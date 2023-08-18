Bursting from the center of Spain like a star, Madrid is a capital of culture, home to some of the world’s finest paintings and artistic neighborhoods filled with creative people. You can find all the markers of a major European city here — including a royal palace and must-try local delicacies — as well as places you won’t find anywhere else, like a church dedicated to rubber duckies. The best way to experience Madrid is to bounce between the traditional and the alternative, so you can appreciate the city’s historic legacy alongside its contemporary creativity. For this list, we tapped locals and tourism experts from three of the city’s hotels for their top tips on visiting Madrid: Elena Maria Diaz, assistant manager at Gran Hotel Inglès , Javier Navarra, general manager at Ocean Drive Madrid , and Laura del Pozo, director of public relations at Rosewood Villa Magna . Whether you visit for a day or stay for a longer spell under the Spanish sun, here are our top picks for the best things to do in Madrid.

01 of 30 Try the churros at San Ginés. Chelsea Loren/Travel + Leisure When you arrive in Madrid, first things first — churros. Typically served with a side of devilishly-thick dipping (and sipping) chocolate, this is a classic late-night snack found all over the city. We recommend you try the treat at Chocolateria San Ginés, one of the city's most popular churro spots.

02 of 30 Admire Spanish classics at Museo Nacional del Prado. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure Spain’s treasure chest, Museo Nacional del Prado is one of Madrid’s largest cultural institutions, and it houses some of the most emblematic artworks of Spain, including Francisco de Goya’s "Black Paintings" and Valásquez’s "Las Meninas." The collection does go beyond Spain; art-lovers will also spot famous paintings from the likes of Caravaggio and Bosch.

03 of 30 Take advantage of the city’s free attractions. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure According to Javier Navarra, “Madrid offers a large number of free attractions, like museums with free entry days and parks and plazas where you can enjoy the atmosphere of the city without spending money.” For example, you can get free entry at Museo Nacional del Prado (and other state-owned museums) between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on Sundays and public holidays between 5 and 7 p.m.

04 of 30 Stroll through the rose garden of Retiro Park. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure In this land-locked city, a massive green space is the place to go when you need a breath of fresh air. In Retiro Park, you can dawdle in the rose garden or rent a boat and go for a paddle on the Great Pond. This artificial lake has a surprisingly long history, and was even used by the Spanish monarchy in the 17th century to stage mock naval battles.

05 of 30 Visit the Royal Palace. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure One of the largest palaces in the world, the Royal Palace of Madrid has more than 3,400 rooms and is filled with the remarkable treasures of the Spanish crown. Although none of the Spanish royals currently reside in the palace, it is still an official Head of State residence, and one of the only ones in the world open to the public.

06 of 30 Pop into Almudena Cathedral. StockByM/Getty Images Madrid’s most famous cathedral is La Almudena, located right next to the Royal Palace. Built in the 19th century, there’s no admission to enter, and its Neo-Gothic interior is certainly something to appreciate.

07 of 30 View Picasso masterpieces at Museo Reina Sofia. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure Widely considered Pablo Picasso’s most famous painting, "Guernica" is a larger-than-life masterpiece — on a canvas that's 11 by 25 feet — that depicts the horrors of the Spanish Civil War. Alongside other Picasso pieces, the iconic painting is on permanent display at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, which also has a large collection of works by Salvador Dalí and Joan Miró.

08 of 30 Marvel at the beauty of Palacio de Cristal. Chelsea Loren/Travel + Leisure Located within Retiro Park, the Glass Palace, or Palacio de Cristal, is worth a dedicated visit. The iron-and-glass masterpiece was originally designed as a greenhouse, but now it is an off-site exhibition space for Museo Reina Sofia, so you never know what treasures you’ll find on display inside.

