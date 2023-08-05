Famous music sights and non-negotiable Southern dishes will quickly fill up your days and nights over a long weekend getaway, but there’s so much more to discover within the metro area. To help narrow down the list of the best things to do in Nashville, we tapped a few residents, DiMenna and Chauhan included, to share what’s on their “must-do” agenda for anyone spending time in Tennessee’s largest city. Related : 5 Best Hotels in Nashville

If Nashville holds a spot on your must-visit list, you’re not alone — in 2022, more than 14 million people made their way to Music City to take in the sights, sounds, and tastes of the cultural hub (and yes, that number includes bachelorette parties ). While Nashville’s reputation as a country music destination precedes itself, there’s more to Tennessee’s capital than the honky tonks on Broadway, the Grand Ole Opry, and The Bluebird Cafe (although travelers should make a point to visit all three). It’s home to top-tier museums, sprawling green spaces, historical markers, and no shortage of places to eat or grab a drink. “The quality of the food and restaurant scene has really exploded over the past 10 years,” says Meredith DiMenna, director of programming for Hutton Hotel and its live music venue, Analog . No matter where you choose to dine in Nashville, your itinerary must include two things: hot chicken and a meal at a meat-and-three (more on that later). “ Prince’s is my go-to for hot chicken, while Puckett’s always impresses with their meat-and-three,” says chef Maneet Chauhan, who owns three restaurants in Nashville: Chauhan Ale & Masala House , Tansuo , and The Mockingbird .

01 of 30 Listen to live music at Robert’s Western World. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure If you can only fit in one stop along Nashville’s famed Honky Tonk Highway, make sure it’s Robert’s Western World. “You can’t beat the traditional country music every night there,” says Stephen Rose, founder of The Peach Truck. If you’re feeling a bit peckish, order a fried bologna sandwich to go with your cold beer.

02 of 30 Have a meal at a meat-and-three. This Southern food concept is straightforward: Pick your meat and your three sides. “[Meat-and-threes] used to be pretty much the only food in Nashville, before it became the food Mecca it is today. There are so many good places that offer this, [but] I’m partial to Martin’s BBQ,” says DiMenna.

03 of 30 Snap a photo in front of a mural. Jason Kempin/Getty Images You’ve probably seen one of Nashville’s many murals on Instagram, but nothing compares to seeing them in real life. Get a picture with artist Kim Radford’s Dolly Parton in East Nashville, or line up in front of the black-and-white “Nashville Looks Good on You” mural in 12South. No matter which neighborhoods you visit, you’ll probably run into one of the city’s many large-scale creations.

04 of 30 Get tickets for a show at The Bluebird Cafe. Robert Alexander/Getty Images You never know who will stop by The Bluebird Cafe to play a few songs — Maren Morris, LeAnn Rimes, and Taylor Swift among them. The listening room only has 90 seats, so it’s an intimate and special experience for both the performers and the audience. “It’s such a great spot for a date night, girls’ night, etc., and you could be watching the next biggest country music superstar,” says chef Chauhan.

05 of 30 Tour the Civil Rights Room at the Nashville Public Library. Paul Natkin/Getty Images The Civil Rights Movement in Nashville, which took place during the 1950s and 60s, is well documented inside the Nashville Public Library. Powerful photographs showcase the work and events that eventually led to desegregation, and there’s also a symbolic lunch counter, where you can read the Ten Rules of Conduct carried by the protesters during the sit-ins.

06 of 30 Walk around one of Nashville’s many public parks. Ivey Redding/Travel + Leisure In between meals, you may want to get your steps in, and there are myriad ways to do so. “When visiting, you must walk across the [John Seigenthaler] Pedestrian Bridge, and check out Nashville’s selection of public parks,” says DiMenna. Centennial Park and Bicentennial Park are two of the more well-known spots, but there’s also Shelby Park, Percy Warner Park, and Cumberland Park. “It’s easy to forget that there is a lot of nature in Nashville, and if the weather is right — don’t try this when it’s super hot — you can get the feeling of being on a true nature walk while you’re still within city limits,” she adds.

