukrainian and West Coast seafood. Then we’d explore the art studios, walk the boardwalk, and listen to live music.”

03 of 20 Take a tranquil stroll through the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. vkyryl/Getty Images The first Chinese “scholar’s garden” to be built outside of Asia, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is one of the city’s most ornamental green spaces — and it’s right in the heart of clamorous Chinatown. A mirror-calm pond houses colorful carp, and twisted trees and quiet covered walkways provide a tranquil space to stroll. Make time for a free guided tour, and be sure to conclude your visit with a complimentary cup of traditional Chinese tea.

04 of 20 Shop the Lonsdale Quay. Leopoldine Bauer/Travel + Leisure “The Seabus ferry ride to the Lonsdale Quay from downtown Vancouver is a fun must-do experience on its own,” shares Parra. “Once you’re there, walk through the local artisan shops, explore the pier that overlooks a picturesque view of the Vancouver skyline, and then grab a table at Tap & Barrel Shipyards and enjoy the views.”

05 of 20 Admire art at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure As Western Canada’s largest public art museum, the Vancouver Art Gallery is a top attraction for art enthusiasts. Browse the works of Emily Carr, British Columbia’s beloved painter, and explore the blockbuster international shows and contemporary collections found throughout the three-story historic space. Related: The Best Times to Visit Vancouver for Lower Prices, Beautiful Weather, and Outdoor Adventures

06 of 20 Take a day trip to Bowen Island. Alex_533/Getty Images “I highly recommend taking a day trip to Bowen Island, located in the middle of Howe Sound, just a short flight or ferry ride away. While there, experience the purest form of the West Coast. Explore the local farmers market, hike up to Dorman Point Lookout, or kayak along the shoreline and experience the stunning beauty BC has to offer,” shares Parra of his top-recommended day trip from the city.

07 of 20 See sea creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium. Leopoldine Bauer/Travel + Leisure Set in Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium is Canada’s largest. Get up-close (and in some cases, hands-on) with the over 65,000 aquatic animals that are housed here, including charming sea otters and swimming sea lions (one weighing in at nearly 1,900 pounds). Not only is this a top tourist spot, but the site is also a center for marine research, ocean literacy, and climate activism.

08 of 20 Walk around the Capilano River Hatchery. L. Toshio Kishiyama/Getty Images Built to save the declining salmon stocks in the area, the Capilano River Hatchery is a popular place for a hike. “We like to take our dogs for a walk around the hatchery,” shares Chen. “We hike around the canyon and see schools of salmon spawning there, then have a late picnic lunch by the water, with treats from nearby Thomas Haas.”

09 of 20 Meander through the Vancouver Mural Festival. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure A self-guided walking tour of the Vancouver Mural Festival (Aug. 4-13 this year) will give you a great perspective of the city through an artistic lens. Over 300 murals and public art displays can be spotted in neighborhoods throughout Vancouver, featuring the works of both local and international artists.

10 of 20 Visit Olympic Village by boat. Naimul Alam/Travel + Leisure First created as a housing hub for athletes during the 2010 Winter Olympics, Olympic Village has now become a popular spot for pub hops and patio dining. “Take the Aquabus — just steps from the Douglas — to Olympic Village where you can explore the local microbreweries such as 33 Acres Brewing and enjoy a day of brewery hopping, a big part of Vancouver culture. While you’re there, enjoy a bite to eat at Argo Café, a hidden gem located in Olympic Village,” shares Parra on how to enjoy the experience.

11 of 20 Browse the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art. Located up the street from the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art honors hailed Haida artist Bill Reid, who was known for building bridges between Indigenous and settler people through his work as an artist, broadcaster, and community activist. The space showcases some of his artwork, as well as works of art by contemporary Indigenous artists.

12 of 20 Entertain the family at Science World. Naimul Alam/Travel + Leisure Vancouver’s oceanfront orb is a sight to see, but inside the geodesic dome is a multi-level space for science exploration that the kids (and parents!) are sure to enjoy. At Science World, you can get hands-on with learning galleries, watch engaging science showcases, and catch a show on the largest domed screen on the planet, the Omnimax Theatre, which puts you in the center of the action.

13 of 20 Eat seafood at Fisherman’s Wharf in Steveston. pilesasmiles/Getty Images Chef Chen lives in Steveston — a 30-minute drive from Vancouver — and enjoys riding his bike around the dyke towards Gary Point Park with his family. “I would ride down to the dock to check out the catch of the day. I love the side stripe prawns, and will often pick up a fresh Dungeness crab for dinner,” he shares of the city’s seafood capital. Don’t feel like cooking it yourself? The area is full of seaside seafood spots serving everything from casual fish and chips to upscale fine dining.

14 of 20 Dine around the world at the Richmond Night Market. Andrew Chin/Getty Images During the summer months, a visit to Richmond Night Market — the largest outdoor market of its kind in North America — is a must for foodies. There are over 110 food stalls here, serving 600+ dishes and drinks from all around the world. You’ll find Pan-Asian snacks, along with food offerings from Indonesia, Turkey, Mexico, and other parts of the world. Live entertainment and endless snacking make for a fun-filled evening here.

15 of 20 Snowshoe the Howe Sound Crest Trail. Jau-Cheng Liou/Getty Images Found 30 minutes by car from Vancouver, the Howe Sound Crest Trail in West Vancouver is a quiet alternative to the more popular local mountains, and it’s a preferred spot by Campo for winter snowshoeing. “While snowshoeing is something I often do for winter work, I love when I can bring friends and family on an adventure to check out the Howe Sound Crest Trail, overlooking Átl'ka7tsem (Howe Sound). Our peoples have traveled these mountains for generations and I like to think I am a part of this legacy and tradition,” shares Campo of her personal connection to the experience.

16 of 20 Find alpine adventures on Grouse Mountain. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure See Howe Sound from a bird’s-eye view with a ride in an enclosed gondola up to the peak of Grouse Mountain. At the top, hike around weaving trails, and meet Coola and Grinder, a pair of orphaned grizzly bears who call the mountaintop habitat home. Kids can climb their way through the Kids Tree Canopy Adventure, and thrill-seekers can try the zipline.

17 of 20 Visit the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. Vancouver has a rich Chinese-Canadian history, with one of the oldest Chinatowns in the country. The Chinatown Storytelling Centre is a new addition to the area and the first exhibit of its kind in Canada. Inside, you’ll find a showcase of the stories and people who have shaped the city’s past, present, and future through interactive exhibits.

18 of 20 SUP the Salish Sea. edb3_16/Getty Images Campo loves stand-up paddleboarding on the water, especially on Vancouver’s North Shore in the early hours of the morning. “I have on many occasions sat in my car and waited for daylight to launch my paddleboard and paddle from Ch’tl’am (Ambleside) to Dundarave,” she shares. Once she’s far from shore, Campo sings traditional Salish songs and watches as cormorants, loons, harbor seals, and even salmon swim past her board. “They don't see you as a threat and on occasion will swim right up to you,” she explains of one of her favorite pastimes.

19 of 20 Teeter across the Capilano Suspension Bridge. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure Since 1883, the Capilano Suspension Bridge has been a top tourist spot. Visit to teeter across the bridge that hangs 230 feet above the forest floor and reaches a distance of 450 feet long. While you’re there, creep along the Cliffwalk, a cantilevered walkway that dangles over the canyon, and take a trek through Treetop Adventures, a series of seven smaller suspension bridges connected to treehouses and towering viewing platforms.