09 of 30 Tap in for tapas. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure Tapas bars fuel Madrid residents and visitors alike, but what should you be ordering? Lifelong local Elena Maria Diaz tells Travel + Leisure, “Among the traditional foods that you cannot miss on your visit to this city, you must try different tapas, such as bocata de calamaras, chocolate with churros, Iberian ham, tortilla de patatas, croquettes, tripe, and different varieties of pickles. But if what you are looking for is a spoon dish, you cannot miss the traditional cocido madrileño, a dish composed of a homemade soup, chickpeas, sausages, meats, and vegetables."

10 of 30 Chow down on a bocadillo de calamares. Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images The beauty of tapas is that you can order whatever you like, but no Madrileño will be satisfied until you try the bocadillo (or bocata) de calamares. Javier Navarra explains, “It’s a sandwich stuffed with fried calamari. You can find it in many bars, and it’s a flavorful and crunchy treat that represents the city’s cuisine.”

11 of 30 Eat at local markets. Chelsea Loren/Travel + Leisure Laura del Pozo suggests that visitors choose markets over restaurants for a more casual meal, telling Travel + Leisure, “Madrid offers a variety of high and low dining options, so for those looking to save money, visiting a local market like Mercado de la Paz, where you can try local cheese, high-quality ham, or one of the best Spanish omelets, is a great way to experience the local culture at a lower price.”

12 of 30 Shop in Salamanca. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure The more upscale Salamanca neighborhood is the place to go if you’re in the mood for a shopping (or window-gazing) spree. As Lara del Pozo tells us, “It’s the best shopping destination in the city, home to both local purveyors like Mantequerías Bravo and major designers like Loewe (who even have its flagship shop in the area).”

13 of 30 Hang around Plaza Mayor. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure The largest plaza in Madrid is an impressive public space surrounded by neoclassical architecture and home to a bevy of activities at its center. The scene is usually touristy, thank to its street performers and all-encompassing restaurants, but it’s so big that it still feels pretty spacious.

14 of 30 Center yourself in Sol. Rory Fuller/Travel + Leisure Surrounding Puerta del Sol, one of Madrid’s busiest neighborhoods, Sol is at the center of Madrid and, more literally, at the center of Spain. Look for the marker in the middle of the plaza that marks Spain's Kilometer 0. This is the starting point for all the major roads that leave Madrid and head toward all corners of the country.

15 of 30 Visit Barrio de las Letras and Calle Cava Baja. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure According to Javier Diaz, these neighborhoods are where you’ll find the most authentic version of Madrid, “where avant-garde and tradition create the perfect fusion.” In Barrio de las Letras, you'll find all the attractions of Spain’s literary quarter. And in the most traditional area of the city, La Latina, is Calle Cava Baja, “full of bars and taverns reminiscent of the oldest Madrid.”

16 of 30 Get a reservation at the world’s oldest restaurant. Founded in 1725, Casa Botín has been certified as the world’s oldest restaurant, serving traditional Castillian cuisine for three centuries. The four-floor restaurant preserves the tavern-like atmosphere of its early days. Its most famous dishes are the roast lamb and suckling pig; the latter was a favorite dish of frequent customer Ernest Hemingway.

17 of 30 Explore Madrid’s alternative neighborhoods. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure In a big city like Madrid, the true spirit of the city is often in its most creative neighborhoods. Javier Navarra recommends exploring Lavapiés, Malasaña, and La Latina for a more local experience and more affordable prices. Navarra adds that “Malasaña, due to its alternative atmosphere, its vibrant nightlife, diverse gastronomy, and rich history, is a place that offers an authentic experience in Madrid, full of creative and cultural energy.”

18 of 30 Look for street art in Lavapiés. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure Hit the streets of Lavapiés to peruse the outdoor murals that add to this neighborhood’s alternative character. Sign up for a graffiti walking tour or check out Madrid Street Art Project to discover the latest murals in the area. Javier Navarra adds, “Lavapiés deserves more visitors for its cultural diversity, art scene, and authentic and festive atmosphere.”