07 of 30 Snack on a donut from Five Daughters Bakery. Courtesy of Five Daughters Bakery If you have a sweet tooth, schedule a trip to Five Daughters Bakery. There are several locations around Nashville, but the 12South store might be the most picturesque. Once you’ve acquired a donut or two, you can take an Instagram-worthy photo in front of the iconic “I Heart Donuts” mural.

08 of 30 Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Ivey Redding/Travel + Leisure To truly understand Nashville and its role in music over the years, you must visit the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its extensive collections. “In a stroll through the galleries, [you will] experience everything from Thomas Heart Benton’s The Sources of Country Music painting and Elvis Presley’s 1960 Gold Cadillac to the American Currents: The State of the Music exhibit, which takes a broad look at the genre’s contributions to art and life across the last year,” explains Lisa Purcell, executive vice president of external affairs for the museum.

09 of 30 Get a taste of hot chicken. rez-art/Getty Images Have a cold glass of sweet tea on standby when dining on hot chicken, especially if you’re sensitive to a bit of heat. “Hot chicken is obviously a must in Nashville, and my go-to is Bolton’s in East Nashville. You can’t ever have a bad experience there,” says Rose.

10 of 30 Shop around 12South. Courtesy of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. One of the more walkable areas in Nashville, the 12South neighborhood is filled with coffee shops, bakeries, and boutique stores. Imogene + Willie is known for denim pieces, and White’s Mercantile, owned by Holly Williams, is billed as a “general store for the modern tastemaker.”

11 of 30 Pick up local produce at a Nashville farmers’ market. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images If you want to experience Nashville as the locals do, head to one of its many farmers’ markets. “I recommend 12 South Farmers Market in beautiful Sevier Park on Tuesday nights and Richland Park Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings,” says chef Tony Mantuano, who, along with his wife Cathy, guides the food and beverage program at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

12 of 30 See a show at the Grand Ole Opry. Ivey Redding/Travel + Leisure Self-described as the “home of country music,” the weekly live country music radio broadcast has been around since 1925. From 1974 on, it’s been housed in the Opry House, where acts ranging from up-and-comers to big names play multiple nights a week. If you want backstage access before the show, be sure to book a tour in advance.

13 of 30 Book a stay at one of Nashville’s best hotels. A tourist destination as large as Nashville must meet demand with a variety of accommodation options. Choose from luxurious newcomers like Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville and Conrad Nashville, or veer more toward boutique hotels — Graduate Nashville, Hutton Hotel, Bobby Hotel, and Urban Cowboy are all great choices. The latter, according to Rose, is also ideal for pizza and cocktails. “The vibe is always super on point, with the location housed in a gorgeous mansion in East Nashville,” he adds.

14 of 30 Bowl a few games at Pinewood Social. A night out in Nashville doesn’t have to include fighting the crowds along Broadway. Instead, you can opt for dinner, drinks, and bowling at Pinewood Social. The six lanes made of reclaimed wood are open seven days a week, and ball and shoe rentals are included.

15 of 30 Buy a pair of cowboy boots. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure When in Nashville, right? There are several places to purchase your own pair of boots, including Boot Country, Nashville Boot Co., and Betty Boots. If you want an extra-luxe experience, custom boot fittings are offered in the VIP loft at Lucchese. “Guests of The Joseph have unique access to schedule a custom fitting at the Lucchese store in The Gulch. Guided by their experts, [you] choose [the] style, materials, shape — everything from toe to heel,” says chef Mantuano.

16 of 30 Pose in front of The Parthenon. Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Getty Images Photo ops are widely available in Nashville, but The Parthenon might be one of the more impressive ones. “The Parthenon in Centennial Park is a full-scale replica of the original Parthenon in Athens, and it's so unique and stunning to see,” says chef Chauhan.

17 of 30 Get your biscuit fix at The Loveless Cafe. Courtesy of Loveless Cafe Biscuits are par for the course in the South, so you can’t leave Nashville without having one or two for breakfast. The Loveless Cafe has been serving its famous biscuits to Nashvillians and visitors since 1951; try them with country ham, fruit preserves, or the red-eye gravy.

18 of 30 Explore the National Museum of African American Music. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) opened in early 2021, preserving and celebrating the Black music experience across genres. Interactive technology lives alongside artifacts, memorabilia, and clothing to create six engaging exhibits that highlight the history of hip-hop, gospel, blues, jazz, R&B, spirituals, and more. “This is the newest edition to the music museums, and it is absolutely incredible. You can spend hours in here if you’re a music fan,” says DiMenna.