19 of 30 Salute the sunset at a swanky cocktail bar. To end the day on a stylish note, get yourself to one of Madrid’s many rooftop bars. The most well-known is 360° Rooftop Bar at Hotel Riu, loved for its sweeping views. If the crowds or admission fee turn you off, you can try other chic hotel rooftops like Casa Suecia at the NH Collection Hotel, which is also hiding a Hemingway-themed speakeasy.

20 of 30 Visit the Temple of Debod. vichie81/Getty Images The Temple of Debod is an ancient Egyptian temple that now stands in Madrid’s Parque de la Montaña, surrounded by a beautiful reflecting pool. It was a gift from Egypt to Spain, dismantled and reassembled, and now houses a small museum about ancient Egypt. This is also an especially romantic spot for enjoying the sunset, with panoramic views that look out over the city.

21 of 30 Shop for souvenirs at the El Rastro flea market. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure Open every Sunday and on public holidays in the La Latina neighborhood, this open-air market attracts thousands of shoppers with vendors selling everything you can imagine, from clothes to souvenirs. Be sure to stop at the stalls offering secondhand items like vintage books, ceramics, and furniture.

22 of 30 Wander around Matadero Madrid. Alberto Manuel Urosa Toledano/Getty Images Formerly an industrial slaughterhouse, Matadero Madrid is now a massive cultural complex for the arts. In addition to its many rotating art exhibitions, guests will find a robust calendar of events, including film screenings, plays, and live music.

23 of 30 Discover Madrid’s Islamic past and origins. Paula Galindo Valle/Travel + Leisure Throughout Spain you will find reminders of its Muslim history, and in Madrid, you can visit remaining landmarks from when the city went by the name “Mayrit.” One such site is Parque del Emir Mohammad I, and another is Museo de San Isidro, where exhibits cover the whole history of Madrid.

24 of 30 See a flamenco show at Cafe Ziryab. imantsu/Getty Images The rhythmic steps of flamenco-style dancing may not come from Madrid — for that, you’ll need to travel south to Andalucia — but you can still catch a show while you’re in town. Cafe Ziryab hosts different dancers and a variety of flamenco acts in a cozy and traditionally-styled environment.

25 of 30 Head to the top of Círculo de Bella Artes. dhdezvalle/Getty Images To get to the terrace at the top of Círculo de Belles Artes, you'll have to pay a small fee, but the views of Gran Via and beyond are worth it. The Metropolis Building, a gorgeous Beaux-Arts icon, is also a sight to see from here, but it is currently being restored and may be hidden under scaffolding. There are plans in the works to reopen it as a luxury hotel in a few years.

26 of 30 Take home a piece of art from a historic ceramic shop. Antigua Casa Talavera is a specialty shop that sells ceramics from all of Spain’s different regions. It’s a great place to appreciate the artistry of ceramics and to purchase a unique handcrafted piece from one of Madrid’s century-old shops.

27 of 30 Attend a service at the Duck Church. It’s unlikely that you’ve ever been in a church like this before. On a quiet street in Lavapiés is La Iglesia Patólica, or the Duck Church. The puzzling project is helmed by Leo Bassi, the "duck priest" (and comedian) who puts on a humorous service every day at 1 p.m. During the service he might discuss anything from music to politics and activism, and of course rubber ducks.

28 of 30 Cheer on the home team. Denis Doyle/Getty Images Soccer fans won't want to miss out on the excitement of a Real Madrid CF match at the capital’s home stadium Santiago Bernabéu. Of course, the game could be doubly exciting if the team is playing long-time rival FC Barcelona. And if you're in Madrid when there’s no game to attend, you can still sign up for a stadium tour.

29 of 30 Immerse yourself in Spanish history on a day trip to Toledo. Take advantage of Madrid’s central location (and Spain’s train system) by making the one-hour trip out to this walled city on the River Tagus. It’s a must-visit place for history lovers, as you’ll find myriad buildings — from cathedrals and mosques to castles and monasteries — that tell the story of Spain’s multicultural history.