19 of 30 Make a souvenir at Hatch Show Print. Jackson Vance/Travel + Leisure Part of the Country Music Hall of Fall and Museum, Hatch Show Print has been creating designs and show posters with its vintage type and hand-carved imagery since 1879. Visitors can stop by to learn more about the letterpress print and design shop or they can opt to make something themselves. “Advance book your slot in hands-on workshops, called Block Parties, which invite participants to use some of Nashville’s most recognized imagery to make Hatch Show Prints of their own,” says Purcell.

20 of 30 Swing by the Nashville Zoo. Misty Mullican/Getty Images “The Nashville Zoo is a great place to visit for the day, [and it's] enjoyed by both adults and children,” says chef Chauhan. The expansive zoo has more than 3,000 animals and hosts programming that includes overnight camping experiences, classes, and more.

21 of 30 Karaoke at Santa’s Pub. For more than a decade, Santa’s Pub has been welcoming guests 21 and over for cold beer and karaoke. Like many things in Nashville, it’s something you have to see to believe. “Sunday night at Santa’s Pub. Just trust me,” says Rose.

22 of 30 Stroll around Lower Broad in the evening. Jackson Vance/Travel + Leisure The Lower Broad section of the Broadway Historic District has a variety of sights and sounds to experience. Along with Robert’s Western World, you’ll find Tootsies Orchid Lounge, Legends Corner, and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. “It captures the pulse of the city, and you get to see and hear so many amazingly talented musicians,” says chef Chauhan.

23 of 30 Go for a hike at Radnor Lake. Ivey Redding/Travel + Leisure “Radnor Lake is a thing of beauty — our family loves to enjoy great hikes, beautiful scenery, wildlife, and more here, and it’s only minutes away from downtown Nashville,” says Rose. The state park boasts over 1,300 acres of nature preserve, and the Lake Trail is accessible for those with all-terrain wheelchairs.

24 of 30 See a performance at Ryman Auditorium. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure Chef Mantuano says that seeing a show at the Ryman is a “truly religious experience.” Known as the “Mother Church of Country Music,” the Ryman has more than 2,300 seats and has hosted acts like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Lizzo, and Harry Styles over the last 130 years. To immerse yourself in this landmark’s history, take a tour (either guided or self-guided) through the venue.

25 of 30 Spend a day at Cheekwood. Jackson Vance/Travel + Leisure Depending on the season and the weather, Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is the perfect place to explore with the whole family. The 1930s estate includes a 30,000-square-foot mansion and 55 acres of gardens. Visitors can purchase tickets to access the botanical garden, arboretum, and museum, and there’s also a 1.5-mile woodland trail with outdoor sculptures.

26 of 30 Attend CMA Fest. Larry McCormack/ABC via Getty Images “CMA Fest, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, is the largest and longest-running country music festival in the world,” says Purcell. Recent performers have included Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and BRELAND. The 2024 festival will be held June 6 through June 9.

27 of 30 Catch one of the rotating exhibits at the Frist Art Museum. Jackson Vance/Travel + Leisure Housed in a building that formerly served as the city’s main post office, the Frist Art Museum has no permanent collection, and its mission is to “inspire people through art to look at their world in new ways.” “This is a really approachable yet super high-quality museum. They do a great job of mixing internationally known selections with local artists,” says DiMenna.

28 of 30 Learn about Nashville’s recording history at RCA Studio B. Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure RCA Studio B, described by Purcell as a “time capsule and working studio,” is a Nashville music staple, known for its role in making Nashville the recording center it is today. A guided tour allows you to see where the “Nashville Sound” came to be, and where country and pop stars like Dolly Parton, Charlie Pride, Waylon Jennings, and Elvis once recorded some of music’s most iconic songs.

29 of 30 Browse the Fisk University Galleries. Travelers interested in American art and American history should make a point to visit Fisk University, Nashville’s historically Black university. The Fisk University Galleries — including the Carl Van Vechten Gallery and the Aaron Douglas Gallery — showcase pieces by Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keefe, and Diego Rivera, among other artists.